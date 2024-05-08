Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Starke Übernahme: Dieses Börsen-Juwel könnte vor einem weiteren gewaltigen Kurssprung stehen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
08.05.2024 | 09:10
197 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Nasdaq Welcomes AS Grenardi Group to the Nasdaq Baltic Bond List

Tallinn/Riga/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, May 8, 2024 - Nasdaq (NDAQ)
announces that bonds issued by Grenardi Group were admitted to trading on the
Nasdaq Baltic Bond List by Nasdaq Riga as of 8th of May. 

The leading and fastest growing jewellery retail chain in the Baltics, AS
Grenardi Group (GRENARDI and GIVEN stores), has successfully raised EUR 12
million in a public bond offering. The nominal value of one bond is 100 EUR
with a fixed annual coupon rate of 10%. The bonds mature on April 16, 2027. 

Total demand for the bonds from more than 1 300 investors reached EUR 21
million. Latvian investors contributed 85% of the total demand, Estonian
investors for 12% and Lithuanian investors for 3%. 

"We welcome Grenardi Group b the Nasdaq Baltic Bond List. It has been two years
since GIVEN debuted on Nasdaq First North market, and now - this is the third
time the company is issuing bonds and getting all the benefits of a regulated
market. Development goals do not stop for the ambitious companies! May the
capital raised on the stock exchange help Grenardi Group to grow and strengthen
its position in the Baltics," says Liene Dubava, Chair of the Management Board
of Nasdaq Riga. 

"We are very pleased with the results of the bond public offering. We thank
each of the more than 1,300 investors for their trust in AS Grenardi Group.
With the listing of the Group's bonds on the Nasdaq Riga regulated market
Baltic Bond List, we are one step closer to achieving our ambitious goals with
increased intensity," says Girts Rudzitis, Chairman of the Management Board and
CEO of AS Grenardi Group. 

AS Grenardi Group is the leading and fastest-growing jewellery retail network
in the Baltics. The Group comprises a network of brand stores, including GIVEN,
which offers modern jewellery at accessible prices, and GRENARDI, which offers
exclusive jewellery from recognised brands, as well as their own private label
collections. As of the end of 2023, AS Grenardi Group operated 82 stores in the
Baltic States, with 75 under the GIVEN brand and 7 under the GRENARDI brand. 

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career
opportunities, visit us on "LinkedIn", on X @Nasdaq or at Nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq
Riga, and Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges, as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more
at nasdaqbaltic.com. 



Media Contacts:
Sanita Gailane 
sanita.gailane@nasdaq.com 
+371 25 277 733
Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden
In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.