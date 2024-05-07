Massive approval of all resolutions put to the vote

Payment of a dividend of 55 euro cents per share

Renewal of the mandates of Jean-Marc Janaillac and Sharon Flood and ratification of the co-option of Jean Mouton.

Getlink SE's (Paris:GET) Combined General Meeting was held at "Châteauform' George V", 28 George V, Paris (75008) on Tuesday 7 May 2024 under the chairmanship of Jacques Gounon.

The quorum of shareholders present or represented, based on a total of 419,589, 171 shares present or represented, reached the record level of 77.57% of shares with voting rights this year.

All the resolutions put to the vote by the Board were overwhelmingly approved1. After approving the parent company and consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, the General Meeting voted to approve the various items of remuneration for corporate officers, with scores of over 96.95% and up to 99.78%, as well as the distribution of a dividend of €0,55 per share entitled to dividends.

The Meeting also approved

The renewal of the terms of office as Directors of Jean-Marc Janaillac and Sharon Flood and the ratification of the co-option of Jean Mouton. The Board remains composed of 15 members, with almost 42% women directors (excluding employee representatives) and an independence rate of 50%.

The amendment to Article 19 of the Articles of Association relating to the age limit for the Chairman, the purpose of which is to confirm the Board's intention to maintain the Chairman in office until the end of his term of office as Director, i.e. until the 2026 Annual General Meeting.

The appointment of MAZARS SA and KPMG SA as statutory auditors certifying the sustainability information, within the framework of the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).

On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the opening of the Channel Tunnel, Jacques Gounon, Chairman of the Board, warmly thanked all the builders and all the shareholders who have supported and shown their loyalty to the Group over all these years.

1 Details of the votes cast on each resolution has been published on the Group's website, in the section dedicated to Getlink's Combined General Meeting:

https://www.getlinkgroup.com/en/shareholders-investors/2024-general-meeting/

