HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. ("USPH" or the "Company") (NYSE: USPH), a national operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics and provider of industrial injury prevention services, today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Adjusted EBITDA (1) , a non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") measure, was $16.7 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 ("2024 First Quarter") compared to $18.5 million in the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 ("2023 First Quarter"), with the variance due to the Medicare rate reductions that took effect at the beginning of 2024 and the impact of significant adverse weather events in January 2024. The Medicare rate reductions decreased Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $1.7 million while the adverse weather resulted in a decrease in Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $1.3 million.

Operating Results (1) , a non-GAAP measure, was $7.7 million in each of the 2024 First Quarter and 2023 First Quarter. On a per share basis, Operating Results was $0.51 in the 2024 First Quarter compared to $0.59 in the 2023 First Quarter, with the decrease attributable to the increase in shares outstanding associated with the Company's secondary offering completed in May 2023. The impact of the Medicare rate reduction and weather on 2024 First Quarter Operating Results was approximately $2.2 million, or $0.15 per share.

Net income attributable to USPH's shareholders ("USPH net income"), a GAAP measure, was $8.0 million for the 2024 First Quarter compared to $7.4 million for the 2023 First Quarter. In accordance with GAAP, the revaluation of redeemable non-controlling interest, net of taxes, is not included in net income but is charged directly to retained earnings; however, this change is included in the computation of earnings per share. Earnings per share for the 2024 First Quarter was $0.46 compared to $0.58 for the 2023 First Quarter.

Total revenue from physical therapy operations for the 2024 First Quarter increased $5.3 million, or 4.1%, to $134.4 million.

Net rate per patient visit for the 2024 First Quarter increased to $103.37 from $103.12 for the 2023 First Quarter despite the 3.5% Medicare rate reduction in effect for most of the 2024 First Quarter. The increase in net rate per patient visit reflects the Company's strategic priority of increasing reimbursement rates through contract negotiations with commercial and other payors as well as growth in workers compensation as percent of the Company's overall mix of business.

Average daily visits per clinic was 29.5 for the 2024 First Quarter compared to 29.8 in the comparable prior year quarter. Total patient visits were 1,268,002 in the 2024 First Quarter, a 3.3% increase from 2023 First Quarter. Average daily visits per clinic in January 2024 of 27.4 were lower than the prior year of 28.9, while average daily visits per clinic in February and March of 2024 were higher than the prior year, the highest volumes for those two months in the Company's history.

Industrial injury prevention ("IIP") services revenue was $21.3 million for the 2024 First Quarter, an increase of 9.8% as compared to the 2023 First Quarter, with an increase in gross profit of 15.1%.

During the 2024 First Quarter, the Company added 14 new clinics, including the acquisition described below, and closed six clinics bringing its total clinic count to 679 as of March 31, 2024, as compared to 647 clinics as of March 31, 2023.

On March 29, 2024, the Company acquired a 50% equity interest in a nine-clinic practice for a purchase price of $16.4 million, with the original practice owners retaining a 50% equity interest. The acquired business currently generates approximately $11.4 million in annual revenues and approximately 65,000 annual visits.

On April 30, 2024, one of the Company's primary IIP businesses, Briotix Health Limited Partnership, acquired 100% of an IIP services business for a purchase price of $24.0 million. The acquired business currently generates approximately $11.0 million in annual revenues.

The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share payable on June 14, 2024, to shareholders of record on May 23, 2024.

Management increased full-year guidance and now expects Adjusted EBITDA for 2024 to be in the range of $82.5 million to $87.5 million. See "Management Updates 2024 Guidance" below for more information.

________________________ (1) See pages 11 and 12 of this release for the definition and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures, Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Results, to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

MANAGEMENT'S COMMENTS

Chris Reading, Chief Executive Officer, said, "After a relatively slow January, visits have rebounded nicely and we are ahead of plan thus far for the year, which has been reflected in our guidance update. Demand remains strong for our life-improving physical therapy services, and we are excited about the newest additions to our PT and IIP family of companies. Also importantly, we are seeing our contract renegotiations and focus on workers comp bear some nice fruit. We remain focused on growing our most profitable markets, deploying capital for additional acquisitions, continuing our work on pricing and, most importantly, serving those well who are entrusted to our care."

