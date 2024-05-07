Tego Cyber Inc.: Tego Cyber Authorized as a CVE Numbering Authority

Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), a cybersecurity company focused on threat intelligence, detection and correlation tools, today announced that is has been authorized as a CVE Numbering Authority (CNA) by the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures ('CVE®') Program. This prestigious designation now allows Tego Cyber Inc. ('Tego') to contribute to the program's mission of identifying, defining, and cataloging publicly disclosed cybersecurity vulnerabilities, thereby contributing to the global effort of enhancing cybersecurity awareness.

The mission of the CVE Program is to identify, define, and catalog publicly disclosed cybersecurity vulnerabilities. When a vulnerability is discovered by a contributing partner, it is assigned an identification number which is then published and added to the catalog. Contributing partners publish newly assigned CVE identification numbers to ensure consistency within the cybersecurity industry resulting in time and cost savings. As a member of the CVE Program, Tego is now authorized to publish any vulnerabilities it discovers unless covered under the scope of another CNA.

Shannon Wilkinson, President and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Tego Cyber, stated, "We are honored to join the CVE community and continuing to actively contribute to identifying and addressing cybersecurity vulnerabilities. Our acceptance as an authorized CVE Numbering Authority (CNA) is just another step in demonstrating Tego's ongoing commitment to cybersecurity excellence."

Melissa Knight, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) of Tego Cyber, remarked, "We're thrilled to join the CVE Program. Participation in community-driven initiatives like CVE is essential for our industry. We strongly believe that industry collaboration is vital for quickly identifying and remediating critical vulnerabilities to safeguard organizations and the data they collect. This partnership underscores our dedication to proactive cybersecurity, guaranteeing swift responses to emerging threats and upholding strong cybersecurity frameworks across digital environments, all while prioritizing the protection of our clients and their sensitive data.

About the CVE® Program

The mission of the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures Program is to identify, define, and catalog publicly disclosed cybersecurity vulnerabilities. There is one CVE Record for each vulnerability in the catalog. The vulnerabilities are discovered, then assigned and published by organizations from around the world that have partnered with the CVE Program. Partners publish CVE Records to communicate consistent descriptions of vulnerabilities. Information technology and cybersecurity professionals use CVE Records to ensure they are discussing the same issue, and to coordinate their efforts to prioritize and address the vulnerabilities.

The CVE Program is Community Driven. The Program relies on the community to discover vulnerabilities. The CVE Board, which drives the direction of the CVE Program, consists of industry, academic, and government representatives from around the world. CVE Working Groups develop the program's policies (approved by the CVE Board) and are open to the community. Learn more at CVE.org

About Tego

Tego Cyber Inc. was founded to mitigate the disparity in the rapidly evolving cyber threat hunting, correlation, and threat intelligence market. The Company is focused on developing solutions for threat intelligence and autonomous threat hunting/correlation. Tego's curated threat intelligence feed not only contains a comprehensive list of indicators of compromise, but also provides additional context including specific details needed to counteract threats so that security teams can spend less time searching for disjointed indicators of compromise. Tego's threat correlation engine integrates with top security and data lake platforms to proactively identify threats. The Tego threat correlation engine allows security teams to find threats faster using curated data feeds, powerful and low latency searches across large disparate data sets, and user-friendly visualizations that help reduce the time to detection and response. For more information, please visit www.tegocyber.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release, those which are not purely historical or which depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. Prospective investors should also consult the risks factors described from time to time in the Company's Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

