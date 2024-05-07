Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Diese Aktie hebt ab: +130,67% Kursgewinn in 1 Monat – das sind die Gründe
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UQC | ISIN: FR0012333284 | Ticker-Symbol: 2X1
Tradegate
07.05.24
16:27 Uhr
14,000 Euro
+0,040
+0,29 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ABIVAX SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABIVAX SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,82014,22022:59
13,88014,16022:00
Dow Jones News
07.05.2024 | 22:31
189 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Abivax annual ordinary and extraordinary general meeting of May 30, 2024 - Availability of the preparatory documents

DJ Abivax annual ordinary and extraordinary general meeting of May 30, 2024 - Availability of the preparatory documents 

ABIVAX 
Abivax annual ordinary and extraordinary general meeting of May 30, 2024 - Availability of the preparatory documents 
07-May-2024 / 22:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Annual ordinary and extraordinary general meeting of May 30, 2024 
Availability of the preparatory documents 
PARIS, France, May 7, 2024, 10:00PM CEST - Abivax SA (Euronext Paris & Nasdaq: ABVX) ("Abivax" or the "Company"), a 
clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory 
mechanisms to stabilize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, informs its shareholders 
that its ordinary and extraordinary general meeting (the "General Meeting") will be held on May 30, 2024, at 10:00 am 
(CEST), at the offices of Dechert (Paris) LLP, located at 22 rue Bayard in Paris (75008), France. 
The preliminary notice of meeting comprising the agenda and the draft resolutions, as well asinformation on how to 
attend and vote at the General Meeting, was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) of April 
24, 2024 (N°2400962). 
The information and preparatory documents for this General Meeting are made available to the Company's shareholders in 
accordance with the procedures and within the time limits provided for by the applicable legal and regulatory 
provisions. The documents referred to in Article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code are available on the 
Company's website:www.abivax.com 
Any shareholder wishing to receive these documents by post or electronically may make a request until midnight, Paris 
time, on May 25, 2024 (i.e., the fifth day before the General Meeting) by contacting the Company. For bearer 
shareholders, this request must be accompanied by a certificate of registration in the securities accounts held by an 
intermediary, in accordance with Article L. 211-3 of the French Monetary and Financial Code. 
 
About Obefazimod 
Obefazimod, Abivax's lead investigational drug candidate, is an orally administered small molecule that was 
demonstrated to potentially enhance the expression of a single microRNA, miR-124. Phase 2 clinical trials in patients 
with UC have generated positive data, resulting in the initiation of a pivotal global Phase 3 clinical trial program 
(ABTECT Program), with first patients enrolled in the United States in October 2022. Initiation of a Phase 2b clinical 
trial in Crohn's disease is expected in Q3 2024, and exploration of potential combination therapy opportunities in UC 
is ongoing. 
About Abivax 
Abivax is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural 
regulatory mechanisms to stabilize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. Based in France 
and the United States, Abivax's lead drug candidate, obefazimod (ABX464), is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the 
treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis. More information on the Company is available at 
www.abivax.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and on X, formerly Twitter, @Abivax. 
Contact: 
 
Abivax Investor Relations 
Patrick Malloy 
patrick.malloy@abivax.com 
+1 847 987 4878 
 
Abivax Communications 
communications@abivax.com 
 
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS 
This press release contains forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates, including those relating to the 
Company's business and financial objectives. Words such as "design," "expect," "forward," "future," "potential," 
"plan," "project" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking 
statements. Although Abivax's management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements 
are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks, 
contingencies and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Abivax, 
that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected 
by, the forward-looking information and statements. A description of these risks, contingencies and uncertainties can 
be found in the documents filed by the Company with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers pursuant to its legal 
obligations including its universal registration document (Document d'Enregistrement Universel) and in our Annual 
Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 5, 2024 under the caption "Risk 
Factors." These risks, contingencies and uncertainties include, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in 
research and development, future clinical data and analysis, decisions by regulatory authorities, such as the FDA or 
the EMA, regarding whether and when to approve any drug candidate, as well as their decisions regarding labelling and 
other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of such product candidates. Special 
consideration should be given to the potential hurdles of clinical and pharmaceutical development including further 
assessment by the company and regulatory agencies and IRBs/ethics committees following the assessment of preclinical, 
pharmacokinetic, carcinogenicity, toxicity, CMC and clinical data. Furthermore, these forward-looking statements, 
forecasts and estimates are only as of the date of this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue 
reliance on these forward-looking statements. Abivax disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking 
statements, forecasts or estimates to reflect any subsequent changes that the Company becomes aware of, except as 
required by law. Information about pharmaceutical products (including products currently in development) that is 
included in this press release is not intended to constitute an advertisement. This press release is for information 
purposes only, and the information contained herein does not constitute either an offer to sell, or the solicitation of 
an offer to purchase or subscribe securities of the Company in any jurisdiction. Similarly, it does not give and should 
not be treated as giving investment advice. It has no connection with the investment objectives, financial situation or 
specific needs of any recipient. It should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for exercise of their own 
judgment. All opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. The distribution of this document may be 
restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this document comes are required to inform 
themselves about and to observe any such restrictions. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: 240507_Abivax_PR_AGM_Availability of Documents 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     ABIVAX 
         5, Rue de La Baume 
         75008 Paris 
         France 
E-mail:     info@abivax.de 
Internet:    www.abivax.de 
ISIN:      FR0012333284 
Euronext Ticker: ABVX 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1897745 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1897745 07-May-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1897745&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 07, 2024 16:00 ET (20:00 GMT)

Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden
In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.