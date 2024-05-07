Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Kudelski IoT Selected as One of Zoom's Authorized Hardware Certification Testing Labs



Kudelski IoT will rigorously test and certify hardware against Zoom's stringent security requirements

to help safeguard the security of video and audio collaboration.

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA - May 7, 2024 - Kudelski IoT , a division of the Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S), a global leader in digital security and IoT solutions, today announced its partnership with Zoom to evaluate the performance of third-party equipment with Zoom services, including Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Rooms Controller, and Digital Signage for the Zoom Hardware Certification Program. This collaboration aims to uphold the highest level of performance, including security, across Zoom's comprehensive suite of products and services. It also educates hardware manufacturers that incorporate Zoom services with their devices to identify and rectify any security vulnerabilities swiftly, to achieve Zoom Certification of their hardware. The transition to remote work and the increased reliance on video conferencing platforms have highlighted the importance of securing confidential and proprietary information shared online by corporations, educational institutions, and government entities. In response, service providers like Zoom have significantly enhanced the security of their services. Zoom's enhancements have not only bolstered its popularity, but also benefited third-party device manufacturers that integrate Zoom services into their hardware, which presents new security challenges. Kudelski IoT has played a pivotal role in assisting companies like Zoom in evaluating the security of their platforms and in developing security testing and certification programs for ecosystem partners, such as camera manufacturers. This collaboration supports the protection of user privacy, the Zoom brand, and the device manufacturers' reputations. With over 30 years of experience in combating piracy and hacking within the global digital television market, Kudelski IoT brings unparalleled expertise to the assessment of IoT devices and ecosystems through one of the world's most experienced and best-equipped security labs. The company also offers security architecture, threat analysis and device security discovery services. "Having confidence in the security of third-party hardware is crucial to our overall solution security because security is only as strong as its weakest link," said Andy Grant, head of offensive security at Zoom. "Security is a top priority at Zoom, and establishing a secure ecosystem through Zoom Hardware Certification is one of the best ways to help safeguard our users. Kudelski IoT's extensive experience will be instrumental to our goal of having no vulnerabilities in the system when using third-party hardware." In its collaboration with device manufacturers working with Zoom services, Kudelski IoT focuses on evaluating the devices' resilience against hacking and the security of its software stack to prevent both local and remote attacks. This supports the devices' safety for connection to various networks. Additionally, Kudelski IoT verifies the security of the device's firmware update mechanism (FOTA) to maintain security throughout its lifecycle. "Zoom has already implemented advanced security features to protect meetings, data, and privacy," said Joel Conus, VP of Kudelski IoT Security Labs. "Developing a certification program for third-party cameras and hardware bolsters the integrity of the total end-to-end solution, offering peace of mind to the millions of daily Zoom meeting participants." Kudelski IoT has conducted numerous security assessments for manufacturers of Zoom-compatible devices, ensuring these products meet the stringent security standards required for Zoom certification within the Zoom secure ecosystem. Companies looking to integrate Zoom capabilities with their hardware products are encouraged to apply for Zoom hardware certification. About Kudelski IoT Kudelski IoT is the Internet of Things division of Kudelski Group and provides end-to-end IoT solutions, IoT product design, and full-lifecycle services to IoT device manufacturers, ecosystem creators, and end-user companies. These solutions and services leverage the group's 30+ years of innovation in digital business model creation; hardware, software and ecosystem design and testing; state-of-the-art security lifecycle management technologies and services and managed operation of complex systems. For more information about Kudelski IoT, please visit www.kudelski-iot.com. About Kudelski Group The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital business enablement technologies that encompass digital content security, public access, cybersecurity, and IoT. NAGRA provides end-to-end convergent media solutions to the digital entertainment industry including services and applications requiring access control and rights management to secure the revenue in digital television, internet, mobile and interactive applications. SKIDATA is the world market leader in public access and visitor management with over 10,000 installations in over 100 countries, providing fast and safe access for people and vehicles. Kudelski Security is an innovative, independent provider of tailored cybersecurity solutions to help enterprises and public sector institutions assess risks and vulnerabilities and protect their data and systems. Kudelski IoT provides end-to-end solutions, IoT product design, and full-lifecycle services to IoT device manufacturers, ecosystem creators and end-user companies. The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA with offices in 32 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com .

