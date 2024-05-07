Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or the "Company") (NYSE OSE: SDRL) today announced contract awards for two drillships.

The West Capella secured a one-well contract in South Korea, with an estimated duration of 40 days, valued at approximately $32 million, including a mobilization fee of approximately $10 million and excluding fees for additional services. The contract is expected to commence in December 2024.

The West Neptune secured a six-month contract extension with an independent operator in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, expected to start in the third quarter of 2025 in direct continuation of its current contract. The estimated contract value of approximately $86 million excludes fees for additional services, including managed pressure drilling ("MPD"). Seadrill will upgrade the West Neptune with MPD capabilities during planned out-of-service periods, making itthe tenth rig in the Company's fleet with MPD or MPD-equivalent technologies.

About Seadrill

Seadrill is a leading offshore drilling contractor utilizing advanced technology to unlock oil and gas resources for clients across harsh and benign locations around the globe. Seadrill's high-quality, technologically-advanced fleet spans all asset classes allowing its experienced crews to conduct operations across geographies, from shallow to ultra-deepwater environments.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

