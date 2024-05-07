DJ Abivax annual ordinary and extraordinary general meeting of May 30, 2024 - Availability of the preparatory documents

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Annual ordinary and extraordinary general meeting of May 30, 2024 Availability of the preparatory documents PARIS, France, May 7, 2024, 10:00PM CEST - Abivax SA (Euronext Paris & Nasdaq: ABVX) ("Abivax" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stabilize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, informs its shareholders that its ordinary and extraordinary general meeting (the "General Meeting") will be held on May 30, 2024, at 10:00 am (CEST), at the offices of Dechert (Paris) LLP, located at 22 rue Bayard in Paris (75008), France. The preliminary notice of meeting comprising the agenda and the draft resolutions, as well asinformation on how to attend and vote at the General Meeting, was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) of April 24, 2024 (N°2400962). The information and preparatory documents for this General Meeting are made available to the Company's shareholders in accordance with the procedures and within the time limits provided for by the applicable legal and regulatory provisions. The documents referred to in Article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code are available on the Company's website:www.abivax.com Any shareholder wishing to receive these documents by post or electronically may make a request until midnight, Paris time, on May 25, 2024 (i.e., the fifth day before the General Meeting) by contacting the Company. For bearer shareholders, this request must be accompanied by a certificate of registration in the securities accounts held by an intermediary, in accordance with Article L. 211-3 of the French Monetary and Financial Code. About Obefazimod Obefazimod, Abivax's lead investigational drug candidate, is an orally administered small molecule that was demonstrated to potentially enhance the expression of a single microRNA, miR-124. Phase 2 clinical trials in patients with UC have generated positive data, resulting in the initiation of a pivotal global Phase 3 clinical trial program (ABTECT Program), with first patients enrolled in the United States in October 2022. Initiation of a Phase 2b clinical trial in Crohn's disease is expected in Q3 2024, and exploration of potential combination therapy opportunities in UC is ongoing. About Abivax Abivax is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stabilize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. Based in France and the United States, Abivax's lead drug candidate, obefazimod (ABX464), is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis. More information on the Company is available at www.abivax.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and on X, formerly Twitter, @Abivax. Contact: Abivax Investor Relations Patrick Malloy patrick.malloy@abivax.com +1 847 987 4878 Abivax Communications communications@abivax.com FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This press release contains forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates, including those relating to the Company's business and financial objectives. Words such as "design," "expect," "forward," "future," "potential," "plan," "project" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although Abivax's management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks, contingencies and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Abivax, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. A description of these risks, contingencies and uncertainties can be found in the documents filed by the Company with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers pursuant to its legal obligations including its universal registration document (Document d'Enregistrement Universel) and in our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 5, 2024 under the caption "Risk Factors." These risks, contingencies and uncertainties include, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, future clinical data and analysis, decisions by regulatory authorities, such as the FDA or the EMA, regarding whether and when to approve any drug candidate, as well as their decisions regarding labelling and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of such product candidates. Special consideration should be given to the potential hurdles of clinical and pharmaceutical development including further assessment by the company and regulatory agencies and IRBs/ethics committees following the assessment of preclinical, pharmacokinetic, carcinogenicity, toxicity, CMC and clinical data. Furthermore, these forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates are only as of the date of this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Abivax disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, forecasts or estimates to reflect any subsequent changes that the Company becomes aware of, except as required by law. Information about pharmaceutical products (including products currently in development) that is included in this press release is not intended to constitute an advertisement. This press release is for information purposes only, and the information contained herein does not constitute either an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe securities of the Company in any jurisdiction. Similarly, it does not give and should not be treated as giving investment advice. It has no connection with the investment objectives, financial situation or specific needs of any recipient. It should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for exercise of their own judgment. All opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. The distribution of this document may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. 