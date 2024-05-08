KBRA releases a recap of the Fund Finance Association's (FFA) 8th Annual European Fund Finance Symposium, held at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London on 2 May 2024. The symposium gathered industry leaders-including investors, fund managers, bankers, lawyers, and credit rating agencies-providing a forum to connect with market peers and discuss the dynamic landscape of fund finance. KBRA was a platinum sponsor of the event.

The event offered informative insights into the current and emerging trends and challenges of fund finance, reinforcing the collaboration and innovation that underpins the industry. KBRA's recap provides key themes and highlights from select panel sessions, which focused on net asset value (NAV) financing, subscription facilities, and the increasing utilisation of credit ratings, secondaries, and other structured solutions that help manage capacity and create additional liquidity for funds.

Click here to view the report.

Related Publications

NAVigating the Resilience of NAV Loans

Funds: Subscription Facilities in Focus

Private Credit Funds in Pictures: Safety in Numbers

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU, and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA's ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Doc ID: 1004225

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240507548798/en/

Contacts:

Thomas Speller, Managing Director, Head of European Funds

+44 20 8148 1025

thomas.speller@kbra.com

Gopal Narsimhamurthy, Senior Managing Director, Global Head of Funds Ratings

+1 646-731-3392

gopal.narsimhamurthy@kbra.com

Amani Ibrahim, Associate

+44 20 8148 1009

amani.ibrahim@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Mauricio Noé, Co-Head of Europe

+44 20 8148 1010

mauricio.noe@kbra.com