07.05.2024
Royal Philips: Philips shareholders approve all proposals at the AGM 2024

May 7, 2024

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Royal Philips(NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), today announced that its shareholders approved all proposals at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) 2024, including:

  • The re-appointment of Chairman Feike Sijbesma and Peter Löscher as members of the Supervisory Board.
  • The appointment of Benoît Ribadeau-Dumas as member of the Supervisory Board.
  • The appointment of Charlotte Hanneman as member of the Board of Management, with effect from October 1, 2024.
  • The discharge of the members of the Board of Management and members of the Supervisory Board.
  • A full overview of the resolutions taken at the AGM 2024 can be found below.


Feike Sijbesma, Chairman of Philips' Supervisory Board, said: "I am very pleased with the re-appointment of Peter and the appointment of Benoît, who has extensive experience with large and global industrial companies. With our highly knowledgeable and experienced members, the composition of our Supervisory Board is very strong and well positioned to fulfill our vital duty of advising, challenging, and supporting Management in executing Philips' strategy, and it is an honor to serve a second term leading this Board.

I would also like to welcome Charlotte to Philips. She will join Philips' Board of Management on October 1, and fulfill the role of Chief Financial Officer. Her strong MedTech knowledge and extensive finance experience, coupled with her energy and passion for the healthcare industry, make her an ideal fit for the role. Charlotte will work with Abhijit, Philips' current Chief Financial Officer, until October, ensuring a smooth transition. I would also like to thank Abhijit in advance for his tremendous contribution to Philips over the last 38 years, and more particularly during his nine years as Chief Financial Officer."

Roy Jakobs, CEO of Royal Philips said: "I want to congratulate our Chairman Feike with his re-appointment. Together with Peter and Benoît, as well as the other Supervisory Board members, they represent the best in the industry to provide oversight and valuable insights to Management in executing Philips' 2023-2025 plan to create value with sustainable impact for all stakeholders. We look forward to a continued strong and successful collaboration, as we aim to improve the health and well-being of people through meaningful innovation."

All resolutions taken at the AGM 2024:

Agenda itemResolution
2Annual Report 2023
  • Adoption of the financial statements 2023
  • Adoption of a dividend of EUR 0.85 per common share, in common shares, against retained earnings
  • Positive advisory vote on the approval of the Remuneration Report 2023
  • Discharge of the members of the Board of Management
  • Discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board
3Composition of the Board of Management
  • Appointment of Ms Hanneman as member of the Board of Management with effect from October 1, 2024
4Composition of the Supervisory Board
  • Re-appointment of Mr Sijbesma as member of the Supervisory Board with effect from May 7, 2024
  • Re-appointment Mr Löscher as member of the Supervisory Board with effect from May 7, 2024
  • Appointment of Mr Ribadeau-Dumas as member of the Supervisory Board with effect from May 7, 2024
5Remuneration of the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board
  • Adoption of Remuneration Policy for the Board of Management
  • Adoption of Remuneration Policy for the Supervisory Board
6Authorization of the Board of Management to issue shares or grant rights to acquire shares and restrict or exclude pre-emption rights
7Authorization of the Board of Management to acquire shares in the company
8Cancellation of shares

Further details about the dividend can be found via this link, and additional information on the composition of the Board of Management, the Executive Committee and the Supervisory Board can be found here. Philips' 2023 financial statements are included in its Annual Report 2023 that was publishedon February 20, 2024.

For more information about Philips' AGM 2024, please click on this link.

For further information, please contact:

Elco van Groningen
Philips External Relations
Tel.: +31 6 8103 9584
E-mail: elco.van.groningen@philips.com

Dorin Danu
Philips Investor Relations
Tel.: +31 20 59 77055
E-mail: dorin.danu@philips.com

About Royal Philips
Royal Philips.

Attachment

  • Philips AGM 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f2d5468d-d3f3-456b-b62e-aeb365b8b83e)

