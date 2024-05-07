TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust ("RioCan" or the "Trust") (TSX: REI.UN) announced today its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024.
"We continue to demonstrate the quality and resilience of RioCan's exceptional portfolio with strong leasing demand whenever units become available at our centres. Our ideal locations, superior demographics, and resilient tenant mix continue to attract and retain essential retailers," said Jonathan Gitlin, President and CEO of RioCan. "Our strategic leasing activity continues to enhance the strength of our portfolio and surface significant net asset value through an upgraded tenant base, improved income quality and higher average rents. The ongoing short supply and strong demand for quality retail space positions RioCan well for strong leasing results going forward."
Financial Highlights
(in millions, except where otherwise noted, and per unit values)
Three months ended March 31
2024
2023
FFO 1
$
136.0
$
131.3
FFO per unit - diluted 1
$
0.45
$
0.44
Net income
$
128.6
$
118.0
Weighted average Units outstanding - diluted (in thousands)
300,469
300,547
As at
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Net book value per unit
$
24.89
$
24.76
- FFO per unit was $0.45, an increase of $0.01 per unit or 2.3% over the same period last year. FFO growth was driven by strong leasing performance, growth in residential NOI1, benefits of development deliveries and higher residential inventory gains. These items were partially offset by the short-term impact on in-place occupancy of tenant vacancies, many of which have been re-leased at higher rents, lower NOI from prior periods' sale of commercial properties and higher interest expense.
- Net income of $128.6 million was $10.6 million higher than the same period last year. The increase was mainly due to the reasons described above, and a $3.3 million fair value gain on investment properties compared to a $17.4 million fair value loss in 2023 partially offset by a prior year tax recovery benefit that did not recur.
- Our FFO Payout Ratio1 of 60.7%, Liquidity1 of $1.5 billion, Unencumbered Assets1 of $8.1 billion, floating rate debt at 8.6%1 of total debt and staggered debt maturities, all contribute to our financial flexibility and balance sheet strength.
|1. A non-GAAP measurement. For definitions, reconciliations and the basis of presentation of RioCan's non-GAAP measures, refer to the Basis of Presentation and Non-GAAP Measures section in this News Release.
Outlook
- For 2024, we anticipate FFO per unit to be within the range of $1.79 to $1.82, Commercial SPNOI1 growth of ~3%, and an FFO Payout Ratio of between 55% to 65%. Development Spending1 on mixed-use projects is expected to be between $250 million to $300 million and spending for the construction of retail projects is expected to be between $50 million to $60 million.
|1. A non-GAAP measurement. For definitions, reconciliations and the basis of presentation of RioCan's non-GAAP measures, refer to the Basis of Presentation and Non-GAAP Measures section in this News Release.
Operational Highlights (i)
Three months ended March 31
2024
2023
Occupancy - committed (ii)
97.1
%
97.4
%
Retail occupancy - committed (ii)
97.9
%
98.0
%
Blended leasing spread
14.0
%
12.3
%
New leasing spread
19.7
%
14.8
%
Renewal leasing spread
11.5
%
11.6
%
(i) Includes commercial portfolio only.
(ii) Information presented as at respective periods then ended.
- Leased 1.3 million square feet including 482 thousand square feet of new leases driven by market dynamics where demand is outstripping supply.
- New and renewal leasing spreads of 19.7% and 11.5%, respectively resulted in a blended leasing spread of 14.0%.
- Strong and stable tenants comprised 87.9% of annualized net rent, improving by 40 basis points compared to Q4 2023 and 110 basis points year-over-year.
- Strategic leasing activity further improving the resiliency of our income and NAV growth included:
- Two new grocery tenancies which transformed two assets into higher valued grocery-anchored centres;
- An additional grocery tenant at RioCan Colossus Centre;
- An executed lease with Costco at RioCan Centre Burloak, which is subject to certain closing conditions; and
- Two additional grocery leases in final stages of negotiation which will create more grocery-anchored centres in the near term.
- Retail committed occupancy was 97.9%, compared to 98.0% as at the same period last year and 98.4% as at Q4 2023.
- As of May 7, 2024, the Trust re-leased six of the 10 locations that were vacated due to the two tenant failures discussed in the prior quarter. While these vacancies have a short-term impact, they have provided RioCan with the opportunity to back-fill its near capacity retail portfolio with higher quality retailers at higher rents.
