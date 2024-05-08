Chipotle Mexican Grill: CHIPOTLE CELEBRATES NHS WORKERS WITH A BUY-ONE-GET-ONE-FREE OFFER ON INTERNATIONAL NURSES DAY

On Sunday, 12 May 2024, Chipotle is offering a BUY-ONE-GET-ONE-FREE (BOGOF) deal on entrees to all National Health Service (NHS) professionals in celebration of International Nurses Day*

LONDON, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill UK, the fast-casual restaurant chain that serves burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, and salads made with real ingredients, is celebrating International Nurses Day with a BUY-ONE-GET-ONE-FREE (BOGOF) on all entrees for NHS workers*. NHS healthcare professionals can enjoy this offer exclusively in all UK restaurants excluding the London Wall and King Williams Street restaurants, from 11:00am to 11:00pm on Sunday, 12 May 2024.

NHS staff can redeem their BOGOF offer when purchasing another full price entrée by showing their NHS identity badge at the cash register. See here for a full list of participating Chipotle locations in the UK: https://locations.chipotle.co.uk/.

"NHS healthcare professionals have overcome countless challenges in recent years while continuing to show up and selflessly serve our communities," said Jacob Sumner, Director of European Operations at Chipotle. "We're proud to support these dedicated individuals and want to express our gratitude with a fresh and convenient meal."

In the past year and a half, Chipotle has opened eight new restaurants in the UK, increasing its footprint by nearly 73%. The company will continue to prioritize community support as it grows its presence in the market.

*Valid for one (1) free salad, burrito, bowl, quesadilla, or order of tacos with a purchase of a salad, burrito, bowl, quesadilla, or order of tacos. Must show valid NHS healthcare professional ID at checkout. Promotion expires on 12 May 2024 at 11:00pm. Valid only in all UK restaurants excluding the London Wall and King Williams Street locations. Redemption subject to availability. Not valid for online ordering or delivery orders through third-party platforms. May not be combined with other offers. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited. Please note, this offer is not endorsed by, directly affiliated with, authorised, or sponsored by the National Health Service. NHS is the registered trade mark of the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care. The use of the NHS trade mark is for identification, instructional and reference purposes only and does not imply any association with the trade mark holder or the National Health Service.

About Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colours, flavours or preservatives. There are nearly 3,500 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Kuwait and it is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants in North America and Europe. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on Fortune's Most Admired Companies 2024 list and Time Magazine's Most Influential Companies. With over 120,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit http://www.chipotle.co.uk.

