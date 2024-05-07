The 'Ove' Glove: What's Hot for Mother's Day, Father's Day, and Summer Barbecues

The 'Ove' Glove is the perfect present for Gifting and Grilling Season

HILLSIDE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2024 / Joseph Enterprises, Inc. announces The 'Ove' Glove as the perfect present for the upcoming gifting and grilling season for Mom, Dad and barbecue enthusiasts. The 'Ove' Glove is crafted from the same high-performance material trusted by firefighters, ensuring protection up to 540 degrees.

The 'Ove' Glove is the Hottest Gift for Gifting and Grilling Season

With over 20 million sold and endorsed by both Consumer Reports and Bon Appetit Magazine, The 'Ove' Glove has been hailed as the pinnacle of heat protection for 20 years and is now also available as a BBQ Glove.

Get your hands on the The 'Ove' Glove Hot Surface Handler Oven Mitt for a thoughtful Mother's Day or Father's Day gift, and make sure that all the barbecue lovers in your life have the The 'Ove' Glove BBQ Glove in their grilling tool set.

Whether in the kitchen or by the grill, with its three layers of flame-retardant material, silicon grips, and five-finger flexibility, The 'Ove' Glove allows for superior control while handling hot plates and grilling essentials without slippage.

The 'Ove' Glove is available at Amazon, ACE, Wegmans, Do It Best, True Value, and Walmart.com and in Canada at Canadian Tire, Home Hardware, London Drug Stores, and other fine stores. For more information on The 'Ove' Glove, go to www.oveglove.com.

Ensuring that your heat and flame hand protection gift is the original and only The 'Ove' Glove will mean unbeatable performance and peace of mind.

About The 'Ove' Glove

Joseph Enterprises, Inc. (JEI) is the home of the original 'Ove' Glove. JEI is an integrated consumer product company which designs, markets, and distributes novelty, home, and garden products. JEI rose to success with its two most popular products, the Chia Pet and The Clapper, which are recognized as consumer icons.