- The six new leases are to improved tenancies, including two of the aforementioned grocers, and are at significantly higher base rents, embed annual rent increases and contain fewer restrictions and exclusives.
- Negotiations are underway for the remaining four locations.
- The two failed tenants previously occupied the 10 locations or 261 thousand square feet and account for most of the occupancy decrease from Q4 2023.
- Commercial Same Property NOI1 increased by 0.4%, lower than the prior quarter driven predominantly by lower in-place occupancy.
|1. A non-GAAP measurement. For definitions, reconciliations and the basis of presentation of RioCan's non-GAAP measures, refer to the Basis of Presentation and Non-GAAP Measures section in this News Release.
RioCan Living Update 1
- Total NOI generated from our residential rental operations was $6.4 million, an increase of $2.1 million or 49.1% over the same period last year. On a Residential Same Property NOI2 basis, growth was 6.5% in the First Quarter.
- RioCan LivingTM has 14 buildings or 3,072 residential units in operation, 12 of which are stabilized. When compared to Q4 2023 on a same property basis, occupancy decreased by 129 basis points. The decrease in occupancy is primarily attributed to short-term turnover of units in one Toronto building that are expected to be re-leased at market rents.
- Construction of 526 suites at FourFifty The WellTM is complete and 55.9% of the units are leased at rents in-line with expectations as at May 7, 2024.
|1. Units at 100% ownership interest.
|2. A non-GAAP measurement. For definitions, reconciliations and the basis of presentation of RioCan's non-GAAP measures, refer to the Basis of Presentation and Non-GAAP Measures section in this News Release.
Development Highlights
(in millions except square feet)
Three months ended March 31
2024
2023
Development Completions - sq. ft. in thousands (i)
54.0
66.0
Development Spending
$
89.5
$
88.3
Development Projects Under Construction - sq. ft. in thousands (ii)
1,109.0
1,890.0
(i) At RioCan's ownership. Represents net leasable area (NLA) of property under development completions. Excludes NLA of residential inventory completions.
(ii) Information presented as at the respective periods then ended, includes properties under development and residential inventory, equity-accounted joint ventures and represents gross floor area of the respective projects.
- During the First Quarter, $62.9 million or 54,000 square feet of properties under development were transferred to income producing properties.
- As at May 7, 2024, 97% of the total commercial space at The WellTM is leased with 92% or 1,372,000 square feet (at 100% ownership interest) in tenant possession. The retail component is 94% leased, with more than half of the space open and operating. The majority of the remaining retail tenants are expected to open over the next two quarters.
- Value recognized in the Trust's residential inventory and properties under development balances for zoned projects, excluding those under construction, is $31.34 per square foot and $19.83 per square foot for the total development pipeline.
Investing and Capital Recycling
- As of May 7, 2024, closed dispositions totalled $31.1 million. Closed investment property dispositions in the First Quarter included a cinema-anchored property and an open air centre for combined sales proceeds of $19.1 million. Non-core residential inventory development land was sold in Q2 2024 for sales proceeds of $12.0 million resulting in an anticipated inventory gain of approximately $5.2 million.
- In addition, the Trust sold a 12.5% interest in the 11YV project in the First Quarter, thereby reducing its interest in the project to 25.0%. The resulting gain of $12.2 million was mainly attributable to the value of the underlying residential inventory.
- Total Acquisitions1 of $157.1 million, including those previously announced, closed in the First Quarter. Total contractual debt assumed was $78.8 million at an average contractual interest rate of 2.69% and the acquisition amount includes a $40.9 million deferred density payment, to be paid as various development milestones are met.
- As market conditions permit, RioCan provides mezzanine financing, earning interest income at attractive rates relative to its cost of capital. During Q1 2024, RioCan issued $68.0 million of new loans and $30.6 million of existing loans were repaid.
|1. A non-GAAP measurement. For definitions, reconciliations and the basis of presentation of RioCan's non-GAAP measures, refer to the Basis of Presentation and Non-GAAP Measures section in this News Release.
