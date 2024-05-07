Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Diese Aktie hebt ab: +130,67% Kursgewinn in 1 Monat – das sind die Gründe
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14MJ9 | ISIN: SE0006342333 | Ticker-Symbol: N33
München
07.05.24
08:31 Uhr
20,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NP3 FASTIGHETER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NP3 FASTIGHETER AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,10021,45019:18
GlobeNewswire
07.05.2024 | 17:58
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Adjustment in NP3 Fastigheter due to extra distribution (4/24)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of NP3 Fastigheter AB (NP3 Fastigheter) held
today, May 7, 2024, has resolved to approve an extra distribution, so that NP3
Fastigheter shareholders will receive one (1) Fastighetsbolaget Emilshus AB
(Emilshus) class B share for each eight (8) ordinary shares held in NP3
Fastigheter. The Ex-date is May 8, 2024. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried
out a re-calculation of regular forwards in NP3 Fastigheter (NP3). 

For further information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1220124
Kupfer - Jetzt! So gelingt der Einstieg in den Rohstoff-Trend!
In diesem kostenfreien Report schaut sich Carsten Stork den Kupfer-Trend im Detail an und gibt konkrete Produkte zum Einstieg an die Hand.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.