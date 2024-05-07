Tecogen, Inc.: Tecogen Acquires Additional Service Contracts

Tecogen Inc. (OTCQX:TGEN) acquires service agreements for 31 additional cogeneration units bringing the total to 83 this year. In February, Tecogen acquired service agreements for 52 cogeneration units; 16 operating presently, and 36 coming online later this year.

"Customers are seeing soaring power bills. Having a service contract increases uptime, which in turn increases customer savings," said Abinand Rangesh, Tecogen's CEO. "We expect to add more service contracts this year. Service revenue is the foundation of our pathway to profitability. It helps us cover our fixed costs while we secure larger product orders."

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains high efficiency, ultra-clean, cogeneration products including combined heat and power, air conditioning systems and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use. The company's cost efficient, reliable, and environmentally friendly products for energy production nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce a customer's carbon footprint.

In business for over 35 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 3,200 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales and service personnel throughout North America. Aggregate run hours on Tecogen's systems exceed 10 million hours. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free energy savings analysis.

Tecogen, InVerde e+, Ilios, Tecochill, Tecofrost, Tecopack, Tecopower and Ultera, are registered trademarks of Tecogen Inc.