Capital Management Update
- On February 12, 2024, RioCan issued $300.0 million of Series AJ senior unsecured debentures. These debentures were issued at a coupon rate of 5.470% per annum and will mature on March 1, 2030. Inclusive of the benefit of bond forward hedges, the all-in rate is 5.452%. The proceeds were used to repay, in full, the $300.0 million, 3.287% Series W unsecured debentures upon maturity on February 12, 2024.
- On March 25, 2024 RioCan issued an additional $150.0 million of Series AJ senior unsecured debentures. These additional debentures have the same terms and conditions and constitute part of the same series as the existing $300.0 million in Series AJ debentures issued on February 12, 2024. Inclusive of the premium on issuance and the benefit of bond forward hedges, the all-in rate is 5.273%.
Balance Sheet Strength
(in millions except percentages)
As at
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Liquidity (i) 1
$
1,546
$
1,964
Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (i) 1
9.17x
9.28x
Unencumbered Assets (i) 1
$
8,112
$
8,090
(i) At RioCan's proportionate share.
- Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA improved to 9.17x on a proportionate share basis as at March 31, 2024, compared to 9.28x as at the end of 2023 and 9.48x as at Q1 2023. The decrease was primarily due to higher Adjusted EBITDA, partially offset by higher Average Total Adjusted Debt balances.
- As at March 31, 2024, the Trust had $1.5 billion of Liquidity. The Trust has $1.0 billion of its revolving line of credit available in addition to $0.5 billion in undrawn construction lines and other bank loans. Liquidity decreased by $418.2 million when compared to the prior year end, returning to more typical levels, mainly due to timing of capital recycling and financing activities.
- Pursuant to the terms of its credit agreement, the Trust has an option to increase the commitment under its revolving line of credit by $250.0 million.
- RioCan's Unencumbered Assets of $8.1 billion, which can be used to obtain secured financing to provide additional liquidity at lower interest rates than unsecured debt, generated 56.2% of Annual Normalized NOI1.
- The Trust's exposure to floating rate debt was 8.6% of total debt as at March 31, 2024. Excluding construction loans, floating rate exposure was 5.2%.
|1. A non-GAAP measurement. For definitions, reconciliations and the basis of presentation of RioCan's non-GAAP measures, refer to the Basis of Presentation and Non-GAAP Measures section in this News Release.
About RioCan
RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at March 31, 2024, our portfolio is comprised of 188 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 32.6 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and nine development properties. To learn more about us, please visit www.riocan.com.
Basis of Presentation and Non-GAAP Measures
All figures included in this News Release are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. RioCan's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements ("Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements") are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Financial information included within this News Release does not contain all disclosures required by IFRS, and accordingly should be read in conjunction with the Trust's Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2024, which are available on RioCan's website at www.riocan.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.
Consistent with RioCan's management framework, management uses certain financial measures to assess RioCan's financial performance, which are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) under IFRS. Funds From Operations ("FFO"), FFO per unit, Net Operating Income ("NOI"), Same Property NOI, Commercial Same Property NOI ("Commercial SPNOI"), Residential Same Property NOI ("Residential SPNOI"), Development Spending, Total Acquisitions, Ratio of floating rate debt to total debt, Liquidity, Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA, RioCan's Proportionate Share, Unencumbered Assets and Percentage of Normalized NOI Generated from Unencumbered Assets, as well as other measures that may be discussed elsewhere in this News Release, do not have a standardized definition prescribed by IFRS and are, therefore, unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other reporting issuers. RioCan supplements its IFRS measures with these Non-GAAP measures to aid in assessing the Trust's underlying performance and reports these additional measures so that investors may do the same. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as alternatives to net income or comparable metrics determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of RioCan's performance, liquidity, cash flow, and profitability. For full definitions of these measures, please refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" section in RioCan's MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2024.
