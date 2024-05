Nuvei Announces First Quarter 2024 Results

Nuvei reports in U.S. dollars and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS")

Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

Total volume (a) increased by 42% to $60.1 billion from $42.4 billion; Organic total volume growth at constant currency (a) was 18% with Organic total volume at constant currency (a) increasing to $50.0 billion from $42.4 billion; Pro forma total volume growth (a) was 16%;

increased by 42% to $60.1 billion from $42.4 billion; Revenue increased 31% to $335.1 million from $256.5 million; Revenue growth at constant currency (b) was 30% with Revenue at constant currency (b) increasing to $334.3 million from $256.5 million; Organic revenue growth at constant currency (b) was 9% with Organic revenue at constant currency (b) increasing to $280.8 million from $256.5 million; Nuvei pro forma revenue growth (b) was 11%;

Net loss improved by 42% or $3.5 million to $4.8 million from $8.3 million;

Net loss margin was 1.4% compared to 3.2%

Adjusted EBITDA (b) increased by 19% to $114.9 million from $96.3 million;

increased by 19% to $114.9 million from $96.3 million; Adjusted EBITDA margin (b) was 34.3% compared to 37.5%;

was 34.3% compared to 37.5%; Adjusted net income (b) decreased by 3% to $62.5 million from $64.5 million;

decreased by 3% to $62.5 million from $64.5 million; Net loss per diluted share was $0.05 compared to $0.07, an improvement of 29%;

Adjusted net income per diluted share (b) decreased by 7% to $0.41 from $0.44;

decreased by 7% to $0.41 from $0.44; Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures (b) increased by 19% to $99.1 million from $83.6 million; and,

increased by 19% to $99.1 million from $83.6 million; and, Cash dividends declared totaled $14.1 million.



(a) Total volume, Organic total volume at constant currency and Proforma total volume do not represent revenue earned by the Company, but rather the total dollar value of transactions processed by merchants under contractual agreement with the Company. See "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures". (b) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Revenue at constant currency, Revenue growth at constant currency, Organic revenue at constant currency, Organic revenue growth at constant currency, Nuvei pro forma revenue growth, Adjusted net income, Adjusted net income per diluted share and Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures are non-IFRS measures and non-IFRS ratios. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. See "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures".

Revenue by channel

The Company distributes its products and technology through three sales channels: (i) Global commerce, (ii) Business-to-business ("B2B"), government and independent software vendors ("ISV"), and (iii) Small and medium-sized businesses ("SMB"): Global commerce revenue increased 13% year over year on a pro forma basis (a) , to $192 million and represented 57% of total revenue in the first quarter. B2B, government and ISV revenue increased 16% year over year on a pro forma basis (a) , to $64 million and represented 19% of total revenue in the first quarter. SMB revenue increased 1% year over year on a pro forma (a) basis, to $79 million and represented 24% of total revenue in the first quarter. In summary, total revenue increased 11% year over year on a pro forma (a) basis in the first quarter.



Revenue by geography

On a regional basis, revenue increased across all geographies. In North America ("NA"), Europe, Middle East, and Africa ("EMEA"), Latin America ("LATAM"), and Asia Pacific ("APAC"), revenue increased by 42%, 10%, 43% and 823% respectively for the first quarter.

Advent transaction

As previously announced, on April 1, 2024 the Company entered into a definitive arrangement agreement to be taken private by Advent International ("Advent"), one of the world's largest and most experienced global private equity investors, as well as a longstanding sponsor in the payments space, in an all-cash transaction which values the Company at an enterprise value of approximately $6.3 billion (the "Proposed transaction"). Advent will acquire all the issued and outstanding Subordinate Voting Shares and any Multiple Voting Shares (collectively the "Shares") that are not Rollover Shares1, for a price of $34.00 per Share, in cash. This price represents an attractive and significant premium of approximately 56% to the closing price of the Subordinate Voting Shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market ("Nasdaq") on March 15, 2024, the last trading day prior to media reports concerning a potential transaction involving the Company, and a premium of approximately 48% to the 90-day volume weighted average trading price per Subordinate Voting Share as of such date.

