Relief Therapeutics Holding SA / Key word(s): Personnel
Relief Therapeutics Announces New Executive Leadership Team strengthening capabilities to guide the Company through pipeline development initiatives
GENEVA (MAY 8, 2024) - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF, RLFTY) (Relief, or the Company), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative treatment options for select rare diseases, today announced the formation of its new executive committee strengthening its capabilities with the appointment of several new members, including a chief financial officer, chief human resources officer and head of legal and compliance.
"Following the full company RESET Relief has recently undergone, I am confident that the appointment of this new executive leadership team will accelerate the company's future success," said Michelle Lock, interim chief executive officer of Relief. "Their addition to the executive team marks a milestone for Relief and, with an expected cash runway into 2026, the collective experience of our new executive leadership enables us to advance our strategic objectives and uphold our commitment to rare diseases and patient-centric care."
All executive committee appointments are approved by the Board of Directors and effective immediately.
