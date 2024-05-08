Highlights

Results continue to confirm continuity of high-grade copper skarn mineralization at the Chiefs Trend with assays now received for 20 holes for 3,581m of drilling.

High-grade copper skarn mineralization has now been intersected over at least 600m of strike at the Chiefs Trend and remains open in all directions.

Assays returned significant copper and gold mineralization, including: LCG-009: 11m @ 1.67% Cu and 0.63 g/t Au from 194m. LCG-009D1: 20.44m @ 2.17% Cu and 0.34 g/t Au from 221.6m to EOH. LCG-009D2: 8.7m @ 2.06% Cu and 0.13 g/t Au from 167m.

In addition, exploration upside indicated by significant widths of anomalous mineralization in initial, 200m spaced step out drilling north of Middle Chief in drillhole LCG-010D1.

The above results are in addition to those previously reported on March 5, 2024, including: LCG-001D1: 22m @ 1.41% Cu and 0.28 g/t Au from 208m; LCG-001: 16m @ 1.29% Cu and 0.61 g/t Au from 249m and 6m @ 1.56 % Cu and 1.06 g/t Au from 213m; LCG-001D2: 10m @ 1.35% Cu and 0.51g/t Au from 196m , 10m @ 0.83% Cu and 0.19 g/t Au from 62m and 4m @ 1.03 Cu and 0.19 g/t Au from 84m; and LCG-003: Recovered core @ 2.71% Cu and 1.39 g/t Au within a 13.75m mineralised zone from 256m to end of hole (approximately 270m) that failed in 0.25m @ 2.76% Cu and 0.28 g/t Au .



Gladiator CEO, Jason Bontempo commented:

"Gladiator has received further assays from its ongoing, 10,000m diamond drill program at the Chiefs Trend. These results confirm and support the significant widths of high-grade copper skarn mineralization identified from Gladiators data compilation of historical datasets and point to further extensions of the defined mineralised bodies. Mineralization remains open in all directions with some holes finishing in high grade copper-gold mineralization.

These results continue to confirm the extent of unmined mineralization and highlight the near-term, high-grade copper resource potential of the Chiefs Trend. Initial step out drilling on the Chiefs Trend, 200m to the north of Middle Chief has also encountered significant widths and grades of copper mineralization pointing to the exploration potential of the trend which is being followed up by ongoing drilling.

The significant gold assays coincident with high-grade copper mineralization identified in these initial assay results point to the upside potential of the Chiefs Trend with the historic drilling only assaying for copper".

________________________

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2024) - Gladiator Metals Corp. (TSXV: GLAD) (OTCQB: GDTRF) (FSE: ZX7) ("Gladiator" or the "Company") provides an update on drilling at the Whitehorse Copper Project with drilling targeting significant widths of unmined, copper-gold skarns over more than 700m of strike at the historic Chiefs Trend (refer to Figure 1 below for details).

Figure 1: Plan view of recently collated Little Chief and Middle Chief drillhole data showing historic open pit as well as areas of historical production and unmined mineralization. Recent drilling highlighted showing extensions to mineralization as well as recently identified high-mag anomalies from drone magnetics (pink shading).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1930/208297_4f08d79d54b27bb1_002full.jpg

Drilling at Middle Chief & Big Chief Prospects

Assay results returned from 20 holes, 3,581m (LCG-001-005, LCG-007-008, LCG009, LCG-009D1, LCG-009D2, LCG-010 and LCG-010D1) at the Chiefs Trend confirm the extensive high-grade mineralization highlighted by Gladiator's data compilation of historical drilling (refer to news release 16th Nov 2023). Mineralization remains open in all directions with some holes finishing in high-grade copper and gold mineralization due to difficult ground conditions. Copper - gold mineralization highlighted from these assay returns includes:

LCG-009: 11m @ 1.67% Cu and 0.63 g/t Au from 194m.

LCG-009D1: 20.44m @ 2.17% Cu and 0.34 g/t Au from 221.6m to EOH.LCG-009D2: 8.7m @ 2.06% Cu and 0.13 g/t Au from 167m.

