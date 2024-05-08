ONGold Resources Ltd.: ONGold Announces Appointment of CEO, Provides Listing Update and Announces Issuance of Options

ONGold Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "ONGold") announces that further to its April 2, 2024 and April 30, 2024 press releases regarding receipt of conditional approval to list on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange" or "TSXV") following the Company's transaction with Northern Superior Resources Inc. ("Northern Superior") which closed on April 26, 2024 (the "Transaction"), the Company has received final approval to list the Company's common shares ("Common Shares") on the Exchange. Under the policies of the Exchange, the Company will be classified as a Tier 2 Mining Issuer.

The Company expects that the Common Shares will commence trading on the Exchange at the opening of the market on May 8, 2024 under the symbol "ONAU".

Appointment of Kyle Stanfield to Board of Directors and as CEO

The Company is also pleased to announce that Mr. Kyle Stanfield has been appointed as a new member of the Company's board of directors, as well as the Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Rodney Barber, President of ONGold, stated: "We are pleased to have Kyle join us as CEO and director as we commence trading on the TSXV. Kyle brings over 25 years of experience in the mining sector that includes working with several publicly listed junior mining and exploration companies."

Mr. Stanfield, ONGold CEO, commented: "I am thrilled to join ONGold as Chief Executive Officer and to serve on the board of directors as we launch this new Ontario-focused exploration company. Having spent over two decades in the mining sector, particularly in roles that enhanced collaboration with indigenous communities and fostered sustainable project development, I am eager to leverage this experience at ONGold. My experiences successfully collaborating with numerous First Nations and Métis communities have profoundly shaped my approach to sustainable exploration and mining practices, and I am eager to apply this perspective to maximize the potential of ONGold's impressive portfolio in Northern Ontario. Together with the board and our dedicated team, I look forward to steering our projects through successful and responsible exploration phases."

Kyle Stanfield

Mr. Stanfield brings over 25 years of extensive experience in mineral exploration and project development with a particularly strong focus on project planning, indigenous consultation and agreements, as well as regulatory engagement. Mr. Stanfield has worked collaboratively with over 30 First Nations and Métis communities in Ontario and British Columbia in support of mineral resource exploration and project development. Earlier in his career, he played a pivotal role at the Musselwhite gold mine in Northern Ontario, currently operated by Newmont Corporation, consulting with the five Musselwhite Agreement signatory First Nations. In British Columbia, he was instrumental in leading the operational launch of the Tahltan First Nation environmental joint venture including facilitating an environmental training program for Tahltan elders and youth at Kwantlen Polytechnic University, his alma mater. In recent years, Mr. Stanfield spearheaded environmental assessments, indigenous consultation and permitting programs for both the Rainy River mine, located in Ontario and operated by New Gold Inc., as well as Argonaut Gold Inc.'s Magino mine, which recently achieved commercial production, also in Ontario.

Issue of Options

ONGold announces that it has issued an aggregate of 3,300,000 options to purchase Common Shares (the "Options") to eligible directors, officers and consultants pursuant to its omnibus incentive award plan. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.51 per Option, and expire five years from the date of their issuance. The Options will vest as follows: (a) 50% of the Options will vest on May 7, 2025, (b) 25% of the Options will vest on November 7, 2025, and (c) 25% of the Options will vest on May 7, 2026.

About ONGold Resources Ltd.

ONGold Resources Ltd. (formerly 1348515 B.C. Ltd.) is a reporting issuer in the provinces of British Columbia and Alberta with no current activities or operations. ONGold owns significant exploration assets in Northern Ontario, highlighted by the district-scale TPK Project and October Gold Project. These projects represent a strategic footprint in one of Canada's most prolific gold-producing regions.

The TPK Project, known for its extensive gold mineralization, covers 47,976 of hectares in a highly favourable geological setting, and has shown promising exploration results from historical drilling and recent surveys. The project area is situated in a region renowned for its mineral potential.

Similarly, the October Gold Project, consisting of 1,281 claims covering an area of 265km2, holds substantial promise with its favorable geological setting for large-scale gold deposits and is located approximately 35 km along strike from the Cote Lake Mine. The project has undergone preliminary exploration activities, which have indicated the presence of mineralized zones with significant gold anomalies. ONGold also holds a 100% interest in additional Properties in northwestern Ontario, known as Rapson Bay, Thorne-Ellard and Meston Lake. Together, these comprise 2,334 cell claims, covering 43,791 ha.

ONGold is committed to responsible exploration practices and sustainable development, emphasizing strong partnerships with local communities and stakeholders. By adhering to high standards of environmental stewardship and community engagement, ONGold aims to not only explore and develop its assets but also contribute positively to the regions in which it operates.

ONGold received final approval to list the Company's Common Shares on the TSXV and trading will commence under the symbol "ONAU" on May 8, 2024. With a seasoned management team led by industry veterans and a strategic focus on high-potential mining assets, ONGold Resources Ltd. is well-positioned to become a leader in the development of next-generation mines in Canada's prolific mining sectors.

