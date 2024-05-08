DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 08-May-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08 May 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 7th of May 2024 it purchased a total of 94,003 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 65,000 29,003 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.6540 GBP1.4180 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.6200 GBP1.3960 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.6406 GBP1.4095

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 647,115,027 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 4,977 1.6520 XDUB 08:22:37 00028873790TRDU1 2,328 1.6520 XDUB 08:43:57 00028873940TRDU1 943 1.6480 XDUB 09:36:34 00028874305TRDU1 338 1.6500 XDUB 09:45:27 00028874369TRDU1 295 1.6500 XDUB 09:45:27 00028874370TRDU1 2,336 1.6540 XDUB 10:05:26 00028874519TRDU1 813 1.6520 XDUB 10:05:26 00028874520TRDU1 2,343 1.6520 XDUB 10:05:26 00028874521TRDU1 1,523 1.6520 XDUB 10:05:26 00028874522TRDU1 716 1.6460 XDUB 10:59:35 00028874851TRDU1 1,419 1.6460 XDUB 10:59:35 00028874852TRDU1 2,312 1.6420 XDUB 11:00:13 00028874853TRDU1 2,068 1.6420 XDUB 11:00:13 00028874854TRDU1 1,236 1.6340 XDUB 11:24:08 00028874999TRDU1 877 1.6340 XDUB 11:24:08 00028875000TRDU1 4,240 1.6380 XDUB 12:19:50 00028875286TRDU1 2,114 1.6500 XDUB 13:27:29 00028875557TRDU1 71 1.6500 XDUB 13:27:29 00028875558TRDU1 4,157 1.6460 XDUB 13:31:48 00028875569TRDU1 453 1.6460 XDUB 13:31:48 00028875570TRDU1 6,250 1.6460 XDUB 14:20:49 00028876082TRDU1 250 1.6460 XDUB 14:20:49 00028876083TRDU1 2,304 1.6340 XDUB 14:54:35 00028877298TRDU1 123 1.6340 XDUB 14:54:35 00028877299TRDU1 348 1.6280 XDUB 14:58:06 00028877367TRDU1 962 1.6280 XDUB 14:58:07 00028877368TRDU1 1,600 1.6280 XDUB 14:58:07 00028877370TRDU1 1,261 1.6280 XDUB 14:58:07 00028877372TRDU1 642 1.6280 XDUB 14:58:07 00028877373TRDU1 341 1.6200 XDUB 15:30:05 00028878079TRDU1 884 1.6260 XDUB 15:34:47 00028878180TRDU1 1,600 1.6260 XDUB 15:39:59 00028878265TRDU1 723 1.6260 XDUB 15:39:59 00028878266TRDU1 3 1.6240 XDUB 15:42:12 00028878320TRDU1 2,033 1.6240 XDUB 16:02:37 00028878561TRDU1 677 1.6300 XDUB 16:08:10 00028878786TRDU1 812 1.6300 XDUB 16:14:34 00028878977TRDU1 2,272 1.6300 XDUB 16:15:01 00028878990TRDU1 2,285 1.6340 XDUB 16:18:10 00028879032TRDU1 1,600 1.6320 XDUB 16:19:56 00028879076TRDU1 1,600 1.6320 XDUB 16:19:56 00028879077TRDU1 871 1.6320 XDUB 16:19:56 00028879078TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 3,544 1.4160 XLON 08:43:57 00028873939TRDU1 3,135 1.4180 XLON 10:18:23 00028874627TRDU1 253 1.4180 XLON 10:18:23 00028874628TRDU1 3,554 1.4120 XLON 10:23:16 00028874694TRDU1 2,949 1.4040 XLON 11:09:40 00028874899TRDU1 1,418 1.4160 XLON 14:00:42 00028875811TRDU1 775 1.4160 XLON 14:00:42 00028875812TRDU1 768 1.4160 XLON 14:00:42 00028875813TRDU1 6,194 1.4120 XLON 14:20:49 00028876081TRDU1 1,443 1.3960 XLON 14:58:06 00028877366TRDU1 2 1.3960 XLON 14:58:07 00028877369TRDU1 1,602 1.3960 XLON 14:58:07 00028877371TRDU1 137 1.3980 XLON 16:15:17 00028878993TRDU1 1,875 1.3980 XLON 16:15:17 00028878994TRDU1 32 1.3980 XLON 16:15:17 00028878995TRDU1 1,322 1.3980 XLON 16:15:17 00028878996TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 320061 EQS News ID: 1898039 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1898039&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 08, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)