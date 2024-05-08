Pressemitteilung der IuteCredit Finance S.à.r.l.:

Iute Group reports unaudited results for 3M/2024

Efforts to invest in quality rather than quantity are beginning to pay offSTRATEGIC HIGHLIGHTS

- Number of active customers at 271 thousand (31 Dec. 2023: 274 thousand) with revenue per customer (LTM) up to 379 EUR (3M/2023: 360 EUR).- Total number of customers down to 992 thousand (31 Dec. 2023: 1,1 million).- Group consolidated balance sheet up 3,7% to 389,8 million EUR and equity up 5,5% to 67,7 million EUR as of 31 Mar. 2024.- Increasing use of MyIute app - 900 thousand downloads as of 31 Mar. 2024 (31 Dec. 2023: 813 thousand).- Energbank's first dividend payment in the amount of 3,3 million EUR received in January 2024.- Wallet services and digital insurance brokerage continue to grow significantly faster than lending business - further acceleration expected.

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

- Loan payouts increased by 29,7% to 82,1 million EUR (3M/2023: 63,3 million EUR).- Number of loans signed down to 75 thousand (3M/2023: 84 thousand).- Gross loan portfolio up 4,9% to 264,3 million EUR (31 Dec. 2023: 252,0 million EUR) of which principal amount of loans increased 19,6% to 244,0 million EUR (31 Dec. 2023: 204,0 million EUR).- Repayment discipline (Customer Performance Index, CPI30) down to 86,4% (3M/2023: 88,1%).- Net loan portfolio up 5,5% to 245,0 million EUR (31 Dec. 2023: 232,1 million EUR).- 78 cardless ATMs operational (31 Dec. 2023: 75 ATMs).

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

- Interest and commission fee income down 2,6% to 22,4 million EUR (3M/2023: 22,9 million EUR) which is in particular attributable to the lower income from government bonds at Energbank.- Net interest and commission fee income down 10,5% to 15,0 million EUR (3M/2023: 16,8 million EUR) attributable to higher interest expenses and a continued decline in APRs.- Total revenue up 3,5% to 26,4 million EUR (3M/2023: 25,5 million EUR).- Cost-to-revenue ratio at 39,6% (3M/2023: 43,6%).- EBITDA adjusted for FX down 10,1% to 10,6 million EUR (3M/2023: 11,8 million EUR adjusted for FX and one-off expenses related ...

