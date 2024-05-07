Award recognizes Verimatrix's ongoing leadership in mobile application security innovation for enterprises

Regulatory News:

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX) (Paris:VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that its Verimatrix XTD Enterprise Suite won a prestigious 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Award. This year's accolade stands as the most recent honor in a multi-year series of award wins recognizing Verimatrix XTD as the trusted, enterprise-grade mobile application security solution of choice.

The Verimatrix XTD Enterprise Suite has become the go-to cybersecurity solution for enterprises intent on shielding their iOS and Android applications from reverse engineering and other cyber attacks. Setting itself apart from the competition, Verimatrix offers versatile deployment options, including on-premises toolkits, zero-code cloud solutions, and a bespoke white glove service that ensures cybersecurity defenses are swiftly and cost-effectively implemented into DevSecOps workflows and continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD) processes.

"Verimatrix XTD stands at the forefront of application security, offering unmatched protection for mobile, web desktop and embedded applications in critical industries while streamlining implementation to empower innovation," said Tom Powledge, head of cybersecurity at Verimatrix. "This prestigious award is a testament to the vision and execution of our product and engineering teams, as we continue to deliver cutting-edge, comprehensive security solutions that anticipate and neutralize emerging cyber threats across the globe."

"We congratulate Verimatrix XTD on being recognized as an award winner in the Mobile Application Security category of the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 600,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn, which organizes the 9th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. "Your achievement reflects outstanding commitment to the core principles of excellence, innovation and leadership in cybersecurity."

Verimatrix XTD protects mobile app owners from overlay malware, supply chain attacks, application repackaging, dynamic modification, tampering, man-in-the-device attacks, and more with advanced obfuscation techniques, threat detection and response capabilities using AI/ML. For more information on Verimatrix XTD or to schedule a call with a Verimatrix mobile app security specialist, visit https://www.verimatrix.com/cybersecurity.

For more information on the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards and a full list of this year's winners, visit www.cybersecurity-excellence-awards.com.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit https://www.verimatrix.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240507869797/en/

Contacts:

Verimatrix Investor Contact:

Jean-François Labadie, Chief Financial Officer

finance@verimatrix.com

Verimatrix Media Contact:

Matthew Zintel

matthew.zintel@zintelpr.com