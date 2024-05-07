GoldenPeaks Capital Holding Ltd. / Key word(s): Rating

Moodys assigns top sustainability quality score SQS1 to GoldenPeaks Capital



07.05.2024







Malta, May 7th, 2024 - GoldenPeaks Capital Holding's green bond framework has been assigned with the highest sustainability quality score (SQS1) by Moodys. GoldenPeaks Capital, one of the fastest growing independent power producers in Eastern Europe, has been rated with the SQS1 (excellent) sustainability quality score by Moodys. The rating is attributed to GoldenPeaks Capital Holding's green bond framework dated April 2024. As stated by Moodys, GoldenPeaks Capital has established its use-of proceeds framework with the aim of financing projects across one eligible green category dedicated to renewable energy. The framework is aligned with the four core components of the International Capital Market Association's (ICMA) Green Bond Principles (GBP) 2021 (with June 2022 Appendix 1), and has also incorporated all best practices identified by Moody's Ratings. The framework demonstrates a high contribution to sustainability. Adriano Agosti, Founder and President of GoldenPeaks Capital says: "We are proud to receive the highest rating by Moodys. The excellent sustainability quality score highlights the relevance of GoldenPeaks Capital's efforts and its high contribution to sustainability in general. Please find the Moody's rating-link for GoldenPeaks Capital: Sustainability (goldenpeakscapital-energy.com)

About GoldenPeaks Capital GoldenPeaks Capital, is a company specializing in the construction and operation of solar systems and one of the largest photovoltaic system owners in Poland and Hungary with over 15 years of experience in structuring energy projects globally. GoldenPeaks Capital will further increase the pace of shaping the industry of renewable energies in Eastern Europe by applying the seamless integration of all sectors of GPC, such as manufacturing, project development & engineering, financing & structuring, supply chain management, construction & commissioning, asset operations, and commercial & energy sales among others, ensuring an invaluable alignment of methodologies, ethics and goals. Media queries : GoldenPeaks Capital Siro Barino E-Mail: media@goldenpeakscapital.com info@goldenpeakscapital.com www.goldenpeakscapital.com Disclaimer Golden Peaks Capital: This press release was produced by and the opinions expressed are those of GoldenPeaks Capital as of the date of writing and are subject to change. It has been prepared solely for information purposes. Any reference to past performance is not necessarily a guide to the future. To the extent there are any forward-looking statements, these statements are based on the company's current expectations and projections regarding its business, operations and other factors relating thereto. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors. The information and analysis contained in this publication have been compiled or arrived at from sources believed to be reliable but GoldenPeaks Capital does not make any representation as to their accuracy or completeness and does not accept liability for any loss arising from the use hereof.looking statements as a result of a number of factors. The information and analysis contained in this publication have been compiled or arrived at from sources believed to be reliable but GoldenPeaks Capital does not make any representation as to their accuracy or completeness and does not accept liability for any loss arising from the use hereof.