LCG-009D2: 8.7m @ 2.06% Cu and 0.13 g/t Au from 167m.

In addition, significant exploration upside remains with extensive widths of anomalous copper intersected in initial 200m spaced step out drilling north of the known Middle Chief Mineralization. Drillhole LCG-010D1 intersected significant anomalous copper (Plus 40m > 0.1 Cu%, including 1m @ 1.28% Cu and 1.61 g/t Au) that is interpreted as being immediately distal to the mineralised trend. Gladiator plans to complete Down-Hole Electromagnetic (DHEM) prior to recommencing drilling targeting extensions to the known Middle Chief Mineralisation. These results confirm mineralization to be associated with magnetite alteration as indicated in the recently completed drone-borne magnetic survey where magnetic anomalism is reported over 500 meters at Middle Chief extending into Big Chief.

These results are in addition to analytical results reported on March 5, 2024, including:

LCG-003: Recovered core @ 2.71% Cu and 1.39 g/t Au within a 13.75m mineralized zone from 256m to end of hole (approximately 270 m) that failed in 0.25m @ 2.76% Cu and 0.28 g/t Au.

LCG-001D1: 22m @ 1.41% Cu and 0.28 g/t Au from 208m.

LCG-001: 6m @ 1.56 % Cu and 1.06 g/t Au from 213m and 16m @ 1.29% Cu and 0.61 g/t Au from 249m.

LCG-001D2: 10m @ 0.83% Cu and 0.19 g/t Au from 62m, 4m @ 1.03 Cu and 0.19 g/t Au from 84m and 10m @ 1.35% Cu and 0.51g/t Au from 196m.

Please refer to Table 1 below for a full listing of drill results:

Hole ID Target Depth East North Dip Azim Note From To Interval

(m) CuEq

(%) Cu

(%) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Mo

(ppm) CuPCM

(Cu* Int) Remarks LCG-001 MC 338.33 496,665 6,722,472 -68 245

67.00 69.00 2 2.08 0.01 2.66 0 6.0 0.02

















183.00 221.00 38 0.98 0.66 0.35 5.32 11.0 25.08















Incl. 185.00 193.00 8 1.64 1.16 0.51 8.63 2.0 9.28















And 213.00 219.00 6 2.51 1.56 1.06 13.47 1.0 9.36

















237.00 241.00 4 0.61 0.59 0.01 1.15 34.0 2.36

















249.00 273.00 24 1.41 0.99 0.44 8.33 38.0 23.76















Incl. 249.00 265.00 16 1.87 1.29 0.61 10.88 55.0 20.64

LCG-001D1 MC 273.19 496,671 6,722,474 -66 245

204.00 236.00 32 1.41 1.11 0.27 9.24 113.0 35.52















Incl. 208.00 230.00 22 1.74 1.41 0.28 11.84 21.0 31.02

LCG-001D2 MC 301.75 496,671 6,722,473 -65 275

62.00 76.00 14 0.85 0.69 0.15 5.14 179.0 9.66















Incl. 62.00 72.00 10 1.04 0.83 0.19 6.18 193.0 8.3

















84.00 88.00 4 1.23 1.03 0.19 5.35 0.0 4.12

















196.00 206.00 10 1.84 1.35 0.51 10 4.0 13.5

LCG-001D3 MC 215.8 496,671 6,722,473 -58 190

147.00 149.00 2 1.13 0.66 0.5 8.9 1.0 1.32 Hole Failed to reach Target LCG-002 MC 196.6 496,621 6,722,518 -76 266

179.00 193.00 14 0.89 0.76 0.1 5.07 11.0 10.64 Hole Failed in Fault Zone, prior to target LCG-003 MC 269.75 496,759 6,722,521 -50 270

256.00 269.75 13.75 4.04 2.71 1.39 26.9 16.0 37.26 EOH - Weighted Average Result - Calculated over the recovered Intervals, Includes 9m of core loss