The Proposed transaction will be implemented by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act. Implementation of the transaction will be subject to, among other things, the following shareholder approvals at a special meeting of shareholders to be held to approve the Proposed transaction (the "Meeting"): (i) the approval of at least 66 2/3% of the votes cast by the holders of Multiple Voting Shares and Subordinate Voting Shares, voting together as a single class (with each Subordinate Voting Share being entitled to one vote and each Multiple Voting Share being entitled to ten votes); (ii) the approval of not less than a simple majority of the votes cast by holders of Multiple Voting Shares; (iii) the approval of not less than a simple majority of the votes cast by holders of Subordinate Voting Shares; (iv) if required, the approval of not less than a simple majority of the votes cast by holders of Multiple Voting Shares (excluding the Multiple Voting Shares held by the Rollover Shareholders and any other shares required to be excluded pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"); and (v) the approval of not less than a simple majority of the votes cast by holders of Subordinate Voting Shares (excluding the Subordinate Voting Shares held by the Rollover Shareholders and any other shares required to be excluded pursuant to MI 61-101). The Proposed transaction is also subject to court approval and customary closing conditions, including receipt of key regulatory approvals, is not subject to any financing condition and, assuming the timely receipt of all required key regulatory approvals, is expected to close in late 2024 or the first quarter of 2025.

Following completion of the transaction, it is expected that the Subordinate Voting Shares will be delisted from each of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq and that Nuvei will cease to be a reporting issuer in all applicable Canadian jurisdictions and will deregister the Subordinate Voting Shares with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

1 Philip Fayer, Novacap and CDPQ (together with entities they control directly or indirectly, collectively, the "Rollover Shareholders") have agreed to roll approximately 95%, 65% and 75%, respectively, of their Shares (the "Rollover Shares") and are expected to receive in aggregate approximately US$560 million in cash for the Shares sold on closing. Philip Fayer, Novacap and CDPQ are expected to indirectly own or control approximately 24%, 18% and 12%, respectively, of the equity in the resulting private company. Percentages and amount of expected cash proceeds are based on current assumed cash position and are subject to change as a result of cash generated before closing.

Cash Dividend

Nuvei today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized and declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per Subordinate Voting Share and Multiple Voting Share, payable on June 6, 2024 to shareholders of record on May 21, 2024. The aggregate amount of the dividend is expected to be approximately $14 million, to be funded from the Company's existing cash on hand.

Conference Call, Financial Outlook and Growth Targets

In light of the proposed take-private with Advent, going forward we will be suspending earnings conference calls as well as our practice of providing financial outlook, thereby withdrawing our financial outlook for the year ending December 31, 2024, as well as our medium and long-term targets.

About Nuvei

NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is the Canadian fintech company accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei's modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 50 markets, 150 currencies and 700 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

www.nuvei.com

Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures

Nuvei's condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IFRS applicable to the preparation of interim financial statements, including IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting, as issued by the IASB. The information presented in this press release includes non-IFRS financial measures, non-IFRS financial ratios and supplementary financial measures, namely Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Revenue at constant currency, Revenue growth at constant currency, Organic Revenue at constant currency, Organic revenue growth at constant currency, Nuvei pro forma revenue and Nuvei pro forma revenue growth, Adjusted net income, Adjusted net income per basic share, Adjusted net income per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures, Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures conversion, Total volume, Organic total volume at constant currency and Pro forma total volume. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement IFRS measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from our perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial statements reported under IFRS. These measures are used to provide investors with additional insight of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in Nuvei's business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. We also believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use these non-IFRS and other financial measures in the evaluation of issuers. We also use these measures to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts and to determine components of management compensation. We believe these measures are important additional measures of our performance, primarily because they and similar measures are used widely among others in the payment technology industry as a means of evaluating a company's underlying operating performance.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Revenue at constant currency: Revenue at constant currency means revenue, as reported in accordance with IFRS, adjusted for the impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuations. This measure helps provide insight on comparable revenue growth by removing the effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates year-over-year. Foreign currency exchange impact in the current period is calculated using prior period quarterly average exchange rates applied to the current period foreign currency amounts.

