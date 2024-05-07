Carol Cone ON PURPOSE: You Need Gen Z at the Table With Ziad Ahmed

Carol Cone ON PURPOSE

Gen Z is an important stakeholder for companies: they're powerful consumers, passionate activists, and many are already part of the workforce. But when it comes to engaging Gen Z, older generations are the ones studying them-and deciding what will work best.

This felt counterproductive to 16-year-old Ziad Ahmed, who questioned why decisions about his generation were being made without them. And so Ziad founded JUV Consulting in 2016-when he and his co-founders were still teenagers-to help companies make decisions and create campaigns with diverse Gen Zers at the table.

We invited Ziad to speak about how, eight years later, JUV Consulting has created purpose-driven and inclusive campaigns for top companies, driven by the belief that the future revolves around co-creation, community, and challenging conventions.

Since this conversation was recorded, JUV Consulting was acquired by United Talent Agency.

Listen for insights on:

The fundamental topics and methods to engage Gen Z

Finding common ground across generations

Investing in and engaging Gen Z influencers

Listen to this and other episodes of Purpose 360 Podcast here.

Purpose 360 Podcast is a masterclass in unlocking the potential of purpose to ignite business and social impact. Hosted by Carol Cone, CEO of Carol Cone ON PURPOSE, Purpose 360 illuminates the impact of purpose, from engaging employees and fostering deeper consumer loyalty to inspiring product innovation and increasing market share.

Carol Cone ON PURPOSE (CCOP) is a pioneering social impact consultancy helping companies, brands, and nonprofits harness the power of purpose to advance their business and societal impact. CCOP's proven approach, developed over decades and hundreds of purpose assignments, meets clients at any point on their purpose journey to unlock opportunities to build reputation, inspire and engage employees, ignite organizational culture for innovation and growth, while supporting the greater good.