Incl. 269.50 269.75 0.25 3.13 2.76 0.28 16.2 11.0 0.69 EOH Sample LCG-003D1 MC 301.75 496,759 6,722,521 -55 271

249.00 251.00 2 0.91 0.70 0.14 10.9 7.0 1.41

LCG-003D2 MC 265.18 496,759 6,722,521 -55 262



















NSA LCG-004 MC 205.74 496,296 6,722,773 -60 155



















NSA LCG-005 BC 169.16 496,318 6,722,727 -60 165

6.10 9.00 2.9 0.95 0.54 0.51 1.83 1.0 1.57 Big Chief















57.00 62.00 5 1.02 0.76 0.31 2.54 39.0 3.80

















97.00 106.00 9 0.42 0.35 0.08 1.28 431.0 3.15

LCG-006 BC 203 496,359 6,722,657 -70 65

3.6 12.5 8.90 0.48 0.32 0.20 0.65 4.0 2.81

LCG-007 BC 277.37 496,359 6,722,658 -68 283



















NSA LCG-008 MC 164.59 496,625 6,722,473 -50 235



















NSA LCG-008D1 MC 211.53 496,625 6,722,473 -65 235

50.00 52.00 2 0.93 0.72 0.22 3.95 292.0 1.43

LCG-008D2 MC 274.32 496,625 6,722,472 -75 235

177.00 201.00 24 0.45 0.33 0.13 1.66 10.0 7.82 Includes 0.3m of Core Loss LCG-009 MC 280.72 496,658 6,722,561 -60 245

83.00 85.00 2 1.74 0.62 1.40 3.15 49.0 1.25

















184.00 187.00 3 1.01 0.97 0.02 2.30 2.7 2.91

















194.00 223.00 29 1.14 0.83 0.32 6.60 8.5 24.09















Incl. 194.00 205.00 11 2.29 1.67 0.63 13.98 6.0 18.36















Or 199.00 205.00 6 2.89 2.02 0.91 17.71 10.4 12.13

LCG-009D1 MC 242.04 496,659 6,722,561 -65 265

40.00 41.00 1 2.34 1.55 0.83 15.00 19.0 1.55

















83.00 86.00 3 1.18 0.94 0.26 4.57 5.7 2.81

















206.20 242.04 35.84 1.59 1.35 0.21 8.01 14.7 48.33 EOH













Incl. 221.60 242.04 20.44 2.55 2.17 0.34 12.84 13.3 44.41 EOH LCG-009D2 MC 248.72 496,659 6,722,561 -55 261

65.00 67.00 2 0.76 0.66 0.09 2.8 39.0 1.32

















134.70 138.00 3.3 0.62 0.50 0.13 1.6 44.0 1.64 Includes 0.3m of Lost Core















167.00 175.70 8.7 2.36 2.06 0.13 20.97 5.0 17.96 Ends in Core Loss from 175.7 to 180m















170.00 174.30 4.3 3.91 3.41 0.22 34.9 6.0 14.68

LCG-010 MC 156.06 496,514 6,722,726 -45 246



















NSA LCG-010D1 MC 198.12 496,514 6,722,726 -55 65

188.00 189.00 1 2.69

1.28 1.61 16.9 14

LCG-011 MC 86.26 496,631 6,722,678 -60 245



















Assays Pending - Hole Suspended for Change of Season



3,668































Table 1: Chief's Trend Significant Intersections (Recent Drilling)

Copper Equivalent (CuEq) was based on the following assumed metal prices on the 21 April 2024 of $US 9.876 per tonne Cu, $2,390 per Ounce Au & US$28.69 per Ounce Ag. Mo was excluded from the calculation and recovery is assumed to be 100% as no metallurgical test work has been completed.

Drilling has now defined unmined, near surface magnetite-copper skarn mineralization over more than 600m's of strike north of the historical mining operations at Little Chief.

Historical drilling at the Chiefs Trend prospects was selectively sampled for copper only. Given the recent significant gold intervals returned from these initial assay results Gladiator intends to assay all future drilling and sampling for additional credits including gold, silver and molybdenum which were proven significant contributors to the economics of historic operations at Little Chief.

