Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Announces First Quarter 2024 Results

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

First Quarter Financial highlights:

Total revenue increased 14% year-over-year to $14.3 million

GAAP net income of $434,000, or $0.02 per basic common share and $0.01 per diluted common share

Non-GAAP net income of $1.9 million, or $0.07 per basic common share and $0.06 per diluted common share

Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2024

Total Revenue: Consolidated total revenue for the first quarter of 2024 increased 14%, or $1.8 million, to $14.3 million compared to $12.5 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Service Revenue: Consolidated service revenue for the first quarter of 2024 increased 10%, or $0.7 million, to $7.8 million compared to $7.1 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Software Solutions Revenue: Consolidated software solutions revenue for the first quarter of 2024 increased 25%, or $1.0 million, to $5.1 million compared to $4.1 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Product Revenue: Consolidated product revenue for the first quarter of 2024 increased 6%, or $0.1 million, to $1.3 million compared to $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Operating Expenses: Consolidated operating expenses for the first quarter of 2024 decreased 2%, or $(0.2) million, to $13.8 million compared to $14.0 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Net Income/(Loss): The Company reported net income of $0.4 million for the first quarter of 2024, or $0.02 per basic common share and $0.01 per diluted common share, compared to net loss of $(1.6) million, or $(0.06) loss per basic and diluted common share for the first quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP: Non-GAAP net income of $1.9 million for the first quarter of 2024, or $0.07 per basic common share and $0.06 per diluted common share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $0.6 million or $0.02 per basic and diluted common share for the first quarter of 2023.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA: EBITDA for the first quarter of 2024 of $1.3 million compared to a loss of $(0.7) million for the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2024 of $2.0 million compared to $0.7 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Cash and Cash Equivalents: Total cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2024 was $11.0 million compared to $10.3 million at December 31, 2023.

Cash Flow: Cash used for operating activities for the first quarter of 2024 was $(0.2) million compared to $(1.6) million used for the first quarter of 2023. Cash used for investing activities for the first quarter of 2024 was nill compared to $(0.0) million used for the first quarter of 2023. Cash provided by financing activities for the first quarter of 2024 was $0.8 million compared to cash used in financing activities of $(0.2) million for the first quarter of 2023.

Management Commentary

"Our superb performance in the first quarter of 2024 reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and delivering value to our shareholders and customers. We are very pleased with the strong financial results, including a 14% year-over-year organic increase in total revenue to $14.3 million as well as GAAP profitability." Said Jeff Korn Crexendo Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. "Our revenue growth remains robust, driven by a 25% growth in the software solutions segment as well as a double digit increase in telecom service revenue which equated to very solid performance across all revenue segments."

Korn added "We remain steadfast in our efforts to streamline costs and improve operational effectiveness. Our efforts resulted in GAAP net income of $434,000, non-GAAP net income of $1.9 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $2.1 million, demonstrating our ability to deliver profitable growth and create value for our shareholders. This is now the third quarter in a row of GAAP profitability which is particularly meaningful. Looking ahead, we remain focused on driving organic growth, pursuing larger opportunities, and exploring accretive acquisitions to further accelerate our expansion. Our strong performance in the first quarter of 2024, coupled with the demand for our services positions us well for continued success. We are confident in our ability to sustain our growth momentum and capitalize on market opportunities, supported by our dedicated team and strong market positioning. I remain highly excited and enthusiastic about our future."

Conference Call

Crexendo management will hold a conference call today, May 7, 2024, at 4:30 PM Eastern time to discuss these results. Company CEO Jeff Korn, CFO Ron Vincent, and President and COO Doug Gaylor will host the call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Dial-in Numbers:

Domestic Participants: 888-506-0062

International Participants: 973-528-0011

Participant Access Code 203352

Please dial in five minutes prior to the beginning of the call at 4:30 PM Eastern time and reference participant access code 203352 and the Crexendo earnings call. A replay of the call will be available until May 14, 2024 by dialing toll-free at 877-481-4010 or 919-882-2331 for international callers. The replay passcode is 50499.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will" and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include Crexendo (i) having had superb performance in the first quarter of 2024; (ii) having unwavering commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and delivering value to our shareholders; (iii) revenue growth remaining robust and having a very solid performance across all revenue segments; (iv) remaining steadfast in efforts to streamline costs and improve operational effectiveness; (v) demonstrating its ability to deliver profitable growth and create value for shareholders; (vi) the third quarter in a row of GAAP profitability is particularly meaningful; (vii) remaining focused on driving organic growth, pursuing larger opportunities, and exploring accretive acquisitions; (viii) being positioned for continued success; (ix) being confident in the ability to sustain growth momentum and capitalize on market opportunities and (x) remaining highly excited and enthusiastic about the future.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, quarterly Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Company Contact

Crexendo, Inc.

Doug Gaylor

President and Chief Operating Officer

602-732-7990

dgaylor@crexendo.com

CREXENDO, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, in thousands, except par value and share data)

March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,041 $ 10,347 Trade receivables, net of allowance of $125 and $116, respectively 4,216 3,476 Inventories 381 382 Equipment financing receivables, net of allowance of $58 and $56, respectively 884 856 Contract costs 1,601 1,345 Prepaid expenses 899 508 Other current assets 23 35 Total current assets 19,045 16,949 Contract assets, net of allowance of $82 and $85, respectively 320 342 Long-term equipment financing receivables, net of allowance of $122 and $115, respectively 1,869 1,768 Property and equipment, net 590 670 Operating lease right-of-use assets 860 1,009 Intangible assets, net 22,796 23,556 Goodwill 9,454 9,454 Contract costs, net of current portion 2,396 2,273 Other long-term assets 137 139 Total Assets $ 57,467 $ 56,160 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 619 $ 769 Accrued expenses 5,002 5,951 Finance leases 76 75 Notes payable 462 457 Operating lease liabilities 476 566 Income tax payable 80 53 Contract liabilities 2,898 2,390 Total current liabilities 9,613 10,261 Contract liabilities, net of current portion 198 198 Finance leases, net of current portion 4 23 Notes payable, net of current portion 475 592 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 412 473 Total liabilities 10,702 11,547 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share - authorized 5,000,000 shares; none issued - - Common stock, par value $0.001 per share - authorized 50,000,000 shares, 26,628,022 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and 26,130,218 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 27 26 Additional paid-in capital 134,604 132,888 Accumulated deficit (88,033 ) (88,467 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 167 166 Total stockholders' equity 46,765 44,613

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 57,467 $ 56,160

CREXENDO, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share and share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Service revenue $ 7,845 $ 7,158 Software solutions revenue 5,146 4,108 Product revenue 1,295 1,225 Total revenue 14,286 12,491 Operating expenses: Cost of service revenue 3,109 3,044 Cost of software solutions revenue 1,392 1,185 Cost of product revenue 730 839 Selling and marketing 4,027 3,809 General and administrative 3,296 3,997 Research and development 1,249 1,191 Total operating expenses 13,803 14,065 Income/(loss) from operations 483 (1,574 ) Other income/(expense): Interest expense (13 ) (42 ) Other income/(expense), net (9 ) 58 Total other income/(expense), net (22 ) 16 Income/(loss) before income tax 461 (1,558 ) Income tax (provision)/benefit (27 ) (24 ) Net income/(loss) $ 434 $ (1,582 ) Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.02 $ (0.06 ) Diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.06 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 26,314,903 25,734,049 Diluted 30,142,100 25,734,049

CREXENDO, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income/(loss) $ 434 $ (1,582 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income/(loss) to net cash provided by/(used for) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 840 908 Allowance for credit losses 14 55 Share-based compensation 728 1,414 Non-cash operating lease amortization (2 ) - Changes in assets and liabilities: Trade receivables (749 ) (548 ) Contract assets 25 (5 ) Equipment financing receivables (137 ) (239 ) Inventories 1 40 Contract costs (379 ) (268 ) Prepaid expenses (391 ) (190 ) Other assets 14 163 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (1,099 ) (1,110 ) Income tax payable 27 23 Contract liabilities 508 (215 ) Net cash provided by/(used for) operating activities (166 ) (1,554 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property and equipment - (9 ) Net cash provided by/(used for) investing activities - (9 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from notes payable - 278 Borrowing on line of credit, net - (82 ) Repayments made on finance leases (18 ) (30 ) Repayments made on notes payable (112 ) (152 ) Proceeds from exercise of options 1,049 40 Taxes paid on the net settlement of stock options and RSUs (60 ) (257 ) Net cash provided by/(used for) financing activities 859 (203 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 1 (21 ) NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 694 (1,787 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR 10,347 5,475 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE YEAR $ 11,041 $ 3,688 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash used during the year for: Interest expense $ (13 ) $ (24 ) Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing information: Transfer of property and equipment, net to property and equipment, held for sale $ - $ 2,333

