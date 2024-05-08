Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.05.2024
Starke Übernahme: Dieses Börsen-Juwel könnte vor einem weiteren gewaltigen Kurssprung stehen
08.05.2024 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
08-May-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
08 May 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 7th of May 2024 it purchased a total of 94,003 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           65,000     29,003 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.6540     GBP1.4180 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.6200     GBP1.3960 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.6406     GBP1.4095

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 647,115,027 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
    4,977   1.6520        XDUB     08:22:37      00028873790TRDU1 
    2,328   1.6520        XDUB     08:43:57      00028873940TRDU1 
     943   1.6480        XDUB     09:36:34      00028874305TRDU1 
     338   1.6500        XDUB     09:45:27      00028874369TRDU1 
     295   1.6500        XDUB     09:45:27      00028874370TRDU1 
    2,336   1.6540        XDUB     10:05:26      00028874519TRDU1 
     813   1.6520        XDUB     10:05:26      00028874520TRDU1 
    2,343   1.6520        XDUB     10:05:26      00028874521TRDU1 
    1,523   1.6520        XDUB     10:05:26      00028874522TRDU1 
     716   1.6460        XDUB     10:59:35      00028874851TRDU1 
    1,419   1.6460        XDUB     10:59:35      00028874852TRDU1 
    2,312   1.6420        XDUB     11:00:13      00028874853TRDU1 
    2,068   1.6420        XDUB     11:00:13      00028874854TRDU1 
    1,236   1.6340        XDUB     11:24:08      00028874999TRDU1 
     877   1.6340        XDUB     11:24:08      00028875000TRDU1 
    4,240   1.6380        XDUB     12:19:50      00028875286TRDU1 
    2,114   1.6500        XDUB     13:27:29      00028875557TRDU1 
      71  1.6500        XDUB     13:27:29      00028875558TRDU1 
    4,157   1.6460        XDUB     13:31:48      00028875569TRDU1 
     453   1.6460        XDUB     13:31:48      00028875570TRDU1 
    6,250   1.6460        XDUB     14:20:49      00028876082TRDU1 
     250   1.6460        XDUB     14:20:49      00028876083TRDU1 
    2,304   1.6340        XDUB     14:54:35      00028877298TRDU1 
     123   1.6340        XDUB     14:54:35      00028877299TRDU1 
     348   1.6280        XDUB     14:58:06      00028877367TRDU1 
     962   1.6280        XDUB     14:58:07      00028877368TRDU1 
    1,600   1.6280        XDUB     14:58:07      00028877370TRDU1 
    1,261   1.6280        XDUB     14:58:07      00028877372TRDU1 
     642   1.6280        XDUB     14:58:07      00028877373TRDU1 
     341   1.6200        XDUB     15:30:05      00028878079TRDU1 
     884   1.6260        XDUB     15:34:47      00028878180TRDU1 
    1,600   1.6260        XDUB     15:39:59      00028878265TRDU1 
     723   1.6260        XDUB     15:39:59      00028878266TRDU1 
      3  1.6240        XDUB     15:42:12      00028878320TRDU1 
    2,033   1.6240        XDUB     16:02:37      00028878561TRDU1 
     677   1.6300        XDUB     16:08:10      00028878786TRDU1 
     812   1.6300        XDUB     16:14:34      00028878977TRDU1 
    2,272   1.6300        XDUB     16:15:01      00028878990TRDU1 
    2,285   1.6340        XDUB     16:18:10      00028879032TRDU1 
    1,600   1.6320        XDUB     16:19:56      00028879076TRDU1 
    1,600   1.6320        XDUB     16:19:56      00028879077TRDU1 
     871   1.6320        XDUB     16:19:56      00028879078TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
    3,544  1.4160        XLON     08:43:57      00028873939TRDU1 
    3,135  1.4180        XLON     10:18:23      00028874627TRDU1 
     253  1.4180        XLON     10:18:23      00028874628TRDU1 
    3,554  1.4120        XLON     10:23:16      00028874694TRDU1 
    2,949  1.4040        XLON     11:09:40      00028874899TRDU1 
    1,418  1.4160        XLON     14:00:42      00028875811TRDU1 
     775  1.4160        XLON     14:00:42      00028875812TRDU1 
     768  1.4160        XLON     14:00:42      00028875813TRDU1 
    6,194  1.4120        XLON     14:20:49      00028876081TRDU1 
    1,443  1.3960        XLON     14:58:06      00028877366TRDU1 
       2  1.3960        XLON     14:58:07      00028877369TRDU1 
    1,602  1.3960        XLON     14:58:07      00028877371TRDU1 
     137  1.3980        XLON     16:15:17      00028878993TRDU1 
    1,875  1.3980        XLON     16:15:17      00028878994TRDU1 
      32  1.3980        XLON     16:15:17      00028878995TRDU1 
    1,322  1.3980        XLON     16:15:17      00028878996TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  320061 
EQS News ID:  1898039 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1898039&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 08, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