Carey Hendrickson, Chief Financial Officer, added, "Our revenue and EBITDA in the first quarter of 2024 were higher than our internal expectations due to strong volumes in February and March and continued progress in our net rate, giving us confidence to raise the range of our full year EBITDA expectations by more than the approximate $2.0 million positive EBITDA impact of the previously reported Medicare rate adjustment effective March 9."

2024 FIRST QUARTER VERSUS 2023 FIRST QUARTER

Additional supplemental tables of financial and performance metrics are presented on page 13 of this release.

Physical Therapy Operations

Three Months Ended Variance March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 $ % (In thousands, except percentages) Revenue related to: Mature Clinics (1) $ 123,267 $ 125,485 $ (2,218) (1.8)% Clinic additions (2) 7,561 371 7,190 * (6) Clinics sold or closed (3) 247 725 (478) * (6) Net Patient Revenue 131,075 126,581 4,494 3.6% Other (4) 3,350 2,578 772 29.9% Total 134,425 129,159 5,266 4.1% Operating costs (4) 110,361 102,070 8,291 8.1% Gross profit $ 24,064 $ 27,089 $ (3,025) (11.2)% Financial and operating metrics (not in thousands): Net rate per patient visit (1) $ 103.37 $ 103.12 $ 0.25 0.2% Patient visits (1) 1,268,002 1,227,490 40,512 3.3% Average daily visits per clinic (1) 29.5 29.8 (0.3) (1.0)% Gross margin 17.9% 21.0% Salaries and related costs per visit, clinics (5) $ 61.42 $ 59.14 $ 2.28 3.9% Operating costs per visit, clinics (5) $ 85.50 $ 81.97 $ 3.53 4.3% (1) See Glossary of Terms - Revenue Metrics for definitions. (2) Includes 14 clinics added during the 2024 First Quarter and 46 clinics added during the year ended December 31, 2023. (3) Includes six clinics closed during the 2024 First Quarter and 15 clinics closed during the year ended December 31, 2023. (4) Includes revenues and costs from management contracts. (5) Per visit costs excludes management contract costs. (6) Not meaningful.

Net revenue from physical therapy operations increased $5.3 million, or 4.1%, to $134.4 million for the 2024 First Quarter from $129.2 million for the 2023 First Quarter. This increase was primarily due to the increase in visits from the 32 net new clinics added since the comparable prior year period partially offset by an approximate $3.6 million adverse impact of weather in January 2024. Additionally, net rate per patient visit increased to $103.37 for the 2024 First Quarter from $103.12 for the 2023 First Quarter. This increase was mainly driven by higher reimbursement rates from commercial and other payors as a result of contract negotiations and an increase in workers compensation as a percent of the Company's total net patient revenues, partially offset by the Medicare rate reductions that took effect at the beginning of the year which decreased net patient revenues by approximately $1.9 million for the 2024 First Quarter. The Medicare rate reductions will be less impactful in future quarters as the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2024 adjusted the Medicare rate reduction to approximately 1.8% from approximately 3.5%, effective on March 9, 2024. Other revenues increased $0.8 million, or 29.9%, to $3.4 million for the 2024 First Quarter from $2.6 million for the 2023 First Quarter due to the increase in the number of management contracts since the comparable prior year period.

Operating costs from physical therapy operations increased $8.3 million, or 8.1%, to $110.4 million in the 2024 First Quarter from $102.1 million in the 2023 First Quarter primarily driven by costs associated with the 32 net new clinics added since the comparable prior year period. Salaries and related costs per visit increased to $61.42 in the 2024 First Quarter from $59.14 in the 2023 First Quarter while total operating costs per visit increased to $85.50 from $81.97 over the same periods, respectively.

Gross profit from physical therapy operations in the 2024 First Quarter decreased $3.0 million, or 11.2%, to $24.1 million from $27.1 million in the 2023 First Quarter. The gross profit margin from physical therapy operations was 17.9% in the 2024 First Quarter.