The reconciliations for non-GAAP measures included in this News Release are outlined as follows:
RioCan's Proportionate Share
The following table reconciles the consolidated balance sheets from IFRS to RioCan's proportionate share basis as at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023:
As at
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
(in thousands of dollars)
IFRS basis
Equity-accounted investments
RioCan's proportionate share
IFRS basis
Equity-accounted investments
RioCan's proportionate share
Assets
Investment properties
$
13,780,715
$
409,699
$
14,190,414
$
13,561,718
$
411,811
$
13,973,529
Equity-accounted investments
382,364
(382,364
)
-
383,883
(383,883
)
-
Mortgages and loans receivable
334,088
(5,341
)
328,747
289,533
(6,707
)
282,826
Residential inventory
240,949
366,381
607,330
217,186
407,946
625,132
Assets held for sale
-
-
-
19,075
-
19,075
Receivables and other assets
253,872
47,949
301,821
246,652
50,681
297,333
Cash and cash equivalents
44,681
10,051
54,732
124,234
14,506
138,740
Total assets
$
15,036,669
$
446,375
$
15,483,044
$
14,842,281
$
494,354
$
15,336,635
Liabilities
Debentures payable
$
3,390,619
$
-
$
3,390,619
$
3,240,943
$
-
$
3,240,943
Mortgages payable
2,783,405
160,358
2,943,763
2,740,924
158,292
2,899,216
Lines of credit and other bank loans
824,146
200,497
1,024,643
879,246
231,963
1,111,209
Accounts payable and other liabilities
561,113
85,520
646,633
543,398
104,099
647,497
Total liabilities
$
7,559,283
$
446,375
$
8,005,658
$
7,404,511
$
494,354
$
7,898,865
Equity
Unitholders' equity
7,477,386
-
7,477,386
7,437,770
-
7,437,770
Total liabilities and equity
$
15,036,669
$
446,375
$
15,483,044
$
14,842,281
$
494,354
$
15,336,635
The following tables reconcile the consolidated statements of income from IFRS to RioCan's proportionate share basis for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023:
Three months ended March 31, 2024
Three months ended March 31, 2023
(in thousands of dollars)
IFRS basis
Equity-accounted investments
RioCan's proportionate share
IFRS basis
Equity-accounted investments
RioCan's proportionate share
Revenue
Rental revenue
$
288,380
$
8,171
$
296,551
$
274,681
$
7,404
$
282,085
Residential inventory sales
10,468
71,017
81,485
-
2,363
2,363
Property management and other service fees
4,539
(249
)
4,290
4,819
-
4,819
303,387
78,939
382,326
279,500
9,767
289,267
Operating costs
Rental operating costs
Recoverable under tenant leases
111,199
925
112,124
98,808
880
99,688
Non-recoverable costs
8,751
704
9,455
7,449
647
8,096
Residential inventory cost of sales
7,022
57,522
64,544
-
1,126
1,126
126,972
59,151
186,123
106,257
2,653
108,910
Operating income
176,415
19,788
196,203
173,243
7,114
180,357
Other income (loss)
Interest income
8,947
636
9,583
7,041
601
7,642
Income from equity-accounted investments
16,706
(16,706
)
-
5,514
(5,514
)
-
Fair value gain (loss) on investment properties, net
3,251
(392
)
2,859
(17,365
)
621
(16,744
)
Investment and other income (loss)
3,030
(448
)
2,582
2,887
(336
)
2,551
31,934
(16,910
)
15,024
(1,923
)
(4,628
)
(6,551
)
Other expenses
Interest costs, net
61,439
3,035
64,474
47,983
2,495
50,478
General and administrative
13,916
4
13,920
15,618
10
15,628
Internal leasing costs
3,593
-
3,593
2,725
-
2,725
Transaction and other costs
1,599
(161
)
1,438
388
(19
)
369
80,547
2,878
83,425
66,714
2,486
69,200
Income before income taxes
$
127,802
$
-
$
127,802
$
104,606
$
-
$
104,606
Current income tax recovery
(794
)
-
(794
)
(13,398
)
-
(13,398
)
Net income
$
128,596
$
-
$
128,596
$
118,004
$
-
$
118,004
NOI and Same Property NOI
The following table reconciles operating income to NOI and Same Property NOI to NOI for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023:
(thousands of dollars)
Three months ended March 31
2024
2023
Operating Income
$
176,415
$
173,243
Adjusted for the following:
Property management and other service fees
(4,539
)
(4,819
)
Residential inventory gains
(3,446
)
-
Operational lease revenue from ROU assets
1,695
1,858
NOI
$
170,125
$
170,282
(thousands of dollars)
Three months ended March 31
2024
2023
Commercial:
Commercial Same Property NOI
$
145,122
$
144,598
NOI from income producing properties:
Acquired (i)
1,183
267
Disposed (i)
563
5,083
1,746
5,350
NOI from completed commercial developments
9,560
5,893
NOI from properties under de-leasing (ii)
3,979
5,041
Lease cancellation fees
111
4,562
Straight-line rent adjustment
3,247
573
NOI from commercial properties
163,765
166,017
Residential:
Residential Same Property NOI
4,414
4,145
NOI from income producing properties:
Acquired (i)
821
-
Disposed (i)
-
47
821
47
NOI from completed residential developments
1,125
73
NOI from residential rental
6,360
4,265
NOI
$
170,125
$
170,282
(i) Includes properties acquired or disposed of during the periods being compared.