Organic revenue at constant currency: Organic revenue at constant currency means revenue, as reported in accordance with IFRS, adjusted to exclude the revenue attributable to acquired businesses for a period of 12 months following their acquisition and excluding revenue attributable to divested businesses, adjusted for the impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuations. Foreign currency exchange impact in the current period is calculated using prior period quarterly average exchange rates applied to the current period foreign currency amounts. This measure helps provide insight on organic and acquisition-related growth and presents useful information about comparable revenue growth.

Adjusted EBITDA: We use Adjusted EBITDA as a means to evaluate operating performance, by eliminating the impact of non-operational or non-cash items. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before finance costs (recovery), finance income, depreciation and amortization, income tax expense, acquisition, integration and severance costs, share-based payments and related payroll taxes, loss (gain) on foreign currency exchange, and legal settlement and other.

Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures: We use Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures (which we define as acquisition of intangible assets and property and equipment) as a supplementary indicator of our operating performance.

Adjusted net income: We use Adjusted net income as an indicator of business performance and profitability with our current tax and capital structure. Adjusted net income is defined as net income (loss) before acquisition, integration and severance costs, share-based payments and related payroll taxes, loss (gain) on foreign currency exchange, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, and the related income tax expense or recovery for these items. Adjusted net income also excludes change in redemption value of liability-classified common and preferred shares, change in fair value of share repurchase liability and accelerated amortization of deferred financing fees and legal settlement and other.

Non-IFRS Financial Ratios

Revenue growth at constant currency: Revenue growth at constant currency means the year-over-year change in Revenue at constant currency divided by reported revenue in the prior period. We use Revenue growth at constant currency to provide better comparability of revenue trends year-over-year, without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates.

Organic revenue growth at constant currency: Organic revenue growth at constant currency means the year-over-year change in Organic revenue at constant currency divided by comparable Organic revenue in the prior period. We use Organic revenue growth at constant currency to provide better comparability of revenue trends year-over-year, without the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and fluctuations in foreign currency exchanges rates.

Adjusted EBITDA margin: Adjusted EBITDA margin means Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures conversion: Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures conversion means Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures divided by Adjusted EBITDA. We use Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures conversion to measure our capacity to convert Adjusted EBITDA into Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures.

Adjusted net income per basic share and per diluted share: We use Adjusted net income per basic share and per diluted share as an indicator of performance and profitability of our business on a per share basis. Adjusted net income per basic share and per diluted share means Adjusted net income less net income attributable to non-controlling interest divided by the basic and diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the period, respectively. The number of share-based awards used in the diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding in the Adjusted net income per diluted share calculation is determined using the treasury stock method as permitted under IFRS.

Supplementary Financial Measures

We monitor the following key performance indicators to help us evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans and make strategic decisions. Our key performance indicators may be calculated in a manner that differs from similar key performance indicators used by other companies.

Total volume: We believe Total volume is an indicator of performance of our business. Total volume and similar measures are used widely among others in the payments industry as a means of evaluating a company's performance. We define Total volume as the total dollar value of transactions processed in the period by customers under contractual agreement with us. Total volume does not represent revenue earned by us. Total volume includes acquiring volume, where we are in the flow of funds in the settlement transaction cycle, gateway/technology volume, where we provide our gateway/technology services but are not in the flow of funds in the settlement transaction cycle, as well as the total dollar value of transactions processed relating to APMs and payouts. Since our revenue is primarily sales volume and transaction-based, generated from merchants' daily sales and through various fees for value-added services provided to our customers, fluctuations in Total volume will generally impact our revenue.

