Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Diese Aktie hebt ab: +130,67% Kursgewinn in 1 Monat – das sind die Gründe
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14QAF | ISIN: US3802371076 | Ticker-Symbol: 38D
Tradegate
07.05.24
16:07 Uhr
121,00 Euro
+1,00
+0,83 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
GODADDY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GODADDY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
121,00123,0022:24
122,00123,0022:00
ACCESSWIRE
07.05.2024 | 22:14
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Generative AI Levels Playing Field for Small Businesses, Says Latest GoDaddy Survey

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2024 / GoDaddy

Forty-four percent of microbusiness owners believe that generative artificial intelligence will help them compete with larger businesses

Originally published on GoDaddy Newsroom

TEMPE, Ariz., May 7, 2024 /3BL/ -- More U.S. microbusinesses are using generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) to grow and compete, with 50% of owners and operators recently surveyed indicating they have tried Gen AI tools in the past few months. The findings come from GoDaddy's international research initiative, Venture Forward, which quantifies the economic impact of small businesses and explores their owners' experiences, challenges and ambitions.

The Venture Forward 2024 U.S. National Survey found that 44% of microbusinesses, which have 10 or fewer employees, a domain and an active website, agree that GenAI helps them compete with big businesses.

However, attitudes, long-term goals and use cases that stem from GenAI usage vary across demographic groups. Key findings include:

  • Young (those aged 18-35) and Black microbusiness owners are 50% more likely to have used GenAI for their business in the last several months compared with their white counterparts.
  • About one in three Black and Hispanic-owned microbusinesses use GenAI for business while only one out of every four white- and Asian-owned microbusinesses use GenAI for business.
  • Those relying on or trying GenAI for their business use it most frequently for content creation, regardless of race or age. However, Black-owned microbusinesses are almost twice as likely as white-owned microbusinesses to use it for customer service.
  • Gen AI users have a more positive outlook about their business (81%) and the national economy (40%). This is true for those who have used Gen AI for business. Those who haven't used GenAI tend to have a more negative outlook about both their business (72%) and national economy (36%).

"Generative AI is already showing early potential to help level the playing field for small businesses as they go up against larger and often better-resourced competitors," said Alexandra Rosen, senior director of GoDaddy's Venture Forward research initiative. "We're seeing the most ambitious ones embrace it the fastest."

Explore the survey results, visit https://www.godaddy.com/ventureforward/2024-u-s-survey-results/

For more information on the state of microbusinesses across the country, visit www.godaddy.com/ventureforward.

About GoDaddy Venture Forward
GoDaddy's Venture Forward research initiative analyzes more than 20 million online businesses with a digital presence (measured by a unique domain and an active website). Most of these businesses employ fewer than ten people, categorizing each as a microbusiness. To find out more about GoDaddy's Venture Forward research, visit: www.godaddy.com/ventureforward

About GoDaddy
GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and accept payments online and in person. GoDaddy's easy-to-use tools help microbusiness owners manage everything in one place, and its expert guides are available to provide assistance 24/7. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

*GoDaddy customer survey of more than 3,500 microbusiness owners conducted in February 2024.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GoDaddy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: GoDaddy
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/godaddy
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GoDaddy



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden
In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.