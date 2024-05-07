Life Time, Inc.: Life Time and lululemon Announce New Partnership

CHANHASSEN, Minn., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As pickleball remains the fasting growing sport for the third year in a row, Life Time (NYSE: LTH) and lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU) have announced a new partnership naming lululemon as an official apparel partner of Life Time pickleball and tennis. The new collaboration came to life on May 4 th at a major pickleball event at Life Time PENN 1, one of Life Time's newest luxury athletic club destinations, featuring seven street level pickleball courts - the most in New York City.

As the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand and largest owner and operator of permanent pickleball courts and indoor tennis courts in the country, topping more than 960 between the two sports, Life Time and lululemon will further elevate these popular racquet sports enjoyed by people of all ages and abilities with lululemon's best-in-class athletic apparel.

"Life Time is known for providing our members with the best places, people, programs and products as we help them live healthier, happier lives. This new partnership with lululemon, an iconic and like-minded brand, is the start of something very special that not only furthers our respective missions but helps to elevate the apparel and experiences we're bringing to everyone," said Kimo Seymour, Life Time Athletic Events and Media.

Highlights of the agreement include providing best in class athletic apparel to the Life Time community, collaboration on key events throughout Life Time's portfolio of athletic country clubs, including select Life Time Pickleball Classic events, presence in Life Time's in club LIFESHOP's and online at https://shop.lifetime.life/.

"This partnership highlights the extraordinary growth of these sports and brings together the best in athletic apparel with the best in tennis and pickleball experiences" said Celeste Burgoyne, President, Americas and Global Guest Innovation at lululemon. "Our two brands share a common goal of supporting the collective wellbeing in the communities we operate in, and we're excited to create one-of-a-kind racquet sport experiences in support of that shared mission."

For more information on Life Time, visit www.lifetime.life, Instagram, Facebook or LinkedIn.

About Life Time®

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 170 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The health and wellness pioneer also delivers a range of healthy way of life programs and information via its complimentary Life Time Digital app. The Company's healthy living, healthy aging, healthy entertainment communities and ecosystem serve people 90 days to 90+ years old and is supported by a team of more than 37,000 dedicated professionals. In addition to delivering the best programs and experiences through its clubs, Life Time owns and produces nearly 30 of the most iconic athletic events in the country.

About lululemon

lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) is a technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories company for yoga, running, training, and most other activities, creating transformational products and experiences that build meaningful connections, unlocking great possibility and wellbeing for all. Setting the bar in innovation of fabrics and functional designs, lululemon works with yogis and athletes in local communities around the world for continuous research and product feedback. For more information, visit lululemon.com.

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.