Organic total volume at constant currency: Organic total volume at constant currency is used as an indicator of performance of our business on a more comparable basis. This measure helps provide insight on organic and acquisition-related growth and presents useful information about comparable Total volume growth. This measure also helps provide better comparability of business trends year-over-year, without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. Organic total volume at constant currency means Total volume excluding Total volume attributable to acquired businesses for a period of 12 months following their acquisition and excluding Total volume attributable to divested businesses, adjusted for the impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuations. Foreign currency exchange impact in the current period is calculated using prior period quarterly average exchange rates applied to the current period foreign currency amounts.

Pro forma total volume: Pro forma total volume represents Nuvei's reported volume after giving effect to the acquisition of Paya and Till Payments as though such acquisition had occurred at the beginning of the period presented. This measure helps provide insight on the combined Total volume of the Nuvei, Paya and Till Payments businesses.

Nuvei pro forma revenue: Nuvei pro forma revenue represents Nuvei's reported revenue after giving effect to the acquisition of Paya and Till Payments as though such acquisition had occurred at the beginning of the period presented. Nuvei pro forma revenue is presented both on an aggregated basis and by channel. In order to align with the Company's presentation of revenue calculated in accordance with the accounting policies used to prepare the revenue line item presented in the Company's financial statements under IFRS, Paya's and Till Payments' revenue contribution amounts are presented net of interchange fees, which was not the case for Till Payments and for a small portion of fees prior to the acquisition of Paya by the Company. This presentation is consistent with the pro forma disclosure required under IFRS in Nuvei's condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2024. This measure helps provide insight on the combined revenue of the Nuvei, Paya and Till Payments businesses.

Nuvei pro forma revenue growth: Nuvei pro forma revenue growth represents Nuvei reported revenue divided by Nuvei pro forma revenue in the comparative year. This ratio is presented both on an aggregated basis and by channel. This ratio helps provide a better understanding of the additional contribution of the Paya and Till Payments businesses on Nuvei's year-over-year revenue growth. Nuvei pro forma revenue is used as a component of this ratio only until the completion of a full financial year following the acquisition of Paya and Till Payments.

Forward-Looking Information

In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances.

Forward-looking information is based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management, regarding, among other things, assumptions regarding foreign exchange rate, competition, political environment and economic performance of each region where the Company operates and general economic conditions and the competitive environment within our industry, including the following assumptions: (a) the Company will continue to effectively execute against its key strategic growth priorities, without any material adverse impact from macroeconomic or geopolitical headwinds on its or its customers' business, financial condition, financial performance, liquidity or any significant reduction in demand for its products and services, (b) the economic conditions in our core markets, geographies and verticals, including resulting consumer spending and employment, remaining at close to current levels, (c) assumptions as to foreign exchange rates and interest rates, including inflation, (d) the Company's continued ability to manage its growth effectively, (e) the Company's ability to continue to attract and retain key talent and personnel required to achieve its plans and strategies, including sales, marketing, support and product and technology operations, in each case both domestically and internationally, (f) the Company's ability to successfully identify, complete, integrate and realize the expected benefits of past and recent acquisitions and manage the associated risks, as well as future acquisitions, (g) the absence of adverse changes in legislative or regulatory matters, (h) the Company's continued ability to upskill and modify its compliance capabilities as regulations change or as the Company enters new markets or offers new products or services, (i) the Company's continued ability to access liquidity and capital resources, including its ability to secure debt or equity financing on satisfactory terms, and (j) the absence of adverse changes in current tax laws. Unless otherwise indicated, forward-looking information does not give effect to the potential impact of any mergers, acquisitions, divestitures or business combinations that may be announced or closed after the date hereof. Although the forward-looking information contained herein is based upon what we believe are reasonable assumptions, investors are cautioned against placing undue reliance on this information since actual results may vary from the forward-looking information.

