08.05.2024
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: New ISIN codes following ordinary dividend adjustments on GRFs (160/24)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of gross return
futures/forwards in Investor AB ser. B (INVEB) due to an ordinary dividend of
SEK 3.60, gross return futures/forwards in Telenor ASA (TELN, TEL) due to an
ordinary dividend of NOK 5.00, gross return futures/forwards in Norsk Hydro ASA
(NHYN, NHY) due to an ordinary dividend of NOK 2.50. The re-calculation is
effective from the ex-date, May 08, 2024. 

As a result of the adjustment gross return futures/forwards prices have
decreased by the dividend amount while number of shares per contract was not
affected by the adjustment. 

Adjusted series have received "Z" or "X" or "Y" in the series designation, and
have also received new ISIN-codes which can be found in the attached files.

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1220335