Industrial Injury Prevention Services ("IIP")

Three Months Ended Variance March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 $ % (In thousands, except percentages) Net revenue $ 21,250 $ 19,350 $ 1,900 9.8% Operating costs 16,913 15,582 1,331 8.5% Gross profit $ 4,337 $ 3,768 $ 569 15.1% Gross margin 20.4% 19.5%

IIP revenues increased $1.9 million, or 9.8%, to $21.3 million for the 2024 First Quarter as compared to $19.4 million for the 2023 First Quarter. IIP operating costs increased $1.3 million, or 8.5%, versus the comparable prior year period. Gross profit from IIP operations in the 2024 First Quarter increased $0.6 million, or 15.1%, to $4.3 million from $3.8 million in the 2023 First Quarter. The gross profit margin from IIP operations increased to 20.4% in the 2024 First Quarter from 19.5% in the 2023 First Quarter.

Corporate Office and Other Expenses

Corporate costs increased $0.2 million, or 1.6%, to $14.1 million in the 2024 First Quarter from $13.9 million in 2023 First Quarter due to an increase in support costs related to the larger number of clinics and the timing of certain expenses.

Operating income was $14.3 million for the 2024 First Quarter compared to $17.0 million for the 2023 First Quarter.

Total other income (expense), net, was $0.4 million in the 2024 First Quarter compared to ($2.6) million in the 2023 First Quarter.

Interest expense decreased $0.6 million to $2.0 million (net of $0.9 million savings from the Company's interest rate swap arrangement) for the 2024 First Quarter compared to $2.6 million (net of $0.6 million savings from the interest rate swap agreement) in the 2023 First Quarter due to a lower outstanding balance on our revolver, which we paid down in May 2023. The interest rate on the Company's term loan was 4.7% for the 2024 First Quarter and 4.9% for the 2023 First Quarter, with an all-in effective interest rate, including all associated costs, of 5.3% and 5.5% over the same periods, respectively.

Interest income from investing excess cash (primarily proceeds from the secondary offering sale of the Company's stock completed in May 2023) in a high-yield savings account was $1.5 million during the 2024 First Quarter.

The Company revalued contingent and put-right liabilities related to certain acquisitions and recognized a net gain of $0.5 million (a decrease in the related liabilities) in the 2024 First Quarter compared to a net expense of $0.8 million (an increase in the related liabilities) in the 2023 First Quarter.

The provision for income taxes was $3.1 million in the 2024 First Quarter compared to $3.0 million during the 2023 First Quarter while the effective tax rates were 28.1% and 28.6% over the same periods, respectively.

USPH Net Income and Non-GAAP Measures

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (temporary and permanent) was $3.6 million in the 2024 First Quarter compared to $4.0 million in the 2023 First Quarter.

USPH net income was $8.0 million for the 2024 First Quarter as compared to $7.4 million for the 2023 First Quarter. In accordance with GAAP, the revaluation of non-controlling interest, net of taxes, is not included in net income but is charged directly to retained earnings; however, this change is included in the computation of earnings per share. Earnings per share for 2024 First Quarter was $0.46 compared to $0.58 for 2023 First Quarter.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $16.7 million for the 2024 First Quarter compared to $18.5 million for the 2023 First Quarter due to the Medicare rate reduction and adverse impact of weather events in January previously discussed. Non-GAAP Operating Results was $7.7 million, or $0.51 per share, in the 2024 First Quarter as compared to $7.7 million, or $0.59 per share, in the 2023 First Quarter, with the decrease attributable to the increase in shares outstanding associated with the Company's secondary offering completed in May 2023, as well as the Medicare rate reduction and adverse impact of weather events in January.

See pages 11 and 12 of this release for the definition and reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Results to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW

Total cash and cash equivalents were $132.3 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to $32.6 million at March 31, 2023. Additionally, the Company had $143.4 million of outstanding borrowings and $175.0 million in available credit under its credit facilities as of March 31, 2024, compared to $185.2 million of outstanding borrowings and $137.0 million in available credit under its credit facilities as of March 31, 2023. At December 31, 2023, the Company had total cash and cash equivalents of $152.8 million, $144.4 million of outstanding borrowings and $175.0 million in available credit under its credit facilities.