Our dividend policy is at the discretion of the Board. Any future determination to declare cash dividends on our securities will be made at the discretion of our Board, subject to applicable Canadian laws, and will depend on a number of factors, including our financial condition, results of operations, capital requirements, contractual restrictions (including covenants contained in our credit facilities), general business conditions and other factors that our Board may deem relevant. Further, our ability to pay dividends, as well as make share repurchases, will be subject to applicable laws and contractual restrictions contained in the instruments governing our indebtedness, including our credit facility. Any of the foregoing may have the result of restricting future dividends or share repurchases.

Consequently, all of the forward-looking information contained herein is qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements, and there can be no guarantee that the results or developments that we anticipate will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences or effects on our business, financial condition or results of operation. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained herein represents our expectations as of the date hereof or as of the date it is otherwise stated to be made, as applicable, and is subject to change after such date. However, we disclaim any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or amend such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Contact:

Investors

[email protected]

Statements of Profit or Loss and Comprehensive Income or Loss Data (in thousands of US dollars except for shares and per share amounts)



Three months ended March 31

2024 2023

$ $ Revenue 335,109 256,498 Cost of revenue 64,730 54,596 Gross profit 270,379 201,902 Selling, general and administrative expenses 230,101 194,618 Operating profit 40,278 7,284 Finance income (712) (5,375) Finance cost 29,978 18,468 Net finance cost 29,266 13,093 Loss (gain) on foreign currency exchange 8,950 (1,398) Income (loss) before income tax 2,062 (4,411) Income tax expense 6,869 3,878 Net loss (4,807) (8,289)





Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax



Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss:



Foreign operations - foreign currency translation differences 656 5,058 Change in fair value of financial instruments designated as cash flow

hedges 5,019 - Reclassification of change in fair value of financial instruments designated

as cash flow hedges to profit and loss (502) - Comprehensive income (loss) 366 (3,231) Net loss attributable to:



Common shareholders of the Company (6,863) (9,778) Non-controlling interest 2,056 1,489

(4,807) (8,289) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:



Common shareholders of the Company (1,690) (4,720) Non-controlling interest 2,056 1,489

366 (3,231) Net loss per share



Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders of the Company



Basic (0.05) (0.07) Diluted (0.05) (0.07) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding



Basic 139,646,509 139,655,258 Diluted 139,646,509 139,655,258

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position Data (in thousands of US dollars)





March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023

$ $ Assets









Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 131,245 170,435 Trade and other receivables 166,181 105,755 Inventory 2,791 3,156 Prepaid expenses 22,431 16,250 Income taxes receivable 4,229 4,714 Current portion of contract assets 1,438 1,038 Other current assets 909 7,582





Total current assets before segregated funds 329,224 308,930 Segregated funds 1,696,527 1,455,376 Total current assets 2,025,751 1,764,306





Non-current assets



Property and equipment 42,536 33,094 Intangible assets 1,306,533 1,305,048 Goodwill 1,983,593 1,987,737 Deferred tax assets 4,544 4,336 Contract assets 689 835 Processor and other deposits 8,883 4,310 Other non-current assets 38,082 35,601 Total Assets 5,410,611 5,135,267 Liabilities









Current liabilities



Trade and other payables 212,134 179,415 Income taxes payable 24,070 25,563 Current portion of loans and borrowings 14,886 12,470 Other current liabilities 6,269 7,859





Total current liabilities before due to merchants 257,359 225,307 Due to merchants 1,696,527 1,455,376





Total current liabilities 1,953,886 1,680,683





Non-current liabilities



Loans and borrowings 1,247,232 1,248,074 Deferred tax liabilities 140,417 151,921 Other non-current liabilities 5,573 10,374