CREXENDO, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Supplemental Segment Financial Data

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenue: Cloud telecommunications services $ 9,140 $ 8,383 Software solutions 5,146 4,108 Consolidated revenue 14,286 12,491 Operating income/(loss) from operations: Cloud telecommunications services 78 (1,179 ) Software solutions 405 (395 ) Total operating income/(loss) 483 (1,574 ) Other income/(expense), net: Cloud telecommunications services (5 ) (39 ) Software solutions (17 ) 55 Total other income/(expense) (22 ) 16 Income/(loss) before income tax provision: Cloud telecommunications services 73 (1,218 ) Software solutions 388 (340 ) Income/(loss) before income tax provision $ 461 $ (1,558 )

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To evaluate our business, we consider and use non-generally accepted accounting principles ("Non-GAAP") net income and Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure of operating performance. These measures include the same adjustments that management takes into account when it reviews and assesses operating performance on a period-to-period basis. We consider Non-GAAP net income to be an important indicator of overall business performance because it allows us to evaluate results without the effects of share-based compensation, acquisition related expenses, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, amortization of intangibles, and goodwill and long-lived asset impairment. We define EBITDA as U.S. GAAP net income/(loss) before interest expense, interest income and other expense/(income), the gain/(loss) on the sale of property and equipment, goodwill and long-lived asset impairments, provision/(benefit) for income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. We believe EBITDA provides a useful metric to investors to compare us with other companies within our industry and across industries. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted for acquisition related expenses, changes in fair value of contingent consideration and share-based compensation. We use Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure to review and assess operating performance. We also believe use of Adjusted EBITDA facilitates investors' use of operating performance comparisons from period to period, as well as across companies.

In our May 7, 2024 earnings press release, as furnished on Form 8-K, we included Non-GAAP net income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. The terms Non-GAAP net income, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA are not defined under U.S. GAAP, and are not measures of operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, Non-GAAP net income, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for net income/(loss) or other consolidated income statement data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations include, but are not limited to:

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

they do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

they do not reflect the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debt that we may incur;

they do not reflect income taxes or the cash requirements for any tax payments;

although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will be replaced sometime in the future, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements;

while share-based compensation is a component of operating expense, the impact on our financial statements compared to other companies can vary significantly due to such factors as the assumed life of the options and the assumed volatility of our common stock; and

other companies may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and using Non-GAAP net income, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA only as supplemental support for management's analysis of business performance. Non-GAAP net income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are calculated as follows for the periods presented.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In accordance with the requirements of Regulation G issued by the SEC, we are presenting the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures and reconciling the unaudited Non-GAAP financial metrics to the comparable U.S. GAAP measures.

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income/(Loss) to Non-GAAP Net Income

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share and share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 U.S. GAAP net income/(loss) $ 434 $ (1,582 ) Share-based compensation 728 1,414 Acquisition related expenses - 1 Amortization of intangible assets 760 792 Non-GAAP net income $ 1,922 $ 625 Non-GAAP earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.07 $ 0.02 Diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.02 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 26,314,903 25,734,049 Diluted 30,142,100 27,523,334

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income/(Loss) to EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 U.S. GAAP net income/(loss) $ 434 $ (1,582 ) Depreciation and amortization 840 908 Interest expense 13 42 Other, net 14 (58 ) Income tax provision/(benefit) 27 24 EBITDA 1,328 (666 ) Acquisition related expenses - 1 Share-based compensation 728 1,414 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,056 $ 749



SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com