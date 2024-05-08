iZafe Group exhibits at Vitalis 2024 - The future of health and welfare technology.

STOCKHOLM, Sweden / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2024 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B.ST) iZafe Group AB ("iZafe Group"), in collaboration with Atea Sverige AB, is proud to announce their presence at Vitalis 2024, the Nordic region's leading venue for the future of health, care, and welfare. As part of Atea Sverige's extensive exhibition, iZafe Group will be showcased in Atea's booth. The fair will take place at the Swedish Exhibition & Congress Centre in Gothenburg from May 14 to May 16.

Vitalis is an arena where e-health, welfare technology, and innovation are in focus. It brings together leading industry players to exchange knowledge about challenges and solutions and to discuss how visions can be transformed into reality. As a prominent player in the healthcare technology field, iZafe Group will showcase its latest advancements and solutions, including the innovative medication robot, Dosell. Their presence at the fair also marks an important milestone following the procurement win to supply Dosell to the Västra Götaland Region (VGR). This underscores iZafe Group's commitment to enhancing the independence and safety of care recipients through advanced technology.

During Vitalis, the iZafe team looks forward to demonstrating how Dosell can play a crucial role in improving the quality of life for care recipients, facilitating healthcare personnel within municipalities, and streamlining medication management. This is part of the company's broader goal to deliver solutions that meet the high demands of today's healthcare and care landscape.

iZafe Group welcomes all visitors to booth B10:10, where the company's team of experts will be available to discuss how iZafe's products and services can help improve efficiency and quality in the healthcare sector. For more information about our presence at Vitalis and to register for the event, visit here.

Contacts

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: anders.segerstrom@izafegroup.com

Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12

iZafe Group AB (publ.)

David Bagares gata 3

111 38 Stockholm

E-mail: ir@izafegroup.com

www.izafegroup.com

eucaps.com/izafe-group

About iZafe Group AB (publ.)

iZafe Group is a Life Science company that conducts research, development and marketing of digital medical solutions and services for safer medication management at home.

The company leads the development of digital drug dispensing through the drug robot Dosell as well as the SaaS solution Pilloxa with the smart pillbox. The company's solutions reduce the risk of incorrect medication in the home, increase compliance, relieve public health care, increase the quality of life for patients and create a safer environment for relatives.

The customers consist of private individuals, pharmaceutical companies and public and private healthcare providers in Sweden, the Nordics and globally. iZafe Group primarily sells through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the prioritized customer groups. The head office is in Stockholm.

iZafe Group AB has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2018. Mangold Fondkommission AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Further information is available at www.izafegroup.com

