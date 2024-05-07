Sentry Interactive: The Best Mobile Access Control Solution for 2024 is Reader-Less

Sentry Interactive are pioneering a new solution to mobile access control in 2024, Reader-less Mobile Access

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2024 / In a world where mobility, security, and efficiency are paramount enterprises are required to look at future-proofing their building access control security with the latest technology. However, the hassle and costs associated with traditional system upgrades lead to security upgrades being pushed to the bottom of priority lists. Sentry Interactive are redefining this, and facilitating a seamless and cost-effective route to secure mobile access upgrades with their software-first solution.

Upgrading to mobile access control

Until today, the only way to upgrade your building's access control security to a smartphone entry system was to rip out all your door readers and replace them with the latest and greatest mobile NFC and Bluetooth compatible devices. Market leading access control manufacturers are happy to upgrade their customers to new door readers, but this comes at a high cost to the customer and is a timely and disruptive process. This is the main reason why many businesses are still stuck in the past with their building's access security.

What if the process wasn't so costly and cumbersome?

Now, in 2024 access control technology has advanced and companies are developing innovative ways to help customers benefit from mobile access control in the fastest, least disruptive and most cost effective ways possible. Access control software development has become so advanced that legacy access control system manufacturers are beginning to get flustered as customers now don't have to replace their existing system.

Sentry Interactive provides a stellar example. They have redefined mobile access control software with their 'reader-less' solution, Sentry Mobile Access, powered by Doordeck. They've challenged the status quo and flipped traditional mobile access control on its head, with the belief that the access reader shouldn't be wired to the wall, but instead the advanced mobile smartphone that is already in the user's hands.

Unparalleled access control reader security

Your smartphone isn't just a communication device; it's the most technologically advanced and secure piece of technology that you carry everywhere. With frequent updates and advancements in operating systems, security features, and applications your mobile smartphone is the most up-to-date device around. This is why Sentry Interactive thought to turn it into the active NFC reader to create the most secure cloud-based mobile access system. The smartphone also has features such as biometric and multi-factor authentication providing an extra layer of security if lost, shared, or stolen unlike a physical credential.

A customer first solution to mobile access security

Gone are the days of timely, disruptive installations and costly hardware upgrades. Solutions like reader-less mobile access software are designed for the customer first. It is not another reader upgrade for the industry to sell to their integrators or dealers for 'rip and replace'. It's a hassle-free and future-ready solution to mobile, that requires no wires, no power, and no readers.

