Modeling shows that shifting just one-third of the electricity consumption of commercial and institutional buildings in Australia to the middle of the day, coinciding with peak solar supply, would create almost 12 GW of new peak capacity in the National Electricity Market. From pv magazine Australia The researchers behind the new "Buildings as Batteries" paper claim that a load shift in Australia to the middle of the day would save AUD 1. 7 billion ($1. 1 billion) per year. They claim it would also add additional peak capacity equivalent to 52% of Australia's existing coal-generation fleet and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...