(ii) NOI from limited number of properties undergoing significant de-leasing in preparation for redevelopment or intensification.
(thousands of dollars)
Three months ended March 31
2024
2023
Commercial Same Property NOI
$
145,122
$
144,598
Residential Same Property NOI
4,414
4,145
Same Property NOI
$
149,536
$
148,743
FFO
The following table reconciles net income attributable to Unitholders to FFO for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023:
(thousands of dollars, except where otherwise noted)
Three months ended March 31
2024
2023
Net income attributable to Unitholders
$
128,596
$
118,004
Add back/(Deduct):
Fair value (gains) losses, net
(3,251
)
17,365
Fair value losses (gains) included in equity-accounted investments
392
(621
)
Internal leasing costs
3,593
2,725
Transaction gains on investment properties, net (i)
(51
)
(64
)
Transaction gains on equity-accounted investments
(31
)
-
Transaction costs on sale of investment properties
874
167
ERP implementation costs
2,536
3,954
Change in unrealized fair value on marketable securities
1,118
986
Current income tax recovery
(794
)
(13,398
)
Operational lease revenue from ROU assets
1,345
1,354
Operational lease expenses from ROU assets in equity-accounted investments
(17
)
(12
)
Capitalized interest on equity-accounted investments (ii)
1,645
877
FFO
$
135,955
$
131,337
Add back:
Restructuring costs
646
613
FFO Adjusted
$
136,601
$
131,950
FFO per unit - basic
$
0.45
$
0.44
FFO per unit - diluted
$
0.45
$
0.44
FFO Adjusted per unit - diluted
$
0.45
$
0.44
Weighted average number of Units - basic (in thousands)
300,459
300,362
Weighted average number of Units - diluted (in thousands)
300,469
300,547
FFO for last 4 quarters
$
535,899
$
525,440
Distributions paid for last 4 quarters
$
325,195
$
311,603
FFO Payout Ratio
60.7
%
59.3
%
(i) Represents net transaction gains or losses connected to certain investment properties during the period.
(ii) This amount represents the interest capitalized to RioCan's equity-accounted investment in WhiteCastle New Urban Fund 2, LP, WhiteCastle New Urban Fund 3, LP, WhiteCastle New Urban Fund 4, LP, WhiteCastle New Urban Fund 5, LP, RioCan-Fieldgate JV, RC (Queensway) LP, RC (Leaside) LP - Class B, PR Bloor Street LP and RC Yorkville LP. This amount is not capitalized to development projects under IFRS but is allowed as an adjustment under REALPAC's definition of FFO.
Development Spending
Total Development Spending for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 is as follows:
(thousands of dollars)
Three months ended March 31
2024
2023
Development expenditures on balance sheet:
Properties under development
$
44,273
$
66,911
Residential inventory
30,484
17,551
RioCan's share of Development Spending from equity-accounted joint ventures
14,713
3,885
Total Development Spending
$
89,470
$
88,347
(thousands of dollars)
Three months ended March 31
2024
2023
Mixed-use projects
$
84,164
$
81,223
Retail projects
5,306
7,124
Total Development Spending
$
89,470
$
88,347
Total Acquisitions
Total Acquisitions for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 are as follows:
(thousands of dollars)
Three months ended March 31
2024
2023
Income producing properties
$
114,561
$
-
Properties under development
42,539
28,847
Total Acquisitions (i)
$
157,100
$
28,847
(i) Includes transaction costs.