QA / QC and Data Verification

Drilling completed by Gladiator was irregularly spaced to test parts of the mineralized systems, holes were directionally surveyed utilising a North Seeking Gyro direction tool. Drill collars were or are to be subsequently surveyed utilising a high-accuracy RTK DGPS system.

Upon drilling of diamond core Gladiator undertakes geological logging, marking up of lineal length of the core, recording core recovery, Geotech measurements such as RQD's and undertakes core photographs.

Based on the geological logging, core is then marked up for sampling with a new sampling ticket that matches the submitted sample for analysis at the start of the sample interval, the drill core is then cut in half utilizing a core saw equipped with a diamond saw blade. The core samples are then sent for analysis and the remaining half core retained for future reference. Certified Reference Materials (CRMs) or known blank material is placed within the sampling sequence at a nominal sampling rate of 1 in 20 samples to monitor the Laboratory. Samples are submitted to the ALS Global Laboratory (Canada).

Samples subject to this release were crushed to 70% less than 2mm before pulverizing to better than 85% passing 75 microns. Samples were then analysed by ALS method ME-ICP61 (Aqua Regia with ICP-MS finish), with over limits for Cu analysed by method CU-OG62 (Aqua Regia with ICP-MS finish). As part of this process, Gladiator also captures the required sampling metadata to potentially utilize the core and analysis for any future requirements if deemed acceptable. The QA/QC meets the current required standards under reporting instruments, such as NI-43-101. At this point the Company regards the data collected from this exercise as reliable for the purposes of identifying mineralization and future exploration targets and may be used to inform future drilling and exploration campaigns.

For information regarding QA/ QC and Data verification for the Historically Reported Intercepts, please refer to the Company's release dated 18th January, 2024 "Gladiator Commences Drilling at the Middle Chief Copper Prospect" or the Company's release dated 16th November, 2023 "High-Grade Copper Mineralization Identified at Middle Chief & Class 1 Permit Extension Granted". Please note the Company believes that the historical drill results do not conform to the presently accepted industry standards.

The historical mineral resources discussed in this press release were calculated using mining industry standard practices for estimating Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserves prior to the implementation of the current CIM standards for mineral resource estimation (as defined by the CIM Definition Standard on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves dated May 10, 2014). The reader is cautioned not to treat them, or any part of them, as current mineral resources or reserves. An independent Qualified Person ('QP'), has not done sufficient work to classify the estimate discussed as current mineral resources or reserves and therefore the estimate should be treated as historical in nature and not current mineral resources or mineral reserves. The historical resources have been included simply to demonstrate the mineral potential of the Whitehorse Copper Project. A thorough review of all historical data performed by a QP, along with additional exploration work to confirm results, would be required in order to produce a current mineral resource estimate for each of the key prospects. For greater certainty, the Company confirms that it does not have a current mineral resource on any part of its Whitehorse Copper Project.

Where Copper Equivalents have been stated, Assumptions of the pricing are referenced in the tabulated results and recovery is assumed to be 100% as no metallurgical data is available. The following equation was used to calculate copper equivalence:

Copper Equivalent (CuEq) = ((Cu% * CuPrice 1% Per Tonne) + ((Au (g/t) x (AuPrice/31.105)) + ((Ag (g/t) x (AgPrice/31.105))) / CuPrice 1% Per Tonne

Molybdenum is excluded from the Little Chief Calculation as historically it has not been referenced.

References:

Watson P.H. (1984) The Whitehorse Copper Belt - A Compilation. Yukon Geological Survey, Open File 1984-1.(https://data.geology.gov.yk.ca/Reference/42011InfoTab)

Tenney D. (1981) - The Whitehorse Copper Belt: Mining, Exploration and Geology (1967-1980). (https://ia802508.us.archive.org/18/items/whitehorsecopper00tenn/whitehorsecopper00tenn.pdf

Qualified Person

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared or reviewed and approved by Kell Nielsen, the Company's Vice President Exploration, a "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101.

