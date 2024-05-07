Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.05.2024
WKN: A40A34 | ISIN: US53947R1059
NASDAQ
07.05.24
22:00 Uhr
50,09 US-Dollar
-1,34
-2,61 %
ACCESSWIRE
07.05.2024 | 23:02
Loar Holdings Inc. Announces Date and Time for First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

WHITE PLAINS, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2024 / Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR), said it will report Q1 2024 earnings before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th, 2024.

A conference call will follow at 10:30a.m., Eastern Time. To participate in the call telephonically please dial 877-407-0670 / +1 215-268-9902. International participants can find a list of toll-free numbers here. A live audio webcast will also be available at the following link as well as through the Investor section of Loar Holdings website; ir.loargroup.com.

The webcast will be archived and available for replay later in the day.

About Loar Holdings Inc.

Loar Holdings Inc. is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of niche aerospace and defense components that are essential for today's aircraft and aerospace and defense systems. Loar has established relationships across leading aerospace and defense original equipment manufacturers and Tier Ones worldwide.

Contact
Ian McKillop
Loar Group Investor Relations
IR@loargroup.com

SOURCE: Loar Holdings Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
