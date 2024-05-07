LLumin and eschbach Present at Pharma Manufacturing World Summit to Unveil the Power of CMMS+ and Shiftconnector for Pharma Applications

The Combined CMMS+ and Shiftconnector Solution Provides Shift Communications together with Preventive Maintenance and Asset Management that Optimizes Plant Production and Ensures Drug Safety

Llumin and eschbach's Workshop occurs May 15th in Room 2 at 11:20am

Visit Booths 9 and 25 to talk to subject matter experts

LLumin, the premier enterprise asset management and predictive maintenance CMMS+ software provider, and its partner eschbach, the global software provider of the Shiftconnector® manufacturing enterprise platform, will lead a PMWS 24 workshop on how shift communications integrated with preventive maintenance and asset management can improve product quality, enhance regulatory compliance and improve safety. The Pharma Manufacturing World Summit taking place on May 13th - 15th, 2024 in Boston, MA.

"We are thrilled to showcase the ease of integrating Shiftconnector with other data applications to allow operators in pharma facilities to quickly resolve issues more efficiently. Couple this with the importance of preventive maintenance and asset management to achieve continuous improvement and reduce MTTR levels, we are excited for this workshop and connecting with top pharmaceutical OpEx leaders", said eschbach Founder and CEO Andreas Eschbach.

CMMS+ combined with Shiftconnector can ensure prompt and precise communications to teams are delivered on any critical manufacturing deviations before they escalate into major instrumentation and equipment breakdowns. The solution helps keep production lines running smoothly and streamlined. Additionally, the system minimizes unplanned downtime, which can be extremely costly, and optimizes parameter conditions to maintain consistent product quality in complex drug manufacturing.

"We are excited to meet at this summit all the engineering and manufacturing professionals from leading pharmaceutical companies and show them how using a criteria and rules-based approach within a CMMS+ system ensures that all remediation steps contributing to work order completion and asset management are indeed the right actions at the right time. We will solve their plant production challenges in not only maintaining cohesive workflows throughout multiple shifts but also in managing their assets (plant equipment, machines, and instrumentation) using a cutting-edge technological approach that optimizes their efficiency and sustainability, said Ed Garibian, LLumin CEO.

Preventive maintenance is a critical aspect of ensuring efficient, high-quality, and safe operations in pharmaceutical manufacturing. It's a smart investment that can yield significant benefits. The use of artificial intelligence (AI) adds another level of capabilities for applications in pharma that is expanding in scope with regard to sustainability and plant optimization.

About eschbach and Shiftconnector

With U.S. offices in Boston, MA and European headquarters in?Bad Säckingen, Germany,? eschbach is the global enterprise software solution for plant process management. Shiftconnector® incorporates AI technology and helps manufacturing teams take charge of operational efficiencies, safety, asset performance, and product quality. eschbach serves process industries and supports Industry 5.0, helping managers, operators, and technicians achieve successful digital transformation. The award-winning solution is trusted worldwide by leading manufacturing companies such as DuPont, Albemarle, BASF, Roche, and Bayer. For more information, visit www.eschbach.com.

About LLumin and CMMS+

The team at LLumin possesses decades of experience in the manufacturing and asset management software industry and developed CMMS+ as a IOT and Industry 4.0 first Asset Performance and Maintenance Management solution suite. CMMS+ manages and protects customers' infrastructure, assets, and their operations. Proven to deliver ROI by improving Asset Uptime and OEE levels, CMMS+ extends the life of asset lifecycles and enables a higher return on asset investment. The software elevates maintenance results by improving information exchange and collaboration among all internal and external resources. For more information, visit LLumin.com.

