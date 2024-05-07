Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd.: Brookfield Reinsurance Announces Credit Rating Upgrade of American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company to A

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE, TSX: BNRE, BNRE.A) today announced that its wholly-owned operating subsidiary American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company ("AEL") has received an upgrade to its Insurer Financial Strength ("IFS") rating from S&P Global Ratings ("S&P") to "A" from "A-". The upgrade reflects AEL being core to the overall Brookfield Reinsurance group and benefitting from the strong capital position and earnings profile of Brookfield Reinsurance.



American National Insurance Company's "A" IFS rating has been reaffirmed, with credit watch removed following the completion of Brookfield Reinsurance's acquisition of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company ("AEILHC").

As a result, the existing senior bonds of AEILHC will receive a rating increase to "BBB" from "BBB-", and the outstanding preferred shares of AEILHC will receive a rating increase to "BB+" from "BB" from S&P. The rating for American National Group LLC's existing senior bonds has been reaffirmed at "BBB", with credit watch removed.

Additionally, Fitch Ratings ("Fitch") has upgraded AEILHC's existing senior unsecured notes to "BBB" from "BBB-", and its preferred shares to "BB+" from "BB".

About Brookfield Reinsurance

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE; TSX: BNRE, BNRE.A) operates a leading capital solutions business providing insurance and reinsurance services to individuals and institutions. Each class A exchangeable limited voting share and each class A-1 exchangeable non-voting share of Brookfield Reinsurance are exchangeable on a one-for-one basis with a class A limited voting share of Brookfield Corporation. (NYSE/TSX: BN).

For more information, please visit our website at bnre.brookfield.com.

Media:

Kerrie McHugh

Tel: (212) 618-3469

Email: kerrie.mchugh@brookfield.com (mailto:kerrie.mchugh@brookfield.com) Investor Relations:

Rachel Powell

Tel: (416) 956-5141

Email: rachel.powell@brookfield.com (mailto:rachel.powell@brookfield.com)





