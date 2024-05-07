PRS Global Named an Ethical Alliance Certified Recruiter

Certification is the Culmination of a Rigorous Process by the CGFNS Alliance, With Benefits for Both International Health Professionals and Those Hiring Them

PRS Global, a leader in placing international healthcare professionals, today announced that it has earned certification as an Ethical Alliance Recruiter.

The Certified Ethical Recruiter (CER) designation was granted by The Alliance for Ethical International Recruitment Practice (the Alliance), a division of CGFNS International, Inc., the non-profit organization that enables qualified health professionals to apply their education and?experience across borders.

CER certification is a rigorous process designed to ensure that all foreign-educated health professionals are recruited fairly, ethically, and with transparency?for U.S. employment. Certified Ethical Recruiters are signified by the Alliance Certification Seal.

"PRS Global has been committed to CER standards since we first opened our doors," said Kara Murphy, President, at PRS Global. "We're pleased to be recognized by The Alliance as a leader in the ethical recruitment of international healthcare professionals."

The PRS Global Solution

PRS Global evolved from the need to create a best-in-class direct hire program for its own facilities. The company recognized that there was a pipeline of well-qualified and experienced nurses practicing in advanced international markets - but only if it could master immigration requirements, fit and clinical competence - along with the ability to productively welcome these nurses into their new communities.

In part because it was built to the company's own demanding specifications, PRS Global has become a quality leader in international direct hire. The company's end-to-end staffing solution enables hospitals and other healthcare facilities to cost-effectively tap a pipeline of well-qualified and experienced nurses from international markets - and to personally ensure that these nurses are capable, productive and engaged from Day One.

About CER Certification

The CER Code was created in 2008 by a group of stakeholders representing unions, health care organizations, recruiters, and educational and licensure bodies. Today the Alliance provides a list of CERs as a resource for employers and foreign-educated health professionals seeking to work with reputable recruitment organizations. Once they become a CER, firms on the list must submit for recertification every two years.

A survey by CGFNS International showed that foreign-educated nurses and other health professionals who use recruitment firms to obtain work in the U.S. are far more likely to be satisfied with their experience when they use a recruiter that is certified by the Alliance for Ethical International Recruitment Practices.

About PRS Global

Founded in 2018, PRS Global understands how vital a capable workforce is to the success of healthcare organizations. The company's singular goal is to partner and support its healthcare clients with a stable, reliable and experienced staff resource customized to their needs and requirements.

With its international direct-hire model, PRS Global does the heavy lifting, including sourcing, screening, and managing legal & immigration requirements. And the company goes beyond that, guiding clients through an industry-leading process to ensure that their international nurses arrive prepared, onboarded, supported and successful.

For more information, go to http://prsglobal.com.

About CGFNS International, Inc.

Founded in 1977 and based in Philadelphia, CGFNS International is an immigration-neutral not-for-profit organization proudly serving as the world's largest credentials evaluation organization for the nursing and allied health professions. CGFNS International is an NGO in Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and is a member of the Conference of NGOs in Consultative Relationship with the United Nations (CoNGO). For more information, please visit https://www.cgfns.org/.

Contact:

Allegra Korver

VP of Marketing

akorver@prsglobal.com

SOURCE: PRS Global

View the original press release on accesswire.com