RECENT ACQUISITIONS

On March 29, 2024, the Company acquired a 50% equity interest in a nine-clinic practice for a purchase price of $16.4 million, with the practice owners retaining a 50% equity interest. The business currently generates approximately $11.4 million in annual revenues and approximately 65,000 annual visits.

On April 30, 2024, one of the Company's primary IIP companies, Briotix Health Limited Partnership, acquired 100% of an IIP services business for a purchase price of $24.0 million. The business currently generates approximately $11.0 million in annual revenues.

The Company's strategy is to continue acquiring multi-clinic outpatient physical therapy practices, to develop outpatient physical therapy clinics as satellites in existing partnerships and to continue acquiring companies that provide industrial injury prevention services.

QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share payable on June 14, 2024, to shareholders of record on May 23, 2024.

MANAGEMENT RAISES 2024 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

Management currently expects Adjusted EBITDA for 2024 to be in the range of $82.5 million to $87.5 million. The $2.5 million increase in guidance is attributable to the change in the Medicare rate reduction from 3.5%, which was effective from January 1 through March 8, to 1.8% effective March 9, as adjusted by the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2024, as well as the Company's strong performance in the 2024 First Quarter relative to management's expectations. Consistent with the previously-provided guidance, the updated guidance includes the expected EBITDA contribution from acquisitions that either have closed or are expected to close in or shortly after the first half of 2024.

The annual guidance figures will not be updated unless there is a material development that causes management to believe that Adjusted EBITDA will be significantly outside the given range.

GLOSSARY OF TERMS - REVENUE METRICS

Mature clinics are clinics opened or acquired prior to January 1, 2023, and are still operating as of the balance sheet date.

Net rate per patient visit is net patient revenue related to our physical therapy operations divided by total number of patient visits (defined below) during the periods presented.

Patient visits is the number of unique patient visits during the periods presented.

Average daily visits per clinic is patient visits divided by the number of days in which normal business operations were conducted during the periods presented and further divided by the average number of clinics in operation during the periods presented.

ABOUT U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC.

Founded in 1990, U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. currently operates 683 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 42 states. The Company's clinics provide preventative and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, treatment for neurologically related injuries and rehabilitation of injured workers. In addition to owning and operating clinics, the Company manages 41 physical therapy facilities for unaffiliated third parties, including hospitals and physician groups. The Company also has an industrial injury prevention services business which provides onsite services for clients' employees including injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments.

More information about U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is available at www.usph.com. The information included on that website is not incorporated into this press release.

U. S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Net patient revenue $ 131,075 $ 126,581 Other revenue 24,600 21,928 Net revenue 155,675 148,509 Operating cost: Salaries and related costs 93,731 86,040 Rent, supplies, contract labor and other 31,916 30,100 Provision for credit losses 1,627 1,512 Total operating cost 127,274 117,652 Gross profit 28,401 30,857 Corporate office costs 14,085 13,859 Operating income 14,316 16,998 Other income (expense): Interest expense, debt and other (1,968) (2,560) Interest income from investments 1,543 64 Change in fair value of contingent earn-out consideration 612 (698) Change in revaluation of put-right liability (80) (149) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate 271 274 Relief Funds - 467 Other 62 - Total other income (expense) 440 (2,602) Income before taxes 14,756 14,396 Provision for income taxes 3,139 2,969 Net income 11,617 11,427 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest: Redeemable non-controlling interest - temporary equity (2,227) (2,720) Non-controlling interest - permanent equity (1,344) (1,297) (3,571) (4,017) Net income attributable to USPH shareholders $ 8,046 $ 7,410 Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to USPH shareholders (1) $ 0.46 $ 0.58 Shares used in computation - basic and diluted 15,017 13,025 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.44 $ 0.43

(1) See page 12 of this press release for the calculation of basic and diluted earnings per share.

