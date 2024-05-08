The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 08.05.2024Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 08.05.2024Aktien1 US60919T1007 Moncler S.p.A. ADR2 US81686C1045 SEMrush Holdings Inc.3 CA85422Q8487 Standard Uranium Ltd.Anleihen/ETF1 US209111GK37 Consolidated Edison Co. of New York Inc.2 US45866FBA12 Intercontinental Exchange Inc.3 CA135087R978 Canada, Government of...4 DE000BU0E170 Deutschland, Bundesrepublik5 DE000DW6ADB7 DZ BANK AG6 DE000DW6ADA9 DZ BANK AG7 XS2811552459 MAS Securities B.V.8 US04010LBG77 Ares Capital Corp.9 US209111GH08 Consolidated Edison Co. of New York Inc.10 US677415CW95 Ohio Power Co.11 US91282CKQ32 United States of America12 DE000A351PP3 Berlin, Land13 US91282CKR15 United States of America14 XS2771642134 WisdomTree Qs100 5x Daily Leveraged15 XS2771611840 WisdomTree Qs100 5x Daily Short16 XS2771643025 WisdomTree S&P 500 5x Daily Leveraged17 XS2771642308 WisdomTree S&P 500 5x Daily Short18 XS2771503104 WisdomTree EURO STOXX 50 5x Daily Leveraged19 XS2771502718 WisdomTree EURO STOXX 50 5x Daily Short