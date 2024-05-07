Probely Combines the Power of API & Web App Discovery and DAST in One Single Platform at RSA 2024

Probely Unveils Groundbreaking Asset Discovery Feature

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2024 / Probely, a leading Dynamic API and Web App Security Testing (DAST) platform, today announced the launch of its innovative Discovery, a groundbreaking addition to Probely's platform that enables organizations to enhance their security posture by streamlining the way they discover and manage APIs and web apps.

With close to 100 new vulnerabilities being disclosed every day, and exposed APIs and applications suffering a cybersecurity incident every 39 seconds, organizations are in an ever-expanding need of knowing what their attack surface is to protect it.

API attacks, in particular, are on the rise, as evidenced by Salt's 2023 State of API Security indicating that 94% of organizations have experienced security issues in their production APIs over the past couple of years, and other studies projecting that API cyberattacks will have risen by 1,000% by 2030.

As organizations grow and reach new levels of maturity, it's not uncommon for the number of new APIs and web apps to grow every single day, which makes it hard for security teams to keep track.

Probely's Discovery is a comprehensive solution for identifying and cataloging the inventory of web applications and APIs within an organization's set of infrastructures. Probely seamlessly integrates asset discovery with Probely's industry-leading Dynamic Application Security Testing capabilities. This allows organizations to benefit from a level of visibility on their attack surface they hadn't had before and the proactive mitigation of potential security risks.

"Since its inception, Probely's always been committed to empowering organizations to protect their assets against the ever-growing number of emerging threats," said Nuno Loureiro, Probely's CEO. "With the introduction of Discovery, we are greatly streamlining the way companies approach vulnerability management, by offering an integrated solution that combines asset discovery and DAST scanning in a single platform. This is a major leap in fortifying an organization's cybersecurity defenses and mitigating risk."

The key features that Discovery offers include:

Continuous asset discovery : To identify and inventory web applications and APIs on an organization's infrastructure or set of infrastructures.

: To identify and inventory web applications and APIs on an organization's infrastructure or set of infrastructures. Seamless integration with DAST : To easily initiate security testing on discovered assets to identify and help remediate security vulnerabilities.

: To easily initiate security testing on discovered assets to identify and help remediate security vulnerabilities. Recurring monitoring: To enable constant visibility of changes on an organization's digital footprint, ensure robust security, and maintain compliance.

"First rule of a robust AppSec program: Know what you need to protect. You can't protect what you don't know," said Luís Gomes, CISO at AUTODOC. "For larger organizations in particular, getting this type of inventory is a never-ending and very involved process, so knowing that Probely was adding continuous asset discovery as a feature made it even more of a game-changer for us. We already considered Probely the best DAST solution for us; this addition just makes Probely stand out even further from the rest of the pack."

To learn more about Probely and its new Discovery feature, visit Probely's website - https://www.probely.com

About Probely

Probely is a new-gen fully-integrated solution that creates and helps you manage a complete inventory of your APIs and Web Apps, and then probes them for vulnerabilities, providing guidance on how to fix them. Probely was designed from the ground up to narrow the gap between development, security, and operations teams, seamlessly integrating in the development process to automate application security testing across the organization. Probely is democratizing application security testing so that any company can have their APIs and web applications secured - regardless of size or technical expertise.

Contact Information

Ricardo Miguel Silva

Head of Product Marketing

ricardo@probely.com

+351933757194

SOURCE: Probely

View the original press release on newswire.com.