Freemen Nutra Group LLC: Digexin's New Clinical Study Demonstrates Novel Brain-to-Gut Benefits

The study reaffirms Digexin's substantial benefits for GI health, mood, stress reduction, and quality of life while pointing to a novel brain-to-gut mechanism.

EDISON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2024 / A new clinical trial investigating the effects of the NXT USA-developed ingredient Digexin® has been published in the Journal of the American Nutrition Association. The article, "A Novel Herbal Composition Alleviates Functional Constipation, Reduces Gastrointestinal (GI) Transit Time, and Improves Bowel Function in Adults: A Double-Blind, Randomized Clinical Study," showcases Digexin's enhanced benefits for both digestive and mental wellness while also demonstrating a brain-to-gut mechanism of action. Freemen Nutra is the exclusive US & European distributor of Digexin.





"We saw some pretty impressive improvements across the board. People reported feeling better in terms of their digestive symptoms, overall quality of life, and even saw faster digestive transit times. Plus, they were going to the bathroom more regularly, which is always a good sign," explains Eric Anderson, Managing Director of NXT-USA.

Study co-author Douglas Kalman, PhD RD added, "This latest research confirms Digexin's substantial benefits for GI symptoms, especially occasional constipation or bowel irregularity, and its effects on gut-brain axis and psychological outcomes. We believe the GI benefits in part come from the easing of psychosocial factors known to exacerbate GI symptoms. Digexin, and the data generated so far is impressive and deserving of continued research to learn more about the quality-of-life impacts for those experiencing these issues."

The study was aimed at reevaluating the effectiveness and tolerability of Digexin, a blend of Withania somnifera root and Abelmoschus esculentus fruit extracts. Engaging 135 participants aged 25 to 60 over 60 days, the study distributed doses of 300 mg and 500 mg of Digexin, comparing them against a placebo. Assessments were made using various scales including PAC-SYM, PAC-QOL, GSRS scores, gastrointestinal transit time, complete spontaneous bowel movement scores, and psychological inventories, along with a comprehensive analysis of serum biomarkers. Results revealed substantial improvements compared to placebo in constipation symptoms, quality of life, bowel function, and mental health from as early as day 7.1

"Digexin not only improved symptoms throughout the GI tract, from top to bottom, but the effect sizes were substantial, nearly eliminating symptoms in many cases," noted Eric Withee, Director of Ingredient Innovation at Freemen Nutra. "This is made possible by providing direct benefits to the GI tract while simultaneously helping shift the body away from the sympathetic, or 'fight or flight' tone, to the parasympathetic state more conducive to digestion."

The study authors concluded, "Digexin also improved the non-GI factors associated with GI functions, including stress, mood, and sleep profiles in the participants. The efficacy outcomes of the trial suggest that both doses are clinically effective in mitigating constipation symptoms and improving GI functions."

Digexin is currently available in the US and Europe through Freemen Nutra Group. Visit Freemen Nutra and NXT-USA at VitaFoods in Geneva, Switzerland, booth E122 May 14-16 to learn more.

Singh, G., Dixit, I., Kalman, D., & Gogineni, N. T. (2024). A Novel Herbal Composition Alleviates Functional Constipation, Reduces Gastrointestinal Transit Time, and Improves Bowel Function in Adults: A Double-Blind, Randomized Clinical Study. Journal of the American Nutrition Association, 1-14. https://doi.org/10.1080/27697061.2024.2346073

About Freemen Nutra Group:

Freemen Nutra is committed to helping our clients in the food and beverage, dietary supplement, personal care and animal nutrition markets bring their innovative ideas to life. Our exceptional, ethically sourced ingredients and premix solutions provide your brand the tools needed to enhance its products' performance, taste and nutritional benefits. www.freemennutra.com

About NXT USA:

NXT-USA provides unique ingredients and combinations based on clinical validation. These proprietary ingredients address key consumer concerns in energy, brain, joint, and digestive health. Its mission is to deliver novel ingredient solutions that enable manufacturers to create impactful products that cater to the modern consumer and gain attention on store shelves. www.nxt-usa.com

