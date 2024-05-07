bolt insurance: Back Market and bolt Announce Partnership in the United States

Leading Global Insurtech bolt to be Exclusive Provider of Embedded Protection Plans for Devices Purchased by Back Market Customers

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2024 / Back Market , a leading marketplace for verified refurbished technology, and bolt , the insurtech with the country's largest technology-enabled P&C insurance exchange, today announced a new partnership in the United States where bolt will be the exclusive provider of device protection plans for Back Market customers during their online purchasing journey.

Starting today, Back Market customers in the United States can add bolt protection plans to all purchases made on the Back Market website or mobile app, including smartphones, laptops, tablets and more. The new partnership provides better pricing on existing device protection plans, as well as a new monthly installment option for more flexibility and affordability. Additional services including cyber, identity and family protection solutions will be launched in the near future.

"Back Market's mission is to extend the lifespan of technology and give customers access to high quality, verified refurbished devices, so offering best-in-class device protection is crucial to an outstanding customer experience," said Caroline Kauffmann, Marketing Services Director, Back Market. "By partnering with bolt, an industry leader and trusted advisor, we can leverage their deep experience in embedded protection and give our customers a great device at an affordable price with the right protection for their needs."

"We're honored that Back Market has trusted us to deliver device protection to their customers," said Clayton Bodnarek, EVP of Alternative Distribution at bolt. "Back Market and bolt have a shared passion for helping people protect the devices that are central to their lifestyles. With many of these devices uninsured across the United States, and around the globe, access to superior protection offerings is paramount in today's digital world."

Back Market's customers can access bolt's fully digital 24/7 online claims process, filing claims easily at any time, from anywhere. They will also have access to more than 9,000 walk-in repair locations, so they can get reconnected quickly when and where it is most convenient.

For more information on Back Market, please visit https://www.backmarket.com/en-us . To learn more about bolt, visit https://www.boltinsurance.com/ .

About bolt

bolt is the leading distribution platform for P&C insurance, connecting insurers, distributors and customers to transform the way insurance is bought and sold.

The result is the world's largest technology-enabled exchange of insurance products from more than 100 providers including two-thirds of America's leading insurers. Across all 50 states, bolt is helping businesses of all kinds distribute insurance, expand market reach, and meet more of the insurance and protection needs of their customers.

For more information, visit boltinsurance.com

About Back Market

Launched in 2014 by Thibaud Hug de Larauze, Quentin Le Brouster, and Vianney Vaute, Back Market is a leading marketplace in Verified Refurbished technology. The company brings high-quality professionally refurbished electronic devices and appliances to customers in 18 countries including the US, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Japan, and has offices located in New York, Tokyo, Paris, Berlin, Barcelona, and Bordeaux.

