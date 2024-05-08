INSPIRED BY A FIFTIES AUTOMOTIVE LEGEND: INTRODUCING AUTOMOBILI PININFARINA BATTISTA CINQUANTACINQUE

Battista Cinquantacinque bears the iconic Blu Savoia Gloss bodywork and contrasting Bianco Sestriere Gloss roof which is inspired by the original 1955 Lancia Florida show car

Cinquantacinque name, derived from the Italian word for 55, pays tribute to the iconic Pininfarina-designed classic car

Elegant Lancia Florida was a favourite of the man who penned the classic model and who gave his name to the fastest and most powerful Italian road car - Battista 'Pinin' Farina

One-of-a-kind Battista Cinquantacinque pictured alongside one of only three Lancia Florida sedans

Automobili Pininfarina Design Team was inspired by the 1955 Lancia Florida when also creating the PURA Vision design concept, which sets the template for all future Automobili Pininfarina models

CAMBIANO, Italy, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Automobili Pininfarina has curated a unique Battista commission as a fitting tribute to the 1955 Lancia Florida - a vehicle designed and loved by Battista 'Pinin' Farina.

The Lancia Florida was penned by Battista 'Pinin' Farina in the early fifties. It was renowned as a rolling sculpture which inspired new design perspectives. Pinin's personal Florida, which can be admired as part of the Pininfarina SpA Collection in Cambiano (Torino), was the daily driver of Carrozzeria Pininfarina's founder throughout his career. The stunning Battista Cinquantacinque hyper GT pays homage to this unique heritage.

Its exterior is finished in a flawless Blu Savoia Gloss paint, contrasted by the Bianco Sestriere Gloss roof and completed by the elegant Brushed Anodised jewellery pack. Inside, it is upholstered in a bespoke Mahagoni (Poltrona Frau Heritage Leather). The livery and name Cinquantacinque, translating to '55' in Italian, elegantly honours the iconic, classic 1955 Lancia Florida, styled by Carrozzeria Pininfarina.

The Cinquantacinque model features a number of unique inscriptions that point to its heritage and provenance. The passenger door plate as well as the underside of the active rear wing both feature the 'Cinquantacinque 55' signature.

Each Battista is propelled by four independent electric motors and a powerful 120 kWh lithium-ion battery, delivering 1,900hp and 2,340Nm of torque. This advanced powertrain ensures thrilling performances, such as accelerating 0-100 kph in 1.86 seconds and 0-200 kph in 4.75 seconds, as well as a comfortable driving range of up to 476 km.

The Battista Cinquantacinque will make its public debut in Tokyo, Japan, when it is introduced to clients in the region, alongside retail partner, SKY GROUP, as part of Automobili Pininfarina's continued global expansion.

Clients in the region will get to see Automobili Pininfarina's promise of 'Dream Cars. Made Real.' first-hand, providing a personalised client experience and ensuring every hand-crafted vehicle to leave the Atelier facility in Cambiano destined for Japan is a unique expression of each client's personality.

Dave Amantea, Chief Design Officer at Automobili Pininfarina, said: "This was a truly special and unique opportunity to design a car that plays homage to Pininfarina SpA's heritage. The colour combination of the Battista Cinquantacinque is incredible and shows the vision Battista Farina had when he designed the Lancia Florida back in the early fifties. Not only that, but that very same model helped guide me when creating the PURA Vision design concept, a truly unique vehicle that sets the template for future models from Automobili Pininfarina."

The Lancia Florida sedan not only inspired the Cinquantacinque Battista, but also some of the key design elements of the PURA Vision design concept, a vehicle which sets the template for all future Automobili Pininfarina models.

The 50s sedan has rear-opening doors and no B pillar, which directly translated to the Lounge Doors on the PURA Vision. They hinge dramatically upwards and, in combination with the pillarless opening and rear-hinged back doors, provide unrestricted access to the design concept's spacious 2+2 seating.

Automobili Pininfarina stands at the vanguard of pure Italian luxury experience, with its bespoke curated approach allowing for precise tailoring to the specific preferences of individual clients. Each vehicle is a unique, hand-crafted masterpiece and a reflection of the client's personality with inspiration from Automobili Pininfarina's artisans.

ABOUT AUTOMOBILI PININFARINA

Automobili Pininfarina is based in operational headquarters in Cambiano, Italy, with a commercial office in Munich, Germany, and resourced with a team of experienced automotive executives from luxury and premium car brands. Designed, engineered and produced by hand in Italy, with a focus on designing experiences for the world's foremost taste makers, all of Automobili Pininfarina's vehicles embody the PURA design philosophy. This philosophy will also permeate all future production cars, seamlessly blending classic inspiration with cutting-edge technology.

The Battista is the most powerful car ever designed and built in Italy and it delivers a level of performance that is unachievable today in any road-legal sports car featuring internal combustion engine technology. Faster than a current Formula 1 race car in its 0-100 km/h sub-two second sprint, and with 1,900 hp and 2,340 Nm torque on tap, the Battista will combine extreme engineering and technology in a zero emissions package. The Battista's 120 kWh battery provides power to four electric motors - one at each wheel - with a combined WLTP range of up to 476 km (U.S. combined EPA: 300 miles) on a single charge. No more than 150 examples of Battista will be individually hand-crafted at the Pininfarina SpA atelier in Cambiano, Italy.