Total Contractual Debt
The following table reconciles total debt to Total Contractual Debt as at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023:
As at
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
(thousands of dollars)
IFRS basis
Equity-accounted investments
RioCan's proportionate share
IFRS basis
Equity-accounted investments
RioCan's proportionate share
Debentures payable
$
3,390,619
$
-
$
3,390,619
$
3,240,943
$
-
$
3,240,943
Mortgages payable
2,783,405
160,358
2,943,763
2,740,924
158,292
2,899,216
Lines of credit and other bank loans
824,146
200,497
1,024,643
879,246
231,963
1,111,209
Total debt
$
6,998,170
$
360,855
$
7,359,025
$
6,861,113
$
390,255
$
7,251,368
Less:
Unamortized debt financing costs, premiums and discounts on origination and debt assumed, and modifications
(30,199
)
(605
)
(30,804
)
(24,019
)
(484
)
(24,503
)
Total Contractual Debt
$
7,028,369
$
361,460
$
7,389,829
$
6,885,132
$
390,739
$
7,275,871
Floating Rate Debt and Fixed Rate Debt
The following table summarizes RioCan's Ratio of floating rate debt to total debt as at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023:
As at
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
(thousands of dollars, except where otherwise noted)
IFRS basis
Equity-accounted investments
RioCan's proportionate share
IFRS basis
Equity-accounted investments
RioCan's proportionate share
Total fixed rate debt
$
6,537,055
$
188,947
$
6,726,002
$
6,543,106
$
212,554
$
6,755,660
Total floating rate debt
461,115
171,908
633,023
318,007
177,701
495,708
Total debt
$
6,998,170
$
360,855
$
7,359,025
$
6,861,113
$
390,255
$
7,251,368
Ratio of floating rate debt to total debt
6.6
%
8.6
%
4.6
%
6.8
%
Liquidity
As at March 31, 2024, RioCan had approximately $1.5 billion of Liquidity as summarized in the following table:
As at
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
(thousands of dollars)
IFRS basis
Equity-accounted investments
RioCan's proportionate share
IFRS basis
Equity-accounted investments
RioCan's proportionate share
Undrawn revolving unsecured operating line of credit
$
971,000
$
-
$
971,000
$
1,250,000
$
-
$
1,250,000
Undrawn construction lines and other bank loans
369,832
150,207
520,039
385,715
189,563
575,278
Cash and cash equivalents
44,681
10,051
54,732
124,234
14,506
138,740
Liquidity
$
1,385,513
$
160,258
$
1,545,771
$
1,759,949
$
204,069
$
1,964,018
Adjusted EBITDA
The following table reconciles consolidated net income attributable to Unitholders to Adjusted EBITDA:
Twelve months ended
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
(thousands of dollars)
IFRS basis
Equity-accounted investments
RioCan's proportionate share
IFRS basis
Equity-accounted investments
RioCan's proportionate share
Net income attributable to Unitholders
$
49,394
$
-
$
49,394
$
38,802
$
-
$
38,802
Add (deduct) the following items:
Income tax recovery:
Current
(761
)
-
(761
)
(13,365
)
-
(13,365
)
Fair value losses on investment properties, net
429,792
15,136
444,928
450,408
14,123
464,531
Change in unrealized fair value on marketable securities (i)
997
-
997
865
-
865
Internal leasing costs
12,787
-
12,787
11,919
-
11,919
Non-cash unit-based compensation expense
10,436
-
10,436
10,154
-
10,154
Interest costs, net
222,404
11,879
234,283
208,948
11,339
220,287
Restructuring costs
1,401
-
1,401
1,368
-
1,368
ERP implementation costs
10,614
-
10,614
12,032
-
12,032
Depreciation and amortization
2,251
-
2,251
2,632
-
2,632
Transaction losses (gains) on the sale of investment properties, net (ii)
1,136
(114
)
1,022
1,180
(83
)
1,097
Transaction costs on investment properties
6,314
-
6,314
5,606
1
5,607
Operational lease revenue (expenses) from ROU assets
5,107
(60
)
5,047
5,116
(55
)
5,061
Adjusted EBITDA
$
751,872
$
26,841
$
778,713
$
735,665
$
25,325
$
760,990
(i) The fair value gains and losses on marketable securities may include both the change in unrealized fair value and realized gains and losses on the sale of marketable securities. By adding back the change in unrealized fair value on marketable securities, RioCan effectively continues to include realized gains and losses on the sale of marketable securities in Adjusted EBITDA and excludes unrealized fair value gains and losses on marketable securities in Adjusted EBITDA.