Total Liabilities 3,347,108 3,091,052











Equity









Equity attributable to shareholders



Share capital 1,975,163 1,969,734 Contributed surplus 352,535 324,941 Deficit (245,866) (224,902) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (38,283) (43,456)







2,043,549 2,026,317 Non-controlling interest 19,954 17,898





Total Equity 2,063,503 2,044,215





Total Liabilities and Equity 5,410,611 5,135,267

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow Data (in thousands of U.S. dollars)



For the three months ended March 31, 2024 2023

$ $ Cash flow from operating activities



Net loss (4,807) (8,289) Adjustments for:



Depreciation of property and equipment 4,208 3,110 Amortization of intangible assets 32,622 24,546 Amortization of contract assets 338 368 Share-based payments 29,776 35,573 Net finance cost 29,266 13,093 Loss (gain) on foreign currency exchange 8,950 (1,398) Income tax expense 6,869 3,878 Gain on business combination (4,013) - Changes in non-cash working capital items (50,110) (9,126) Interest paid (29,372) (9,275) Interest received 3,517 6,868 Income taxes paid - net of tax received (11,514) (2,566)

15,730 56,782 Cash flow used in investing activities



Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (1,185) (1,378,763) Acquisition of property and equipment (3,286) (2,816) Acquisition of intangible assets (12,449) (9,863) Acquisition of distributor commissions - (20,224) Acquisition of other non-current assets (931) (25,925) Net decrease in advances to third parties - 135

(17,851) (1,437,456) Cash flow from (used in) financing activities



Shares repurchased and cancelled - (56,042) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 615 2,961 Repayment of loans and borrowings (35,955) (21,280) Proceeds from loans and borrowings - 852,000 Financing fees related to loans and borrowings - (14,650) Payment of lease liabilities (1,664) (1,215)

(37,004) 761,774 Effect of movements in exchange rates on cash (65) 43 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (39,190) (618,857) Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period 170,435 751,686 Cash and cash equivalents - End of period 131,245 132,829

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures to Net Loss (In thousands of US dollars)

Three months ended

March 31

2024 2023

$ $





Net loss (4,807) (8,289) Finance cost 29,978 18,468 Finance income (712) (5,375) Depreciation and amortization 36,830 27,656 Income tax expense 6,869 3,878 Acquisition, integration and severance costs(a) 11,632 25,318 Share-based payments and related payroll taxes(b) 29,992 36,067 Gain on foreign currency exchange 8,950 (1,398) Legal settlement and other(c) (3,864) (43) Adjusted EBITDA 114,868 96,282 Acquisition of property and equipment, and intangible assets (15,735) (12,679) Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures 99,133 83,603





Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures conversion(d) 86 % 87 %





Adjusted EBITDA 114,868 96,282 Revenue 335,109 256,498 Adjusted EBITDA margin(d) 34.3 % 37.5 % Net Income margin (1.4) % (3.2) %





(a) These expenses relate to:

(i) professional, legal, consulting, accounting and other fees and expenses related to our acquisition and financing activities, including the expenses related to the Proposed transaction. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, these expenses were $10.3 million ($18.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023). These costs are presented in the professional fees line item of selling, general and administrative expenses.

(ii) acquisition-related compensation was $1.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and $2.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. These costs are presented in the employee compensation line item of selling, general and administrative expenses.

(iii) change in deferred purchase consideration for previously acquired businesses. No amount was recognized for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023. These amounts are presented in the contingent consideration adjustment line item of selling, general and administrative expenses.

