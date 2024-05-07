N2Growth Achieves Top 20 Ranking in Forbes' Best Executive Recruiting Firms for Eighth Consecutive Year

Firm Ranks in Top 25 on Two Forbes Best Recruiting Firms Lists

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2024 / N2Growth, Inc., a global powerhouse in human and organizational performance, has ranked #16, once again securing a spot in the top 20 on the Forbes list of America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms 2024. This achievement marks the eighth consecutive year the firm has been recognized on this prestigious list. Additionally, N2Growth has made an impressive debut in the top 25 of America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms, ranking #23, further solidifying its position as an industry leader. The awards list was announced on May 7, 2024, and can be viewed on the Forbes website.

Kelli Vukelic, Chief Executive Officer, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "We are incredibly proud to be recognized as one of the top executive recruiting firms for the eighth year in a row, and to make our debut in the top 25 for professional recruiting. This dual recognition is a testament to our entire team's unwavering dedication and expertise. We remain committed to revolutionizing the recruiting industry and delivering unparalleled results for our clients."

The Forbes ranking, conducted in collaboration with market research company Statista, is based on a survey of over 36,800 recruiters, 16,000 HR managers, hiring managers, and candidates. Participants were asked to recommend up to 10 recruiting firms they had worked with, and the number of recommendations and evaluation scores across various dimensions determined the final rankings.

America's Best Recruiting Firms list is divided into three major categories:

Executive Search - Recruiting firms that place managers in permanent positions with an annual gross income of more than $100,000

Professional and Specialist Search - Recruiting firms that place professionals in permanent positions with an annual gross income of up to $100,000

Temp Staffing - Providers of temporary workers and contract positions, excluding interim management positions

N2Growth's inclusion in the Executive Search and Professional Search categories showcases the firm's ability to deliver top-tier talent acquisition solutions across the Professional, Board, and C-suite organizational levels.

The survey, conducted between November 20th, 2023, and January 26th, 2024, collected responses from more than 9,300 participants. The results from the previous year's survey were also considered with a lower weighting to support the assessment of recruiting firms that consistently maintain a high-quality reputation.

N2Growth is a global leadership consulting and executive search firm with practices serving all industries and functions. With a presence spanning North America, LATAM, EMEA, APAC, and Oceania, N2Growth consistently ranks amongst Forbes's best executive recruiting firms. The firm offers a comprehensive suite of talent acquisition solutions to meet the evolving needs of organizations worldwide. You can find out more about N2Growth at www.N2Growth.com.

