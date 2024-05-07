NovAccess Global Inc.: NovAccess Global Advisory on Annual Meeting of Shareholders

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCQB:XSNX), a biomedical company developing novel immunotherapies for brain tumor patients, today announced the postponement of its Annual Meeting of Shareholder which was previously scheduled to be held in May 2024. The Company expects to reschedule the annual meeting shortly.

The Company previously announced that it would be hosting a virtual annual meeting of shareholders on May 6th, 2024 for shareholders of record as of April 1, 2024.

About NovAccess Global

NovAccess Global is a biomedical company accelerating novel cancer diagnostics and therapeutics. Our goal is to discover, develop and bring to market novel and innovative medicine and medical devices to improve the quality of care for cancer and neurological patients.

