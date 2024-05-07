Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Diese Aktie hebt ab: +130,67% Kursgewinn in 1 Monat – das sind die Gründe
WKN: A2DWRQ | ISIN: US40052A4076 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
GRUPO CLARIN SA GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRUPO CLARIN SA GDR 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
07.05.2024 | 22:38
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Grupo Clarín S.A.: Grupo Clarin S.A. to Host Webcast Presentation to Discuss First Quarter 2024 Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2024 / Grupo Clarín S.A. (BCBA:GCLA) will host a webcast presentation on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at 11:00 am Eastern Time (12:00 pm Buenos Aires time) to discuss its First Quarter 2024 Earnings Results.

Presentations will be in English, based on the earnings release, which will be distributed on Monday, May 13, 2024, after the markets close.

To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=yKHqBf7a

The webcast presentation will also be available at https://ir.grupoclarin.com

About the Company

Grupo Clarín is the largest media company in Argentina and a leading company in Digital and Printed Publications and broadcasting and programming markets. Its flagship newspaper -Diario Clarín- is one of the highest circulation newspapers and has the largest base of paid digital subscribers in Latin America. Grupo Clarín is the largest producer of media content in Argentina, including news, sports and entertainment and reaches substantially all segments of the Argentine population in terms of wealth, geography and age.

Investor Relations Contacts
In Buenos Aires: In New York:
Grupo Clarín S.A. Fig Corporate Communications
Samantha Olivieri Camilla Ferreira/Marcella Ewerton
Tel: +54 11 4309 7104 Tel: +1 917 691 4047
Email: investors@grupoclarin.com Email: fig@fig.ooo

SOURCE: Grupo Clarín S.A.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
