Kush Fine Art: Vladimir Kush Presents His New Painting 'Big Apple'

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2024 / World-renowned artist Vladimir Kush unveils his new painting "Big Apple" (oil on canvas 73x30 in). The metaphorical realist artist took the stage for two consecutive weekends in his own art galleries, Kush Fine Art in Laguna Beach and Las Vegas, to a crowd of collectors and fans who discovered and experienced the visual metaphors in Kush's new paintings.





"The Big Apple" is available in a limited-edition print on canvas in two sizes: 14x34 in and 28x68 in. The new painting by Kush features New York City, "The Big Apple", in the background from the point of view of Ellis Island, but also encompasses a much more meaningful symbolism and description of the origin of the story of the "Apple".

It is believed that the Apple was the forbidden fruit of temptation in the Garden of Eden. The story of the Apple involves the Biblical Adam and Eve and their fall from grace. Adam and Eve were created pure and innocent. They had the right of choice since they could think independently, but they were forbidden to try the fruits from the Tree of Knowledge of Good and Evil. However, it was a time when the Serpent Tempter arrived and convinced Eve to try the special fruit. That is when the first people gave in to temptation. After the fall from grace, Eve blamed the Serpent, and Adam blamed Eve. God chased the sinners from Paradise.

Kush explains: "There are many apples on the Tree of Success, but if you conquered New York City, you won the Big Apple." That is how the symbol of success could be introduced to people arriving in the New World in the past centuries.

Hundreds of thousands of immigrants were tempted to try that "Apple", escaping from wars and politics in Europe and the Old World.

In the painting, we see the panorama of Manhattan and the Statue of Liberty from the point of Ellis Island, where the immigrants initially arrived.

"The Big Apple" is a nickname for New York City. It was first popularized in the 1920s by John J. Fitz Gerald, a sportswriter for the New York Morning Telegraph. Being a frequent visitor to the horse races, the reporter John Fitzgerald heard from one of the jockeys a phrase: "Horses love apples, and the races in New York - it's the Big Apple."

Visiting Kush Fine Art Galleries in Las Vegas, Miami Beach, and Laguna Beach will be the highlight and ultimate destination for anyone who maintains imagination and exquisite taste for all genres of art. When you visit Kush Fine Art, you will be served with warmth and an eye for your unique style as you seek the perfect piece to add to your collection. For more information, visit www.kushfineart.com or email info@kushfineart.com. Follow Kush on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and X for all the latest news.

Contact Information:

Jorge Barrera

Marketing Director

jorge.barrera@vladimirkush.com

SOURCE: Kush Fine Art

View the original press release on newswire.com.