(iv) severance and integration expenses, which were $0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 ($4.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023). These expenses are presented in selling, general and administrative expenses and cost of revenue. (b) These expenses are recognized in connection with stock options and other awards issued under share-based plans as well as related payroll taxes that are directly attributable to share-based payments. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, the expenses consisted of non-cash share-based payments of $29.8 million ($35.6 million for three months ended March 31, 2023), and $0.2 million for related payroll taxes ($0.5 million for the three months ended March, 2023). (c) This primarily represents legal settlements and associated legal costs, as well as non-cash gains, losses and provisions and certain other costs. These costs are presented in selling, general and administrative expenses. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, the gain consisted mainly of a gain on business combination of $4.0 million. (d) Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures conversion represents Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

Reconciliation of Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per basic share and per diluted share

to Net Loss (In thousands of US dollars except for share and per share amounts)



Three months ended March 31

2024 2023 $ $





Net loss (4,807) (8,289) Change in fair value of share repurchase liability - 571 Accelerated amortization of deferred financing fees 174 - Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets(a) 26,831 20,139 Acquisition, integration and severance costs(b) 11,632 25,318 Share-based payments and related payroll taxes(c) 29,992 36,067 Loss (gain) on foreign currency exchange 8,950 (1,398) Legal settlement and other(d) (3,864) (43) Adjustments 73,715 80,654 Income tax expense related to adjustments(e) (6,409) (7,912) Adjusted net income 62,499 64,453 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (2,056) (1,489) Adjusted net income attributable to the common shareholders of the

Company 60,443 62,964 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding



Basic 139,646,509 139,655,258 Diluted 145,669,168 143,963,521





Adjusted net income per share attributable to common shareholders of

the Company(f)



Basic 0.43 0.45 Diluted 0.41 0.44





(a) This line item relates to amortization expense taken on intangible assets created from the purchase price adjustment process on acquired companies and businesses and resulting from a change in control of the Company. (a) These expenses relate to:

(i) professional, legal, consulting, accounting and other fees and expenses related to our acquisition and financing activities, including the expenses related to the Proposed transaction. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, these expenses were $10.3 million ($18.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023). These costs are presented in the professional fees line item of selling, general and administrative expenses.

(ii) acquisition-related compensation was $1.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and $2.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. These costs are presented in the employee compensation line item of selling, general and administrative expenses.

(iii) change in deferred purchase consideration for previously acquired businesses. No amount was recognized for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023. These amounts are presented in the contingent consideration adjustment line item of selling, general and administrative expenses.

(iv) severance and integration expenses, which were $0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 ($4.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023). These expenses are presented in selling, general and administrative expenses and cost of revenue. (c) These expenses are recognized in connection with stock options and other awards issued under share-based plans as well as related payroll taxes that are directly attributable to share-based payments. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, the expenses consisted of non-cash share-based payments of $29.8 million ($35.6 million for three months ended March 31, 2023), and $0.2 million for related payroll taxes ($0.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023). (d) This primarily represents legal settlements and associated legal costs, as well as non-cash gains, losses and provisions and certain other costs. These costs are presented in selling, general and administrative expenses. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, the gain consisted mainly of a gain on business combination of $4.0 million. (e) This line item reflects income tax expense on taxable adjustments using the tax rate of the applicable jurisdiction. (f) The number of share-based awards used in the diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding in the Adjusted net income per diluted share calculation is determined using the treasury stock method as permitted under IFRS.

Revenue by geography The following table summarizes our revenue by geography based on the billing location of the merchant:





Three months ended

March 31

Change (In thousands of US dollars, except for percentages)

2024 2023







$ $

$ % Revenue











North America

177,022 124,719

52,303 42 % Europe, Middle East and Africa

132,142 119,825

12,317 10 % Latin America

15,436 10,816

4,620 43 % Asia Pacific

10,509 1,138

9,371 823 %



335,109 256,498

78,611 31 %

Revenue by channel



Three months ended March 31

Change (In thousands of US dollars, except for percentages)