(ii) Includes transaction gains and losses realized on the disposition of investment properties.
Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio
Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as follows:
Twelve months ended
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
(thousands of dollars, except where otherwise noted)
IFRS basis
Equity-accounted investments
RioCan's proportionate share
IFRS basis
Equity-accounted investments
RioCan's proportionate share
Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA
Average total debt outstanding
$
6,930,252
$
337,145
$
7,267,397
$
6,879,087
$
317,231
$
7,196,318
Less: average cash and cash equivalents
(112,642
)
(11,818
)
(124,460
)
(120,952
)
(11,408
)
(132,360
)
Average Total Adjusted Debt
$
6,817,610
$
325,327
$
7,142,937
$
6,758,135
$
305,823
$
7,063,958
Adjusted EBITDA (i)
$
751,872
$
26,841
$
778,713
$
735,665
$
25,325
$
760,990
Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA
9.07
9.17
9.19
9.28
(i) Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled in the immediately preceding table.
Unencumbered Assets
The tables below summarize RioCan's Unencumbered Assets and Percentage of Normalized NOI Generated from Unencumbered Assets as at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023:
As at
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
(thousands of dollars, except where otherwise noted)
Targeted
Ratios
IFRS basis
Equity-accounted investments
RioCan's proportionate share
IFRS basis
Equity-accounted investments
RioCan's proportionate share
Investment properties
$
13,780,715
$
409,699
$
14,190,414
$
13,561,718
$
411,811
$
13,973,529
Less: Encumbered investment properties
5,727,968
349,952
6,077,920
5,531,177
352,425
5,883,602
Unencumbered Assets
$
8,052,747
$
59,747
$
8,112,494
$
8,030,541
$
59,386
$
8,089,927
Annual Normalized NOI - total portfolio (i)
$
670,220
$
25,280
$
695,500
$
692,092
$
25,664
$
717,756
Annual Normalized NOI - Unencumbered Assets (i)
$
386,944
$
3,732
$
390,676
$
396,888
$
3,736
$
400,624
Percentage of Normalized NOI Generated from Unencumbered Assets
> 50.0%
57.7
%
56.2
%
57.3
%
55.8
%
(i) Annual Normalized NOI is reconciled in the table below.
Three months ended
Three months ended
(thousands of dollars)
IFRS basis
Equity-accounted investments
RioCan's proportionate share
IFRS basis
Equity-accounted investments
RioCan's proportionate share
NOI (i)
$
170,125
$
6,320
$
176,445
$
176,306
$
6,416
$
182,722
Adjust the following:
Miscellaneous revenue
(932
)
-
(932
)
(874
)
-
(874
)
Percentage rent
(1,527
)
-
(1,527
)
(2,339
)
-
(2,339
)
Lease cancellation fees
(111
)
-
(111
)
(70
)
-
(70
)
Normalized NOI - total portfolio
$
167,555
$
6,320
$
173,875
$
173,023
$
6,416
$
179,439
Annual Normalized NOI - total portfolio (ii)
$
670,220
$
25,280
$
695,500
$
692,092
$
25,664
$
717,756
NOI from Unencumbered Assets
$
98,414
$
933
$
99,347
$
101,349
$
934
$
102,283
Adjust the following for Unencumbered Assets:
Miscellaneous revenue
(720
)
-
(720
)
(796
)
-
(796
)
Percentage rent
(956
)
-
(956
)
(1,331
)
-
(1,331
)
Lease cancellation fees
(2
)
-
(2
)
-
-
-
Normalized NOI - Unencumbered Assets
$
96,736
$
933
$
97,669
$
99,222
$
934
$
100,156
Annual Normalized NOI - Unencumbered Assets (ii)
$
386,944
$
3,732
$
390,676
$
396,888
$
3,736
$
400,624
(i) Refer to the NOI and Same Property NOI table of this section for reconciliation from NOI to operating income.
(ii) Calculated by multiplying Normalized NOI by a factor of 4.
