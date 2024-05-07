NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Adjustment in NP3 Fastigheter due to extra distribution (4/24)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of NP3 Fastigheter AB (NP3 Fastigheter) held today, May 7, 2024, has resolved to approve an extra distribution, so that NP3 Fastigheter shareholders will receive one (1) Fastighetsbolaget Emilshus AB (Emilshus) class B share for each eight (8) ordinary shares held in NP3 Fastigheter. The Ex-date is May 8, 2024. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of regular forwards in NP3 Fastigheter (NP3). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1220124