U. S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (IN THOUSANDS) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Net income $ 11,617 $ 11,427 Other comprehensive gain (loss): Unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedge 1,781 (1,817) Tax effect at statutory rate (federal and state) (455) 464 Comprehensive income $ 12,943 $ 10,074 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest (3,571) (4,017) Comprehensive income attributable to USPH shareholders $ 9,372 $ 6,057

U. S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARES AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS (unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 132,290 $ 152,825 Patient accounts receivable, less provision for credit losses of $2,936 and $2,736, respectively 55,363 51,866 Accounts receivable - other 21,774 17,854 Other current assets 11,715 10,830 Total current assets 221,142 233,375 Fixed assets: Furniture and equipment 65,550 63,982 Leasehold improvements 47,458 46,941 Fixed assets, gross 113,008 110,923 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (86,757) (84,821) Fixed assets, net 26,251 26,102 Operating lease right-of-use assets 102,113 103,431 Investment in unconsolidated affiliate 12,160 12,256 Goodwill 534,271 509,571 Other identifiable intangible assets, net 116,888 109,682 Other assets 4,431 2,821 Total assets $ 1,017,256 $ 997,238 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST, USPH SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST Current liabilities: Accounts payable - trade $ 4,866 $ 3,898 Accrued expenses 53,749 55,344 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 34,699 35,252 Current portion of term loan and notes payable 9,222 7,691 Total current liabilities 102,536 102,185 Notes payable, net of current portion 804 1,289 Term loan, net of current portion and deferred financing costs 135,945 137,702 Deferred taxes 27,337 24,815 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 75,680 76,653 Other long-term liabilities 2,988 2,356 Total liabilities 345,290 345,000 Redeemable non-controlling interest - temporary equity 190,733 174,828 Commitments and Contingencies U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. ("USPH") shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 500,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $.01 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, 17,282,822 and 17,202,291 shares issued, respectively 172 172 Additional paid-in capital 283,546 281,096 Accumulated other comprehensive gain 4,108 2,782 Retained earnings 223,573 223,772 Treasury stock at cost, 2,214,737 shares (31,628) (31,628) Total USPH shareholders' equity 479,771 476,194 Non-controlling interest - permanent equity 1,462 1,216 Total USPH shareholders' equity and non-controlling interest - permanent equity 481,233 477,410 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest, USPH shareholders' equity and non-controlling interest - permanent equity $ 1,017,256 $ 997,238

U. S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (IN THOUSANDS) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income, including non-controlling interest $ 11,617 $ 11,427 Adjustments to reconcile net income including non-controlling interest to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,095 3,788 Provision for credit losses 1,627 1,512 Equity-based awards compensation expense 1,997 1,806 Amortization of debt issue costs 106 106 Change in deferred income taxes 1,943 221 Change in revaluation of put-right liability 80 149 Change in fair value of contingent earn-out consideration (612) 698 Equity of earnings in unconsolidated affiliate (271) (274) Loss on sale of fixed assets 5 - Other - 19 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Increase in patient accounts receivable (5,124) (5,999) Increase in accounts receivable - other (3,985) (796) (Decrease) increase in other current and long-term assets (433) 1,897 Decrease in accounts payable and accrued expenses (6,678) (1,846) Increase (decrease) in other long-term liabilities 52 (1,359) Net cash provided by operating activities 4,419 11,349 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of fixed assets (1,838) (2,059) Purchase of majority interest in businesses, net of cash acquired (15,971) (5,796) Purchase of redeemable non-controlling interest, temporary equity (2,702) (5,178) Purchase of non-controlling interest, permanent equity (498) - Proceeds on sale of non-controlling interest, permanent equity 23 - Proceeds on sale of partnership interest - redeemable non-controlling interest, temporary equity 67 107 Distributions from unconsolidated affiliate 367 245 Other 88 - Net cash used in investing activities (20,464) (12,681) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from revolving facility - 7,000 Distributions to non-controlling interest, permanent and temporary equity (3,160) (3,297) Principal payments on notes payable (392) (422) Payments on term loan (938) (938) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (4,490) 2,343 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (20,535) 1,011 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 152,825 31,594 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 132,290 $ 32,605 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION Cash paid during the period for: Income taxes $ 367 $ 442 Interest paid 1,844 1,377 Non-cash investing and financing transactions during the period: Purchase of interest in businesses - seller financing portion 500 360 Notes payable related to purchase of redeemable non-controlling interest, temporary equity - 611 Offset of notes receivable associated with purchase of redeemable non-controlling interest 75 - Notes receivable related to sale of redeemable non-controlling interest, temporary equity 315 532 Notes receivable related to the sale of non-controlling interest, permanent equity 243 - Dividends payable to USPH shareholders $ 6,630 $ 5,617

