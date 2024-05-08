Global Self Storage Comments on Unsolicited, Non-Binding, and Conditional Acquisition Proposal Received From Etude Storage Partners LLC

No Stockholder Action Required at this Time

MILLBROOK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2024 / Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF), (the "Company"), a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops self-storage properties, today commented on the unsolicited, non-binding, and conditional acquisition proposal that it received today from Etude Storage Partners LLC to acquire all of the outstanding shares of the Company for $6.15 per share in cash.

The proposal announced by Etude today is the third unsolicited, non-binding, and conditional acquisition proposal that Etude has submitted to Global Self Storage within the past ninety days. The Global Self Storage Board of Directors (the "Board"), which consists of a majority of independent directors, unanimously determined, in consultation with its financial and legal advisors, that each of Etude's previous unsolicited, non-binding, and conditional acquisition proposals, initially at a price of $5.52, and then later at a price of $6.05, in cash per share of common stock, was inadequate and undervalued the Company's current and potential long-term value, and was not in the best interests of the Company and its stockholders. In addition, the Board determined that the continued execution of the Company's strategic business plan was in the best interests of the Company and its stockholders.

"After careful review of Etude's previous unsolicited, non-binding, and conditional acquisition proposals, it was clear to our entire Board that Etude is seeking to opportunistically exploit the challenging macro-economic operating environment currently impacting the valuation of publicly traded self-storage companies and thereby deprive our stockholders of the value currently inherent in the Company as well as the opportunity to benefit from the Company's significant upside potential as we continue to execute on our strategic business plan," said Mark C. Winmill, Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, and President.

The Board, consistent with its fiduciary duties and in consultation with its advisors, will carefully review and consider Etude's latest unsolicited, non-binding, and conditional acquisition proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interests of Global Self Storage and its stockholders. Global Self Storage notes that Etude's letter did not constitute a formal offer and, as such, stockholders do not need to take any action.

The Board is committed to serving the interests of all stockholders and ensuring that they realize the full potential of their investment.

Company Objective

The objective of the Company is to increase value over time for the benefit of all its stockholders. Toward this end, the Company intends to continue to execute its strategic business plan, which includes funding acquisitions, either directly or through joint ventures, and expansion projects at its existing properties. The Board regularly reviews the strategic business plan, with topics and metrices that include capital formation, debt versus equity ratios, dividend policy, use of capital and debt, FFO and AFFO performance, and optimal cash levels.

The Board and management of Global Self Storage believes that the Company's continued operational performance and capital resources position it well to continue to pursue its strategic business plan.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the Company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

For more information, go to ir.globalselfstorage.us or visit the Company's customer site at www.globalselfstorage.us. You can also follow Global Self Storage on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information presented in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws including, but not limited to, the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to execute on its strategic business plan and create value for its stockholders, the Company's potential for growth and value creation, other statements concerning the Company's plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans or intentions, and all other information that is not historical information. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "plans," "intends," "expects," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy. All forward-looking statements by the Company involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. The Company may also make additional forward-looking statements from time to time. All such subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, by the Company or on its behalf, are also expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. Investors should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties, and other factors, together with all of the other information included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and similar information. All forward-looking statements, including without limitation, the Company's examination of historical operating trends and estimates of future earnings, are based upon the Company's current expectations and various assumptions. The Company's expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith, but there can be no assurance that the Company's expectations, beliefs and projections will result or be achieved. All forward-looking statements apply only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The amount, nature, and/or frequency of dividends paid by the Company may be changed at any time without notice.

