Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of Bone Bone (BONEBONE) on May 8, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the BONEBONE/USDT trading pair, which will go live at 8:00 UTC.

Bone Bone (BONEBONE) is a community-driven meme token born on bitSmiley's testnet and launched through democratic user voting, embodying innovation and fair launch principles within the BitLayer ecosystem.

Introducing Bone Bone: A Community-Crafted Meme Token from bitSmiley's Testnet

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of Bone Bone (BONEBONE), a distinctive meme token that emerged from the vibrant ecosystem of bitSmiley's testnet, capturing the essence of community-driven innovation in the crypto world. As BitLayer's first native asset, Bone Bone was born from a unique democratic process where users voted on its inception, ensuring a fair and unbiased launch. This approach not only fostered a strong community foundation from the start but also exemplified a new model for launching digital assets where community consensus is paramount.

Since its introduction on the BitLayer mainnet, Bone Bone has witnessed substantial growth, with a maximum increase of 1600% in market value, reflecting its popularity and acceptance within the broader crypto community. The token has drawn attention from key influencers and has established significant partnerships with various institutions such as Owlto, OKX Wallet, and Bitget. These collaborations and endorsements have propelled Bone Bone into the spotlight, increasing its visibility and credibility.

Looking forward, Bone Bone aims to expand its reach and utility within the cryptocurrency ecosystem. The team behind Bone Bone is focused on increasing liquidity, further building its community, and promoting a unique Bone Bone culture. As it stands, Bone Bone is not just a digital asset but a symbol of community-centric development in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrency.

About BONEBONE Token

Based on Bitlayer, BONEBONE has a total supply of 210 million (i.e. 210,000,000). The BONEBONE token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on May 8, 2024. Investors who are interested in BONEBONE can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange after that time.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