U. S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADJUSTED EBITDA AND OPERATING RESULTS

The following tables provide details of the basic and diluted earnings per share computation and reconcile net income attributable to USPH shareholders calculated in accordance with GAAP to Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Results (non-GAAP measures). Management believes providing Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Results to investors is useful information for comparing the Company's period-to-period results as well as for comparing with other similar businesses since most do not have redeemable instruments and therefore have different equity structures. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Results, which eliminate certain items described above that can be subject to volatility and unusual costs, as the principal measures to evaluate and monitor financial performance period over period.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is defined as net income attributable to USPH shareholders before interest income, interest expense, taxes, depreciation, amortization, change in fair value of contingent earn-out consideration, Relief Funds, changes in revaluation of put-right liability, equity-based awards compensation expense, other income and related portions for non-controlling interests.

Operating Results, a non-GAAP measure, equals net income attributable to USPH shareholders less, changes in revaluation of a put-right liability, Relief Funds, changes in fair value of contingent earn-out consideration, and any allocations to non-controlling interests, all net of taxes. Operating Results per share also excludes the impact of the revaluation of redeemable non-controlling interest and the associated tax impact.

Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Results are not measures of financial performance under GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Results should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to, or substitute for, net income attributable to USPH shareholders presented in the consolidated financial statements.

U. S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED EBITDA, OPERATING RESULTS AND EARNINGS PER SHARE (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 (In thousands, except per share data) Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) Net income attributable to USPH shareholders $ 8,046 $ 7,410 Adjustments: Provision for income taxes 3,139 2,969 Depreciation and amortization 4,095 3,788 Interest expense, debt and other, net 1,968 2,560 Interest income from investments (1,543) (64) Equity-based awards compensation expense 1,997 1,806 Change in revaluation of put-right liability 80 149 Change in fair value of contingent earn-out consideration (612) 698 Relief Funds - (467) Other income (62) - Allocation to non-controlling interests (432) (371) $ 16,676 $ 18,478 Operating Results (a non-GAAP measure) Net income attributable to USPH shareholders $ 8,046 $ 7,410 Adjustments: Change in fair value of contingent earn-out consideration (612) 698 Change in revaluation of put-right liability 80 149 Relief Funds - (467) Allocation to non-controlling interests - 33 Tax effect at statutory rate (federal and state) 136 (105) $ 7,650 $ 7,718 Operating Results per share (a non-GAAP measure) $ 0.51 $ 0.59 Earnings per share Computation of earnings per share - USPH shareholders: Net income attributable to USPH shareholders $ 8,046 $ 7,410 Charges to retained earnings: Revaluation of redeemable non-controlling interest (1,439) 119 Tax effect at statutory rate (federal and state) 368 (30) $ 6,975 $ 7,499 Earnings per share (basic and diluted) $ 0.46 $ 0.58 Shares used in computation - basic and diluted 15,017 13,025

U. S. PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE METRICS Revenue Metrics Number of Clinics Net Rate Per

Patient Visit (1) Patient Visits (1) Average Daily Visits

Per Clinic (1) 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 First Quarter 679 647 $103.37 $103.12 1,268,002 1,227,490 29.5 29.8 Second quarter 656 $102.03 1,267,140 30.4 Third quarter 672 $102.37 1,242,954 29.7 Fourth quarter 671 $103.68 1,267,842 29.9 Year 671 $102.80 5,005,426 30.0

(1) See definition of the metrics above in the Glossary of Terms - Revenue Metrics on page 6.

Clinic Count Roll Forward Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Number of clinics, beginning of period 671 640 Additions 14 8 Closed or sold (6) (1) Number of clinics, end of period 679 647