2024 2023







$ $

$ % Global commerce

191,951 169,660

22,291 13 % B2B, government and independent software vendors

64,341 21,839

42,502 195 % Small & medium sized businesses

78,817 64,999

13,818 21 % Revenue

335,109 256,498

78,611 31 %

The Company distributes its products and technology through three sales channels: Global commerce, B2B, government and independent software vendors and small and medium sized businesses. In its Global commerce channel, the Company supports mid-market to large enterprise customers across multiple verticals with domestic, regional, international, and cross-border payments; leveraging its deep industry expertise and utilizing its modern scalable modular technology stack that is purpose-built for businesses whose operations span multi-location, multi-country, and multi-currency. In its B2B, government and ISV channel, the Company embeds its global payment capabilities and proprietary software into enterprise resource planning ("ERP") solutions and software platforms. The Company's SMB channel, consists of its North American based traditional SMB customers that utilize Nuvei for card acceptance.

Disaggregation of revenue and interest revenue (In thousands of US dollars)



Three months ended March 31

2024 2023

$ $





Merchant transaction and processing services revenue 329,426 254,513 Other revenue 2,466 1,985 Interest revenue 3,217 - Revenue 335,109 256,498

Reconciliation of Nuvei pro forma revenue and Nuvei pro forma revenue growth to revenue and of Nuvei pro forma revenue by channel to revenue

by channel (In thousands of US

dollars except for

percentages) Three months ended March 31, 2024

Three months ended March 31, 2023



Revenue as reported

Nuvei revenue as

reported Paya and Till Payments'

revenue as adjusted(a) Nuvei pro forma

revenue Revenue growth Nuvei pro forma

revenue growth $

$ $ $ % %















Revenue 335,109

256,498 46,638 303,136 31 % 11 %

(In thousands of US

dollars except for

percentages) Three months ended March 31, 2024

Three months ended March 31, 2023



Revenue as reported

Nuvei revenue as

reported Paya and Till Payments'

revenue as adjusted(a) Nuvei pro forma

revenue Revenue growth Nuvei pro forma

revenue growth $

$ $ $ % %















Global commerce 191,951

169,660 - 169,660 13 % 13 % B2B, government and

independent

software vendors 64,341

21,839 33,684 55,523 16 % 16 % Small & medium sized

businesses 78,817

64,999 12,954 77,953 21 % 1 % Revenue 335,109

256,498 46,638 303,136 31 % 11 %



(a) Reflects adjustments for revenue of Paya between January 1, 2023 and the acquisition on February 22, 2023 and Till Payments between January 1, 2023 and March 31, 2023. Paya's revenue and revenue by channel as well as Till Payments' revenue and revenue by channel are presented net of interchange fees in order to align with Nuvei's presentation of revenue calculated in accordance with the accounting policies used to prepare the revenue line item in the Company's financial statements under IFRS.

Reconciliation of Revenue at constant currency and Revenue growth at constant currency to Revenue The following table reconciles Revenue to Revenue at constant currency and Revenue growth at constant currency for the period indicated: (In thousands of US

dollars except for

percentages) Three months ended March 31, 2024

Three months ended

March 31, 2023



Revenue as reported Foreign currency exchange

impact on revenue Revenue at constant

currency

Revenue as reported Revenue

growth Revenue

growth at

constant

currency $ $ $

$



















Revenue 335,109 (820) 334,289

256,498 31 % 30 %

Reconciliation of Organic revenue at constant currency and Organic revenue growth at constant currency to Revenue The following table reconciles Revenue to Organic revenue at constant currency and Organic revenue growth at constant currency for the period indicated: (In thousands of US

dollars except for

percentages) Three months ended March 31, 2024

Three months ended

March 31, 2023



Revenue as

reported Revenue from

acquisitions (a) Foreign currency

exchange impact

on organic

revenue Organic

revenue at

constant

currency

Revenue as reported Revenue

growth Organic revenue

growth at

constant

currency $ $

$

$





















Revenue 335,109 (53,379) (947) 280,783

256,498 31 % 9 %



(a) Revenue from acquisitions primarily reflects revenue from Paya which was acquired on February 22, 2023 and from Till Payments which was acquired on January 5, 2024.

SOURCE Nuvei