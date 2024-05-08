A new mobile power generator that combines solar and renewable hydrogen to provide zero-emissions power for remote and off-grid applications has been unveiled by Australian startup H2PowerBox. From pv magazine Australia H2PowerBox has launched its eponymous integrated solar-hydrogen energy system that generates and stores hydrogen through electrolysis during the day and uses a fuel cell to convert it back to electricity when needed, providing an alternative to mobile diesel generators in off-grid scenarios. The trailer-mounted system is equipped with solar panels, a high-performance electrolyzer ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...