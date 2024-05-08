Despite all political efforts to make energy supply entirely renewable, it must be recognized that this goal will only be feasible in certain zones of the planet. In the northern hemisphere, there are many hydroelectric power plants, and solar and wind power are already being integrated into the global energy transition. However, in countries such as China, India and Brazil, demand is so great that it can only be met with fossil fuels. Producers of fossil resources exist around the globe, with the largest deposits currently found in Saudi Arabia, Russia, Africa and North and South America. Canada holds reserves for the next 250 years. Saturn Oil & Gas has set itself the task of building a medium-sized producer there. With the acquisition of further oil and gas assets in Saskatchewan, production capacity will increase to 38,000 to 40,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day - another transformative development.

