Adding an omnichannel layer to authentication with RCS Business Messaging

Leading ride-sharing company Bolt prioritizes security and innovation for drivers and customers. It was exploring Two Factor Authentication (2FA) delivery options via rich media channels that could offer a frictionless, branded experience. It chose RCS Business Messaging, with SMS as a backup channel for a smooth omnichannel solution through global communications platform Infobip.

Infobip's partnership with Google and Mobile Network Operators (Telefonica, Vodafone, and Deutsche Telekom) in Germany enabled Bolt to integrate RCS Business Messaging into their channel mix. Bolt now provides their drivers and customers an engaging authentication experience, with the benefit of end-to-end encryption during:

Onboarding: When a new driver or customer signs up for Bolt's services, an one-time password (OTP) can be sent via RCS Business Messaging to verify their phone number.

When a new driver or customer signs up for Bolt's services, an one-time password (OTP) can be sent via RCS Business Messaging to verify their phone number. Password reset: If a driver forgets their password, they can initiate a reset process. An OTP can be securely delivered via RCS Business Messaging to their phone for verification before allowing them to choose a new password.

If a driver forgets their password, they can initiate a reset process. An OTP can be securely delivered via RCS Business Messaging to their phone for verification before allowing them to choose a new password. Registration updates: For actions requiring additional security, like linking a new payment method, Bolt can send an OTP through RCS Business Messaging to confirm the user's identity before finalizing the change.

André Ludgero, Product Manager, Bolt, said:"As a transformative leader in the ride-hailing industry, Bolt has always provided driver and customer experiences that are innovative and secure. Authenticating drivers and customers in a seamless manner is crucial to maintaining brand trust, which is why we decided to give our drivers and customers an omnichannel authentication experience with RCS Business Messaging and SMS as a backup channel for OTPs. Sending OTPs over RCS Business Messages with Infobip Authenticate adds an extra layer of security due to the verified profile and ability to add our logo. The omnichannel approach guarantees OTP delivery, fosters trust and brand love with every login."

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip's omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty.

