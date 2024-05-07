Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2024) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Global Uranium Corp. The common shares of the Vancouver, BC-based company began trading today under the symbol: GURN.

Global Uranium, a junior exploration company, is currently focused on the Wing Lake Property located in the Mudjatik Domain of northern Saskatchewan, an area known for uranium and base metal deposits. The Company also targets other mineral exploration opportunities in North America and may acquire interests in additional mineral projects of sufficient geological or economic merit.

"Demand for nuclear capacity as a source of clean energy is increasing worldwide," said James Black, the CSE's Vice President, Listings Development. "The addition of Global Uranium to the CSE marks another success in the Exchange's mandate to support companies in emerging businesses."

"Listing on the CSE is a significant step towards establishing Global Uranium Corp. as a leader in uranium exploration and development," said John Kim, CEO of Global Uranium. "Continuing geopolitical uncertainty has accelerated the importance of developing new reliable resources. We are excited to leverage our CSE listing to grow and advance our assets to address the critical demand for a domestically sourced uranium."

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

