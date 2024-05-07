Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Diese Aktie hebt ab: +130,67% Kursgewinn in 1 Monat – das sind die Gründe
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DK4Z | ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 | Ticker-Symbol: F1B
Tradegate
07.05.24
16:37 Uhr
4,375 Euro
-0,080
-1,80 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LHYFE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LHYFE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,3204,41518:40
4,3254,41018:37
Actusnews Wire
07.05.2024 | 18:23
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LHYFE: Disclosure of the number of shares and the total number of voting rights as of 30 April 2024

Nantes (France) - 7 May 2024 - 6.00 pm - Lhyfe (Euronext Paris - FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE) , an independent green hydrogen producer for low carbon industry and mobility, informs to the total number of shares and voting rights comprising the share capital as of 30 April 2024, in compliance with Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF).

DateNumber of sharesNumber of voting rights
2024/04/3047,943,848Theoretical
voting rights		67,107,283
Exercisable
voting rights1		67,046,404

1 Total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares without voting rights. As of 30 April 2024, 60,879 shares were held in treasury by the company and therefore without voting rights.

About Lhyfe
Lhyfe is a European group devoted to energy transition, and a producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen. Its production sites and portfolio of projects intend to provide access to green and renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities, and enable the creation of a virtuous energy model capable of decarbonising entire sectors of industry and transport.
In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the 1st industrial-scale green hydrogen production plant in the world to be interconnected with a wind farm. In 2022, it inaugurated the 1st offshore green hydrogen production pilot platform in the world. In 2023, it inaugurated its 2nd and 3rd sites, and currently has several sites under construction or expansion across Europe.
Lhyfe is represented in 12 European countries and had 195 staff at the end of December 2023. The company is listed on the Euronext market in Paris (ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 - mnemonic: LHYFE).
More information on Lhyfe.com

Contacts

Lhyfe - Investor relations
LHYFE
Yoann Nguyen
investors@lhyfe.com		Lhyfe - Financial press relations
ACTUS
Manon Clairet
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 73
mclairet@actus.fr		Lhyfe - Business press relations
Nouvelles Graines
Clémence Rebours
+33 (0)6 60 57 76 43
c.rebours@nouvelles-graines.com
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: l2+dZ8VvY2eUnm9yZpdsmWpmb5eSxmbIa5fJyGNpaZ3Fa3Bmx2+WbcbJZnFmnGZv
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-85719-2024.04.30-lhyfe-pr-actions-ddv-30042024-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
Kupfer - Jetzt! So gelingt der Einstieg in den Rohstoff-Trend!
In diesem kostenfreien Report schaut sich Carsten Stork den Kupfer-Trend im Detail an und gibt konkrete Produkte zum Einstieg an die Hand.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.